Salesforce: This Isn't A Speed Bump

The long-term, multi-product growth story still remains intact, and any pullback should be used to buy shares.

Dropping after reporting an earnings quarter is an unusual event for Salesforce.com (CRM), the largest pure-play SaaS company in the market and the dominant vendor of sales and marketing software. Salesforce has a decade's worth of unbroken earnings streaks - and though investors' reactions to those earnings quarters might vary from time to time, the general direction of Salesforce has always tilted toward growth and stock price appreciation. Given how fast Salesforce shares have appreciated this year, a minor pullback in the stock might actually be healthy for its long-term trajectory.

Among investors, Salesforce has always been somewhat of a controversial stock that many investors love to hate. The biggest issue that bears have with this company is its long history of producing sub-par profits. Many investors think that it's incredible that this stock trades at a ~60x forward P/E. Salesforce just raised its guidance outlook to $2.50-2.52 in EPS for FY19 on a pro forma basis (which primarily nets out stock comp, as well as other small items). Still, Salesforce appears to be trading at a rich P/E multiple - and on a GAAP basis, this multiple exceeds 100x.

Figure 1. Salesforce updated guidance

Source: Salesforce investor relations

Bears feel vindicated when Salesforce shares pull back, feeling that its high P/E ratio will eventually bring it back down to earth. Using P/E as the crutch of Salesforce's bear thesis, however, is misguided. High-flying internet stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) have essentially gotten a "hall pass" for several years on the earnings front, and these stocks also trade at ridiculously high forward P/E ratios. Yet investors seem to have no problem with these companies' high valuations, even as profit growth remains thin.

I continue to believe that Salesforce's decision to invest in growth is wise. For a company that deals almost exclusively in long-term subscription relationships with large enterprise clients, it almost doesn't matter how much Salesforce spends upfront in sales dollars to land clients. In the long run, these clients cost very little to maintain. Salesforce is deferring its profits until a later date - years away, even - but long-term investors should be comfortable with that.

And if we look at the company from a revenue valuation standpoint, its ~8.3x forward P/E ratio isn't far off from where other high-growth SaaS companies are currently trading in the market:

CRM data by YCharts

In my view, Salesforce remains as close to a permanent hold as you can get in the volatile SaaS sector. Very few companies have reached this scale while still growing at Salesforce's rate, and very few companies have this much clout and dominance in its space as Salesforce does.

Multi-product growth story continues

One of the key aspects of the Salesforce bullish thesis that needs to constantly be revisited is the fact that the company is no longer dependent on a single product for the majority of its revenue stream.

If you think about the software sector, most SaaS startup or mid-cap companies - and even large companies like Workday (WDAY) - are known primarily for one product or area of expertise.

Workday is known primarily for its HCM platform, though in recent years it has diversified into ERP systems. Autodesk (ADSK) is known for its computer-aided design (CAD) software. Dropbox (DBX) is a file-sharing giant. Tableau (DATA) is a leader in BI. The list goes on and on.

Salesforce, on the other hand, is no longer just a CRM play. Salesforce's Service Cloud has nearly overtaken Sales Cloud in terms of overall revenues, and is certainly growing much faster than Sales Cloud is. The Salesforce Platform is also trailing close behind. When a company like Salesforce has so many different products to rely on for growth, its growth trajectory is far more believable. These tertiary business segments aren't moonshots in the style of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - these are proven, well-installed applications at multi-billion-dollar annual run rates.

Figure 2. Salesforce revenues by product

Source: Salesforce investor relations

Each of Salesforce's four key application segments are, in themselves, companies that would be worth at least ~$15 billion or more standalone (applying Salesforce's ~8x revenue multiple on these annualized revenue streams). And each quarter, the smaller clouds keep growing at astonishing rates.

Sales Cloud is only showing 13% y/y growth this quarter, but as Sales Cloud saturates and slows down, Platform revenues are growing 54% y/y (helped by the recently acquired Mulesoft), and Marketing revenues are growing 37% y/y. One additional mention on Platform revenues - Mulesoft aside, a good deal of these revenues come from the Salesforce app store, so a decent chunk of the company's revenue growth is being generated by third-party developers that it doesn't even pay.

This continued multi-product growth story, which gets validated every single quarter, remains one of the top reasons to stay long on Salesforce. New co-CEO Keith Block (who got promoted earlier this year) also noted that Salesforce is reiterating its target of $23 billion in revenues by FY22, which is about 75% higher than FY19's annual revenue target within just three years. Taken from the earnings call transcript:

CRM has never been more strategic. It is the largest and fastest growing category in enterprise software. Salesforce is the number one provider and for 20 years, we continue to take share and separate from our competitors. In fact, we're growing at nearly twice the rate of the market. This gives us tremendous confidence in our ability to reach $23 billion in revenue by FY22 faster than any enterprise software company in history. Our vision, our execution and our relentless focus on customer success resulted once again in excellent performance across all clouds, all geographies and all industries in Q2."

Q2 download: accelerating revenue growth; margin boost

Here's a look at full results in the second quarter:

Figure 3. Salesforce 2Q19 results

Source: Salesforce investor relations

Revenues grew 27.4% y/y to $3.28 billion, which as previously noted was due largely to tremendous revenue growth in Salesforce Platform. Revenue beat Wall Street's expectations of $3.23 billion (+25.4% y/y) by a solid 180bps, and revenue growth also accelerated 180bps over last quarter's revenue growth.

The strength this quarter was not reserved just to the top line, however. Salesforce also made notable progress on the profitability front, even if it's still several years out from achieving a "normalized" P/E ratio or net margin profile.

Gross margins, which were already high, bumped up 10bps to 74.1% on a GAAP basis. Operating expenses largely rose in line with revenues, particularly on the sales and marketing side (recall that Salesforce's absorption of Mulesoft also brings its heavy losses into the fold), but the company also managed to grow operating income by 37% y/y to $115 million. This represents an operating margin of 3.5%, up a small 30bps over 3.2% in the year-ago quarter.

And, due to a tax benefit this quarter, Salesforce drastically boosted GAAP net income to $299 million. It's not just on the GAAP (tax-affected) side that Salesforce showed strength, however. Pro forma EPS of $0.57 showed a 21% beat over Wall Street consensus of $0.47.

Note also that free cash flow grew 42% y/y to $288 million in the quarter, despite this being a quarter where FCF is typically thin. For the year-to-date, Salesforce has generated $1.63 billion in free cash flow (+28% y/y) at an FCF margin of 26.0%:

Figure 4. Salesforce free cash flow

Source: Salesforce investor relations

"Low" EPS aside, free cash flow is arguably the more important metric to watch, and a 26% FCF margin is almost unparalleled in the SaaS sector. Judging Salesforce purely on the basis of its GAAP earnings, in my view, produces a skewed picture. Its FCF, at the very least, is incredibly strong.

Final thoughts

Salesforce has produced yet another strong quarter that showed growth across its emerging products, which is critical for the company's path to $23 billion in revenues - a target Salesforce has reiterated with confidence this quarter. In addition to top-line strength, Salesforce is also generating healthy beats to the bottom line and continuing its free cash flow expansion.

Dips in Salesforce should be bought. Stay in for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.