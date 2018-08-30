Your Cancer Highlight: Just How Far Can Karyopharm Go?

Potential value-adding catalysts could mean that its current market cap is just the beginning of a bigger movement, if it can capitalize.

At an upcoming meeting, we will get a better look at how its drug is performing in this setting.

As discussed last week, the treatment space of multiple myeloma is brimming with competition, which is only stiffening as key players enter the arena.

One of those key players is Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI), which is developing an intriguing targeted therapy that blocks a process called "nuclear export," which in turn can disrupt normal cell growth and function by preventing the expression of important genes in myeloma cells.

By promoting the activity of "tumor suppressors" that are often shut down in cancer cells, selective inhibition of nuclear export (SINE) is an interesting way of attacking cancer, and the first realm of success for KPTI has been in multiple myeloma.

As you recall from an earlier highlight I wrote up on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), multiple myeloma is replete with big companies making huge impact with a variety of targeted therapy strategies. To remind you, here are the approved agents in the space:

Bortezomib (Velcade), a proteasome inhibitor made by OTCPK:TKPYY

Carfilzomib (Kyprolis), a proteasome inhibitor made by AMGN

Ixazomib (Ninlaro), a proteasome inhibitor made by TKPYY

Thalidomide (Thalomid), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) made by CELG

Lenalidomide (Revlimid), an IMiD made by CELG

Pomalidomide (Pomalyst), an IMiD made by CELG

Elotuzumab (Empliciti), a SLAMF7 antibody made by Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daratumumab (Darzalex), a CD38 antibody made by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panobinostat (Farydak), a histone deacetylase inhibitor made by Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

KPTI has made a big mark in the clinical community already, even before it has received its first approval, by showing significant evidence that it is able to help patients in the setting of "heavily pretreated" disease, which is inevitable for many. Recall that multiple myeloma remains an incurable condition, although many patients will likely live the rest of their lives with the disease without succumbing, thanks to the innovations we've seen.

Why nuclear export?

Sometimes it's striking that targeted therapies enter development for a specific form of cancer without a clear rationale. I mean...it's obvious why imatinib, an Abl inhibitor, came into prominence in CML, a form of cancer that is exclusively associated with hyperactive Abl kinase. The same goes for HER2-positive breast cancer; it's immediately clear why you might want to target HER2 in that disease.

But why nuclear export in multiple myeloma?

Actually, there isn't a perfect answer to that question. Nuclear export is a process with important implications in a wide variety of solid and hematologic cancers, not just multiple myeloma. And those who do not pay close attention to KPTI's pipeline might easily be dazzled by the myeloma headlines into ignoring the late-stage exploration of selinexor in endometrial cancer and sarcoma.

This is reasonable, given the company's recently completed filing of its first New Drug Application for the drug in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with the possibility of an Accelerated Approval from the FDA coming before 2019.

The news

Every nugget of data on selinexor is valuable, and KPTI announced that it had been selected to give an oral presentation at the 2018 SOHO (Society of Hematologic Oncology) on the phase 2b STORM trial, which has formed the basis for the rolling NDA.

These data aren't entirely new. Top-line findings from STORM were divulged back in April, demonstrating a 25.4% overall response rate that lasted a median of 4.4 months. This may not sound incredibly impressive at first, but you have to remember that this is a single agent showing activity, and these are patients who have had at least 5 prior lines of treatment, meaning they've had ample opportunity to acquire more resistant and aggressive disease.

The new findings give an update, with patients experiencing median overall survival of 8.6 months. In addition, out of the 2/3 of patients with prior exposure to JNJ's daratumumab, patients experienced a favorable 27.3% overall response rate, demonstrating that the treatment is feasible in patients who have already received basically the most powerful treatment options at our disposal.

Looking forward

Thus continues a blitz of information that KPTI has been able to build in 2018, with what seems to me to be a shoo-in for approval, at least in the relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma setting. This is momentum that's growing, which comes in addition to the BOSTON trial, which has the potential to move selinexor into much earlier lines of therapy.

But how will it match up to the competition there? That's a great question that we can't answer very easily, since it is trying to operate in a field all its own with the STORM trial. We have seen some indication that BLUE's CAR-T cell approach could have much better response rates, but BLUE and CELG will run into feasibility and cost concerns with that product, making room for KPTI's approach, for sure, and leaving CAR-T cells as far back in the lines of therapy as clinicians can make it, assuming they get approved.

To me, these questions surrounding the long-term viability of selinexor in multiple myeloma will be the most critical for KPTI to answer in 2019 and the near future. Penta-refractory multiple myeloma will be an important first indication for the drug, but it may be a struggle to justify the $1.2 billion market cap that KPTI commands.

But we'll see BOSTON top-line results in 2019, so KPTI has a very good chance to capitalize on the momentum it's built. If they are onto the real deal, then there's every possibility that selinexor could eventually grow to become a franchise commanding hundreds of millions in sales each year, just based on multiple myeloma.

And then if selinexor is shown to compare well with other standard treatment options in myeloma, it's easy to see them succeeding in other forms of cancer. As I mentioned before, it is conducting late-stage investigations into solid tumors, as well, like endometrial cancer and sarcoma. At ASCO 2018, we saw a presentation of findings from the phase 2/3 SEAL study showing encouraging activity in sarcoma, with a 33% improvement in progression-free survival compared with placebo.

Conclusions

KPTI has all the makings of a nascent success story, based only on its selinexor development. And it's been basically unfazed by dilution, having recovered from a $75 million offering earlier this year. With some two years of funding in hand, it has more than enough time to launch a program and get its sales moving quickly.

From my perspective, KPTI has a very interesting risk to reward ratio, and you would do very well to give it a good look at this stage.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this article! If you liked what you see, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time notifications when new articles of mine go live. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.