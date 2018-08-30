Is A Confident Consumer Good For The Stock Market?

US Consumers are feeling pretty confident these days. A survey released by the Conference Board showed the highest reading since October 2000. At a level of 133.4, consumers are more confident today than 94% of historical readings going back to 1967.

Data Source for all charts/tables herein: Conference Board, Bloomberg

If you asked the average person on the street, they'd likely say that's good news for the stock market.

Their line of thinking would go as follows: a more confident consumer -> more consumer spending -> stronger economy -> stronger stock market.

This seems rather intuitive but does the data support such a thesis? Let's take a look…

If we separate the Consumer Confidence readings into deciles and compare the higher and lowest deciles, we find the following:

Above-average returns and a higher probability of positive returns following extremely low confidence readings (Decile 1 in the table below).

Below-average returns and a lower probability of a positive return following extremely high confidence readings (Decile 10 in the table below).

How is that possible? Why would there be a negative correlation between Consumer Confidence and future stock market returns?

Well, when there's good news in the economy (high consumer confidence), investors are willing to pay a higher multiple for a given level of earnings than when there's bad news (lower consumer confidence). That's important when it comes to stocks because higher valuations tend to be associated with below-average forward returns.

When Consumer Confidence hit a record low of 25.3 in February 2009, the CAPE Ratio (P/E ratio using an average of 10 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation) on the S&P 500 stood at 14.1. Today it stands at 33.5, its highest level since 2001.

Does that mean the S&P 500 has to deliver below-average returns from here? No, these are just probabilities and tendencies; there are always exceptions. In early 1998 the S&P 500 was as richly valued as it is today and stocks continued to march sharply higher for 2 more years before ultimately peaking in March 2000.

What we can say, though, is that investors probably shouldn't view a confident consumer as a bullish signal for stocks. If anything, the evidence seems to suggest just the opposite - that stocks have delivered their best returns when consumers were most pessimistic.