Chevron: Options To Boost The Yield

The buyback program is a strong signal, but the dividend remains the top priority.

The management is confident in the sustainability of the cash flow and the strength of the balance sheet. Thus, the company will re-initiate a buyback program.

At the occasion of the Q2 2018 earnings, the management has announced a $3 billion annual buyback program starting in Q3 2018.

This decision is the result of the improved cash flow due to better oil prices. But the priorities of the management don't change. The sustainable and growing dividend remains the top priority.

If you are interested in the Chevron's (CVX) dividend strategy, you can enhance returns by acquiring and selling shares via options.

The dividend as a top priority

During the past conference calls and analyst days, the management has been insisting on the priorities for the company:

Pay a stable and growing dividend. Reinvest in the business. Maintain a strong balance sheet. The management indicated a target debt ratio at about 20%. This threshold balances the benefits of the current low cost of debt and the volatile nature of the business. If there is a surplus of cash, return cash to the shareholders via share buybacks.

With the drop in oil prices during the previous years, Chevron had stopped its share buyback program. Since the recent improvement of the oil prices, the share buybacks became again a topic of discussion.

During the Q1 2018 conference call, speaking about share buybacks, the CFO indicated:

But clearly, we would have to have sustainability in a view of surplus cash generation. Beyond $18 billion to $20 billion capital program that we want to fund, beyond the growth rate that we anticipate around dividend. And as you say, our balance sheet is hovering in a very reasonable price at the moment. So we have to have a view of sustainability. And when I say sustainability, I don't just mean this quarter to next quarter to may be the third quarter out, but I really mean over a series of year.

And since Q2 2018, buybacks became a reality when the company announced an annual $3 billion share buyback program starting in Q3 2018.

I like the intention of the management to have a regular share buyback program. It avoids buying back shares only when cash is available and when the share price is high.

One of the criticisms of a buyback period is typically you're doing it when prices are high, your cash flow is good and therefore you are perhaps buying at a high price. We've always looked at that and said that's a true element. And the way to mitigate that is to be able to have a share repurchase program that works over the pace of time, so that you have the dollar averaging effect working in your favor. - Pat Yarrington, CFO Source: Analyst Day, March 2018

But the management indicated that the dividend stayed the top priority over buybacks. Yet, the buyback program shows the confidence of the management for the cash flow to support a growing dividend.

The dividend history of Chevron and the confirmed strategy of the management for a sustainable dividend attract dividend investors.

The cash flow situation

Let's check if the business supports the strategy described above by providing enough cash flow. Last year was a good opportunity to check whether the company can cover its dividend with a WTI price of $54.

During the Analyst Day of March 2018, the CEO said:

Last year, at $54 Brent, we generated sufficient cash flow to cover our dividend. This was an important step on our journey, but we intend to improve further.

Indeed, the cash flow statement shows the $20.5 billion cash flow almost covered the $8.1 billion dividend and the $13.4 billion capex. The $5.2 billion asset sales provided the extra cash to reduce the net debt.

Source: Annual report 2017

During the analyst day, the CEO showed confidence that cash flow can support a growing dividend:

As we move into a period of likely excess cash flow, assuming a $60 oil price with a disciplined, short-cycle, more-flexible and lower risk capital program, we intend to increase the dividend at a very competitive rate.

For H1 2018, the company generated about $11.9 billion in cash flow. With a capex of $6.22 billion, there is $2 billion left after the payment of $4.25 billion in dividends.

Source: Annual report 2017

Considering these improvements, the management expects a higher cash flow for 2018 compared to 2017.

We had 50% year-on-year improvement in operating cash flow from 2016 to 2017. We expect a similar improvement trajectory from 2017 to 2018. We anticipate second half cash generation will reflect higher production, strong upstream cash margins, additional proceeds from asset sales and some reversals of working capital requirements. These positives are expected be offset only modestly by another discretionary U.S. pension contribution. - Pat Yarrington, CFO Source: Q2 2018 conference call

With $20.5 billion of cash flow in 2017, the management expects a cash flow above $30 billion in 2018. With $8 billion of dividends and $18.3 billion of capex, there is at least $4 billion left for deleveraging and for share buybacks.

Also, Chevron has a strong balance sheet that can support lower oil prices.

Boosting the dividend yield

The dividend, currently at $4.48/share, represents a 3.73% yield with a share price of $120.22.

If you are interested in investing in Chevron for the dividend, selling puts instead of buying shares is an alternative to enhance the yield. By selling a put, you get a premium, but you have an obligation to buy the shares at a predetermined price.

For instance, instead of buying shares at $120.22, you could sell puts that expire on November 16 with a strike price of $120. You will immediately get a $4 premium per share, corresponding to a 3.33% yield over two months and a half. Annualized, this yield amounts to 16.58%.

Source: Cboe.com

If the option is exercised, you become a shareholder and get the dividend, on top of the premium. Once you are a shareholder, you can choose to sell covered calls.

By selling a covered call, you get a premium, but you have an obligation to sell your shares at a predetermined price.

You could, for instance, sell covered calls when the share price approaches $130. With the equal market conditions, you would get a premium of about $4 for an option expiring in about two months and a half. If the share price never gets to $130, that's fine, you still get the dividend.

Due to the stability of the dividend, the share price stays within a narrow range despite the volatility of oil prices. As shown in the graph below, most of the time, the stock price stayed in the range of $100-130 over the last 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, an options strategy could consist of selling puts when the stock trades between $100 and $120. Above $125, selling covered calls can be a possibility.

Considerations for the options strategy

Before implementing this strategy, it is important to understand a few things:

As one option represents 100 shares, this strategy does not suit the small diversified portfolios. Selling one option with a $120 strike price requires $12,000 in cash to cover the event of one exercised option. It is possible to sell puts with leverage, but it increases risks.

By selling put and selling covered calls, you don't profit from share price appreciation.

The annualized return can't be achieved in real life. It would need the stock price to stay at a price you are willing to sell puts immediately after your puts expire.

This strategy requires active trading compared to owning the shares and getting the dividends.

Conclusion

Chevron's top priority remains a stable and growing dividend. With the current oil prices and the strength of the balance sheet, the company generates excess cash after the dividend payment.

The $3 billion annual share buyback program is a strong signal from the management in its confidence of the sustainability of the cash flow.

Thus, the dividend seems to be safe for the years to come. If you are interested in Chevron's dividend, you can boost the yield by selling puts and calls instead of buying and selling shares. Of course, you must consider the risks associated with options.

