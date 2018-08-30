Italy: Weaker Confidence Signals Downside Risks To Growth

All in all, the last batch of confidence data seems to be pointing to a continuation of the current soft growth patch for the Italian economy. Additional evidence in this direction might soon come from the PMI releases, as the flash Eurozone release was scarcely consistent with upbeat German and French flash estimates. So far we have had no hard data out on 3Q18 economic activity, but we are inclined to think that these will unlikely provide any positive surprise. Taking all of this into account, we revise down our forecast for average Italian 2018 GDP growth down to 1.1% (from 1.2%).

