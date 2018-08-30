Posco: Positive Earnings And Business Climate To Lead To Rally

Investment highlights

We adjust up our parent operating profit forecast for 3Q18 by 15%, from KRW925bn to KRW1.06tn, to reflect recent price increases. After the revision, our operating profit estimate is now 12% higher than the consensus of KRW943bn. Our key investment points are POSCO's (NYSE:PKX) robust earnings momentum with operating profit expected to grow sharply YoY and QoQ in 2H18; the prospect of improving investor sentiment toward the end of the year on China’s winter production cut and re-stocking demand early next year; and an attractive valuation, with the stock trading at just 0.6x P/B. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW460,000. The company continues to be our primary metal sector top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 3Q18, we forecast POSCO will report KRW8.01tn in sales, KRW1.06tn in operating profit, and KRW1.15tn in pretax profit on a parent basis. We expect parent operating profit to jump 47% YoY and 29% QoQ while consolidated operating profit is forecast to rise 33% YoY and 19% QoQ to KRW1.49tn. The reason that we expect to see robust earnings growth in 3Q is because POSCO has been raising the prices of its cash cows such as HRC, CRC and plates. Considering the level and timing of price increases, 3Q ASP should rise by KRW1,500/tonne. This means a wider spread, given the stability of raw material prices. We note that the recent price increases are not the result of a “cost push” but are attributable to steel price increases in China and Japan. We also note that without the consolidations of the Chinese steel sector, price increases were probably impossible due to small steelmakers’ exports of cheaper steel and price distortions. We believe higher ASP will continue to help shore up earnings in 4Q. We estimate 4Q parent operating profit will grow 35% YoY and 2% QoQ to KRW1.09tn. We expect POSCO to lay out the plans for the future sometime during 4Q, 100 days after the new CEO took office. Considering the nature of the new CEO, the announcement may include plans to enhance shareholder value. Shares once briefly dipped below the KRW300,000 mark because of macro uncertainties triggered by the US-China trade war. However, we now believe the stock will move northwards in light of stronger- than-expected earnings prospects in 2H18, China’s winter output cut, and re-stocking demand ahead of the Lunar New Year.

