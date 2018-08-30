Long Term, Stocks And Gold Beat Stocks And Bonds

Chen Lin and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program.

Chen who has a legendary investing track record shares some of his latest biotech ideas and Michael provides his latest insights into gold and other key markets.

Chen Lin, had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" Chen's track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012. You can visit his website here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.