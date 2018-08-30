Targa Resources: Poised For Strong Performance Due To Permian Growth

Targa Resources should be able to grow its EBITDA at a double-digit CAGR over the next four to five years as a result of this capacity buildout.

The company is also constructing an enormous new pipeline to take all of this new NGL supply to the coast for export.

Targa Resources is going to increase its NGL processing capacity by at least 2/3rd over the next three years to take advantage of this surge in demand.

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, natural gas midstream company Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) made a presentation to accompany the announcement of its second-quarter 2018 earnings results. In this presentation, the company discussed some of the trends in the American energy industry and how it is seeking to take advantage of these trends. Overall, the midstream sub-sector is a good place for a company to be right now, as rising production in most of the nation's most prolific basins has been rapidly surging upward in response to the recent improvement in oil prices, which results in higher commodity volumes for midstream companies. This naturally causes their revenues to improve.

Targa Resources has a significant presence in a few of the more active basins in the central part of the United States, most prominently the Permian and Williston basins.

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

The company's presence in these areas is fairly large, including the possession of the largest G&P position in the Permian basin. As the map above shows, Targa Resources boasts approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, five crude storage facilities, and 47 natural gas processing plants. The bulk of the company's infrastructure is located in the Permian, however, as opposed to the other basins in which it has a presence. This is a good thing, at least in the near term, as the Permian is by far the fastest-growing basin in the United States in terms of upstream production:

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

Targa Resources has already begun to see some benefits from this growing production. The company expects total inlet volumes across its natural gas gathering and processing network in the Midland and Delaware basins (which are both part of the Permian) to grow 25% in 2018 compared to 2017 levels. All else being equal, this should boost Targa Resources' revenues and cash flows. In fact, the company has been seeing its gas processing volumes increase every year since 2014, although the growth did certainly accelerate when oil prices began to improve:

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

While some may point out that this chart specifically shows growth in natural gas liquids and not oil, when it was oil prices that recovered, natural gas liquids prices are more closely linked to crude oil prices than to natural gas prices. Thus, it makes some sense that volumes of these would increase sharply when oil prices did. The increased processing volumes proved beneficial for the company's results in the latest quarter, which should be expected.

Targa Resources has been taking advantage of this growing demand for its processing services by constructing additional processing plants in the Permian:

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

As we can see here, the company should be able to add between 205 thousand and 245 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids of processing capacity to its infrastructure by 2020. This increases its abilities by 63.7-76.1% over today's levels. This should therefore be able to greatly boost the revenue and cash flow that Targa Resources generates from this segment of its operations. At least in the case of a few of these plants, Targa has already secured long-term commitments for usage from companies operating in the region. As the company notes in its presentation:

Targa entered into long-term fee-based agreements with an investment grade energy company for G&P services in the Delaware Basin and for downstream transportation, fractionation, and related services.

Targa did not reveal exactly who this customer is, but that is a fairly common practice in the energy industry. The important thing here is that the customer has reserved the entire capacity of two 250 MMcf/day processing plants shown in the table above over a long-term period. This effectively guarantees that the company will generate solid forward returns off of them, significantly reducing any risks that it may face from the expansion of its capacity.

The construction of these two plants is not the only growth project that the company has ahead of it. As shown here, Targa will be constructing 220 miles of new pipeline across some of the most prolific parts of the Delaware Basin:

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

The point of these new pipelines is to provide natural gas gathering services to both the customer whose contract award prompted the development of the previously discussed plants and others, and to transport it to one of the company's gas processing plants located throughout the basin. All in, these growth projects in the Delaware Basin are expected to cost $500 million, with $200 million expected to be spent during this year.

All this extra processing capacity in the Permian would be useless if the producers could not get the natural gas liquids to market. For this reason, Targa Resources is constructing the Grand Prix pipeline to connect its Permian infrastructure to the company's massive Mont Belvieu NGL hub:

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

As we can see here, the Grand Prix pipeline system will consist of three segments. The first of these will be a 24-inch pipeline coming out of the Permian Basin. This pipeline will initially be capable of carrying 300,000 barrels of natural gas liquids, although it can be upgraded in the future, should demand become available. This pipeline will merge with a variable capacity pipeline in north-central Texas which carries resources coming out of Oklahoma. After the two pipelines converge, the capacity of the mainline pipeline will increase, as we might expect. At this point, it will become a 30-inch pipeline that will initially be capable of carrying up to 450,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. This pipeline can easily be upgraded to carry up to 950,000 barrels of NGLs per day, or more than double its initial capacity. One of the nice things about the design of these pipelines is that they can be upgraded fairly easily. Rather than needing to lay new pipes, Targa merely needs to add new pumps along the line as needed. This greatly reduces the costs of upgrading the system as production continues to increase, allowing the company to keep the money for other purposes.

As is the case with the two gathering plants already discussed, Targa Resources has already secured contracts from companies to utilize the Grand Prix pipeline. In particular, the company mentions EagleClaw and Valiant as two companies that have already committed to use the pipeline. This fact makes the $1.65 billion price tag of the pipeline easier to stomach, as it ensures that the company is not expending all that money on a speculative project that might not generate any revenues. Fortunately, Targa Resources will not need to expend all of the construction costs on its own. It will spend $350 million to construct the portion of the pipeline that extends north to Oklahoma and 55% of the price of the mainline. The remainder of the funding comes from a fund managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) (25%) and DevCo, which is a joint venture that is 95% owned by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. The fact that Targa is not alone in this endeavor should prove profitable. If it does, Targa has the option to buy out Stonepeak's interest, which will increase further the money that Targa Resources will ultimately make from the Grand Prix pipeline.

These growth projects can be expected to have a positive impact on the company's profitability going forward. As shown here, Targa Resources had an EBITDA of $1.140 billion in 2017. This figure is expected to climb to more than $2 billion in 2021.

(Source: Targa Resources Corp.)

This represents a compound annual growth rate of 11.90% over the period, which is certainly respectable. It seems likely that this will also result in strong dividend growth too - although Targa Resources is not, strictly speaking, a master limited partnership, and so, is not under any legal obligation to do so.

In conclusion, Targa Resources is a major player in the natural gas midstream market of the Permian Basin and is expanding its position, as is the case with many other midstream companies. This certainly seems likely to pay off, as the company is likely to grow its EBITDA at a double-digit CAGR over the next half-decade, which should benefit investors. When we combine this with the company's already appealing 6.5% dividend yield, we have a potential investment that is certainly worthy of more research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.