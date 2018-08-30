Square And The Winners Of The Cashless Society

We break down the best opportunities of the cashless transition for the coming decade and beyond.

Driven by rapid urbanization, strong demand from millennials and favorable regulations, the global fintech industry is driving a major digital transformation.

Despite significant changes in the past few years, the global financial services industry is still in the early innings of a major digital transformation. This movement is powered by fintech, which is the confluence of financial and technology-driven innovation.

The world is currently transitioning to a cashless society. We believe this transition will be regarded as one of the biggest investment opportunities of the century. It has already started, but we are still years away from seeing it fully implemented worldwide.

The winners are across many horizontals and are subject to constant disruption and innovation. Hence, investors need to have a portfolio-based strategy to make sure they are exposed to several potential key winners.

The rise of the App Economy is profoundly disrupting the financial world.

Let's review some of the key winners.

The opportunity

Fintech is at the corner of many verticals, from digital payments to online lending to wealth management.

According to UBS, digital payments are going to be the main driver of the fintech uptrend in the cashless transition.

While there are opportunities for disruption in the insurance or wealth management industry, we are focusing here on the rise of digital payments and the main companies benefiting from it.

The growth of digital payments should continue for obvious trends that are deemed to accelerate in the coming years:

Urbanization (faster data network, people connected at all times)

(faster data network, people connected at all times) Strong demand from Millennials and Gen Z (Digital natives, high fluency with technology)

(Digital natives, high fluency with technology) Strong interest from technology companies (disruption of financial services through smartphones, e-commerce and social platforms)

(disruption of financial services through smartphones, e-commerce and social platforms) Strong interest from incumbent financial companies (increasing integration of mobile banking and features)

The trend

Non-cash payments volume is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2015 to 2020, according to CapGemini and BNP Paribas. Their 2017 World Payment Report is expecting E-Payment (electronic) and M-Payments (mobile) to grow at a CAGR of 18% and 22% respectively.

The same study explains that emerging economies in Asia are expected to grow at about 3 times the rate of mature economies. That certainly explains why Warren Buffett just decided to invest $314 million to $357 million (22 billion to 25 billion rupees) for a 3% to 4% stake in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, a digital payments firm based in India.

The dominance and supremacy of digital payments is already happening and inevitable. As described by Henri Grabar on Slate:

Stores are eliminating cash registers and coin rolls in pursuit of what they say is a safer, more streamlined payment process—and one that most of their customers want to use anyway. At Dos Toros, co-founder Leo Kremer said that more than half of the shop’s customers used cash when its first location opened in Manhattan in 2009. By the beginning of this year, that number had fallen to just 15 percent. At that point, the various hassles of dealing with cash—employee training, banking fees, armored-truck pickups, and the occasional robbery—outweighed the cost of credit card fees on those transactions.”

The stores claiming “we are cashless” are becoming more common by the day. Sweden has already transitioned: it’s the most cashless society on the planet, with bank notes and coins accounting for just 1.7% of its GDP.

China ahead of the US

China is far ahead, with $15.4 trillion worth of mobile payments in 2017. That's more than 40 times the amount processed in the US.

Alipay, owned by Alibaba (BABA), handled 54% of those mobile payments, while WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), processed 39%.

Here is a link to a two-minute video from the Wall Street Journal that explains how these two companies have emerged as global leaders in M-payment.

Meanwhile, the US is still lagging behind China on mobile payment adoption. The technology is already here with Apple Pay and Google Pay, but many stores or services have yet to implement the technology. But not for long.

According to Recode:

By the end of this year, a quarter of U.S. smartphone users — 55 million people — over the age of 14 will make an in-store mobile payment."

Starbucks (SBUX) stands out as an outlier, accounting for around 40% of all mobile payments in America thanks to an innovative reward program.

Show me the data

Transaction fees are the main revenue driver at this point, but in the long term, data will be the most important asset.

With mobile payments becoming ubiquitous, some companies can amass data at scales never achieved before and collect user information that even Facebook (FB) would look at with envy. If mobile payments are eventually poised to become the dominant form of payment in the world, companies that have the most consumer data will be the best equipped to sell, market and adapt their lines of products and services.

Risks and Challenges

Key negative risks of the cashless transition include, but are not limited to:

Tighter regulations around fintech that could slow down industry growth

around fintech that could slow down industry growth Diverse national standard complicating some of the implementation

complicating some of the implementation Data privacy concerns (data breach, cybercrime)

While these challenges should naturally be overcome in the long term, they could prove to create some short term setback.

Portfolio strategy

Portfolio management can be broken into two distinct categories – macro and micro.

The macro is the vision : your investment plan, asset allocation, risk management and philosophy.

: your investment plan, asset allocation, risk management and philosophy. The micro is the details: individual strategy and stock selection resulting from the vision.

The rise of digital payment is clearly established, but the list of winners of the cashless transition will likely be dynamic due to the emerging nature of the fintech industry. As a result, investors need to have a diversified approach when investing in fintech, ideally with a basket of companies that are poised to benefit from the transition long term.

We have broken down below the companies that are – in our view – the best equipped to ride the disruption from the cashless transition:

Companies in the chart: Green Dot (GDOT), Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Tencent, Alibaba, Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL).

If we had to choose only one company

Although Square is the only company in our selection that has yet to be profitable, we believe it is the one that is the most promising.

Here are the reasons that make Square our favorite:

Square’s market cap is $35 billion, a relatively small size compared to the main players of the industry

of the industry It is a pure play in the fintech ecosystem, yet across multiple horizontals

in the fintech ecosystem, yet across multiple horizontals Cash App is a leading mobile payment service, already ahead of PayPal's Venmo with an accelerating adoption

Square is filled with optionality : food delivery service via Caviar, Bitcoin purchase and conversion via Cash App, Small Businesses POS services …

: food delivery service via Caviar, Bitcoin purchase and conversion via Cash App, Small Businesses POS services … Jack Dorsey is a visionary Founder-CEO who’s ready to challenge the status-quo. He’s considered one of the best CEOs of all time and still owns 10% of the company.

Bottom Line

The cashless transition is one of the mega-trends in the rise of the App Economy. The financial world is directly impacted with new ways to sell, pay, lend, transfer money and collect data.

Peer-to-peer, mobile payments, prepaid cards, data collection, point-of-sales services are all poised to deliver outstanding results reaching higher volumes and collecting valuable data as Millennials and Gen Z take over the world.

Investors should have at least a portion of their portfolio exposed to some of the companies that will benefit from this inexorable trend. At App Economy Insights, we like a diversified approach, covering a broad range of businesses and regions of the world.

Of all these opportunities, Square strikes us as the most appealing, a fintech giant in the making for investors with a decade-long time frame.

More than 20% of our own portfolio is exposed to companies that are directly or indirectly positioned to be winners in the cashless transition.

Choosing an individual stock can be easy, but the success of an investment strategy comes down to the investor’s execution and behavior. Having a diversified approach while letting your winners compound to a significant portion of your portfolio can help your performance dramatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, BABA, TCEHY, AAPL, V. GOOGL, AMZN, FB.

