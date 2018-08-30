Weekly Edge: Cautious Optimism Surrounds New U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

After months of negotiating a rework of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the U.S. and Mexico have reached a preliminary agreement. Noticeably absent from this agreement is a participant in the previous version of NAFTA: Canada.

Canada sent negotiators to Washington this week with the hope of joining the talks. Canada has objected to some parts of the agreement, which could complicate negotiations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he hopes to reach a deal quickly.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said talks went well, and that an agreement was reached regarding automobiles and car parts. The U.S. is Canada's primary export country, and Canada is the United States' second-largest export country, so an agreement between the two is important for both sides. President Trump previously threatened to impose tariffs on automobiles if Canada is unwilling to compromise on other issues.

Trump may have one other adversary to his hard-lined trade agenda: the United States Congress. Approval from Congress is needed for any new trade deal the president negotiates. Because Canada is such an important trade partner of the United States, Congress may seek to put an end to Trump's exclusion of Canada from a new NAFTA deal.

A new trade deal, inclusive of Canada, is believed to be good for workers in all three countries. The deal between Mexico and the U.S. requires automobiles to be made by workers earning higher wages than the current requirement, so labor unions are hailing the deal, as are workers in both Mexico and the U.S. But the deal hasn't been ratified yet - and anything could happen.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score increased from 16 to 18.55. Most sector scores were positive for the week. Energy increased the most, up 13 points. Utilities fell the most, down 10 points. Technology is now the leading sector at 35, followed by Health Care at 34 and Discretionary at 25. Cyclical and sensitive sectors were up, but the defensive sector was down for the week. Materials and Energy still reside at the bottom of the rankings. All 11 sectors are "in the green."

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 16.55 to 20.67. The scores were mainly up for the week. High Beta increased the most, up 13 points. Yield and Dividend Growth decreased the most, down 3 points. Momentum leads the factors, while High Beta remains at the bottom. All 11 factors are still "in the green."

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores increased from -11.64 to -2.73. Global areas had generally positive results. Emerging Markets and the Eurozone increased the most, up by 17 points. The Pacific was the only global area that did not gain for the week. The United States, World Equity and Canada are at the top of the list. Emerging Markets, China and Latin America are at the bottom of the ranks. Only five of the 11 global areas are "in the green."