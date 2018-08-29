Pending Home Sales Trail Off In July

By Jill Mislinski

On Wednesday morning, the National Association of Realtors released the July data for their Pending Home Sales Index. Here is an excerpt from the latest press release:

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says the housing market's summer slowdown continued in July. "Contract signings inched backward once again last month, as declines in the South and West weighed down on overall activity," he said. "It's evident in recent months that many of the most overheated real estate markets - especially those out West - are starting to see a slight decline in home sales and slower price growth."



Added Yun, "The reason sales are falling off last year's pace is that multiple years of inadequate supply in markets with strong job growth have finally driven up home prices to a point where an increasing number of prospective buyers are unable to afford it." (more here).

The chart below gives us a snapshot of the index since 2001. The MoM came in at -0.3%, down from a 1.0% increase last month. Investing.com had a forecast of 0.3%.

Over this time frame, the US population has grown by 15.6%. For a better look at the underlying trend, here is an overlay with the nominal index and the population-adjusted variant. The focus is pending home sales growth since 2001.

The index for the most recent month is 16% below its all-time high in 2005. The population-adjusted index is 24% off its 2005 high.

Pending versus Existing Home Sales

The NAR explains that "because a home goes under contract a month or two before it is sold, the Pending Home Sales Index generally leads Existing Home Sales by a month or two." Here is a growth overlay of the two series. The general correlation, as expected, is close. And a close look at the numbers supports the NAR's assessment that their pending sales series is a leading index.

