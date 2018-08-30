The Myth About Boeing's Engine Shortage

Our in-depth assessment shows no indication that Boeing or Airbus would have to lower their production in 2019, driven by not contracting suppliers for enough turbofans.

Recently, a report by a Seeking Alpha contributor marked Boeing (BA) as a sell on a potential delivery shortfall on the single-aisle program caused by a shortage of available turbofans. In this report, we will provide an in-depth step-by-step analysis which clearly shows that contrary to what was earlier published on this platform, if manufacturers of turbofans can meet their promises on output, there is actually no shortage whatsoever that would push delivery output in 2019 down and justify a sell signal for Boeing shares. What our results, as discussed in detail, do show is that the space is extremely tight.

Background information: Boeing 737 and Airbus A320

The Boeing 737 and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320 are the single-aisle programs of Boeing and Airbus. With these single-aisle platforms, the jet makers are trying to meet demand for 31,360 forecast deliveries in the coming 20 years. The Boeing 737 is quite an old platform. The aircraft flew for the first time in 1967, and the Boeing 737 MAX is the fourth generation of the aircraft.

Figure 1: An Airbus A321neo during takeoff (Source: www.usinenouvelle.com)

Airbus brought its Airbus A320 family on the market in 1988. With the development of the all-new aircraft, Boeing was forced to develop the Boeing 737 Next Generation which was the third generation of the Boeing 737 family. Airbus also successfully bet on demand for a stretched variant and successfully brought the Airbus A321 to the market. When sales for Boeing’s bigger single-aisle jet, the Boeing 757, started declining it became clear that Boeing was left with a gap in its production line up once the jet maker would cease production of the Boeing 757. To fill the gap and provide an alternative to the Airbus A321, Boeing stretched the Boeing 737-800. The -900 was no success, so Boeing launched an Extended Range variant of the Boeing 737-900 but it could not prevent Airbus from outselling its Boeing counterpart. Last year, Boeing added a further stretch of the Boeing 737 MAX 9, which should be more competitive with the Airbus A321neo though Airbus has also been looking into opportunities to expand its Airbus A321 platform in the space of the Boeing 757.

What the Boeing 737 and Airbus A321 share is the huge market potential in the coming 20 years, which requires both jet makers to expand production levels. Where both platforms differ is the age; No element on the Boeing 737 is the same compared to the first Boeing 737 that flew back in 1966, but its design and incremental improvement space is limited. The Airbus A320 is much newer and has been designed to other standards and as such features a wider cabin. One main difference also is the fact that Boeing uses exclusive suppliers for the turbofans. Since the Boeing 737 Classic, CFM International has been the exclusive supplier for the Boeing 737, while Pratt & Whitney was the exclusive supplier for the original Boeing 737 series. Airbus supports 2 suppliers on the Airbus A320ceo family, namely CFM International and IAE, and on the Airbus A320neo, it supports turbofans from CFM and Pratt & Whitney. We will discuss the turbofans in suitable detail later on.

What holds, in general, is the fact that supporting multiple turbofan suppliers is accretive to costs and gives the jet maker the task of incorporating two turbofans into the platform and scheduling. This complicates the overall system, but when managed well it should attract more customers because there is flexibility in engine selection allowing to ingrate aircraft into fleet more efficiently.

Production rate

Figure 2: The Boeing 737 line in Renton (Source: Twitter)

Over the past few years, Boeing and Airbus have increased production rates to support increased demand for single-aisle jets. In June 2017, Boeing increased its production rate from 42 aircraft per month to 47 aircraft per month and a year later this was increased to 52 aircraft per month. Consistent with past performance it lies in line of expectation that Boeing will increase its production in mid-2019. It is important to observe that most rate adjustments occur either mid-year or around the third quarter of the year. A rate hike that takes effect in June is equivalent to 7 months of deliveries on the low rate and 5 months of deliveries on the higher rate. Intuitively, it would have made more sense that it would be the other way around but that would not take into account the initial lower number of deliveries during the first few months of the year and the time required for the increased production rate to become visible in the delivery figures. What is incredibly important to be aware of is the fact that jet makers and the supply chain know years in advance that a production rate increase is planned. The production rate that occurred in June 2018 has already been announced in October 2014.

Airbus has also said it would be increasing its production from 55 to 60 aircraft per year by mid-2019, though it is widely believed that Airbus single-aisle production rates are based on 11.5 production months rather than 12.

Assuming that production hikes occur at the start of the year already overstates the number of deliveries by roughly 25 aircraft per jet maker. Expressed in number of turbofans, this would overstate the required number of turbofans by roughly 50 units per jet maker.

Based on the announced production increases and timings, we projected the following deliveries for 2019:

Table 1: Projected total deliveries 2019

Current generation versus next generation

The next important step in the analysis is that we split the projected deliveries by deliveries of the current and next generation variants. This is required, because the current generation aircraft are powered by the CFM56 series turbofans and the IAE V2500 series, while the next generation aircraft families are powered by the CFM LEAP series and PW1000G series.

Airbus and Boeing still have unfilled orders for the Boeing 737 Next Generation family (which is now the current generation family) and Airbus A320ceo (current engine option). Currently, we are at a point where we don’t have to expect a lot more orders for these aircraft types. Boeing booked no orders for the commercial part of its Next Generation line up, while Airbus booked a total of 22 orders for the Airbus A320ceo family in the first seven months of the year. We believe these are a combination of occupying some remaining delivery slots as well as ordering current engine option variants to meet the required levels of capacity to support demand for air travel as some new engine option variant deliveries are suffering delays.

Figure 3: The Boeing P-8 (Source: Boeing)

Unlike Airbus, Boeing has a military derivative of the Boeing 737-800. The P-8 or designated Boeing 737-800A is an aircraft designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The aircraft is selling well and Boeing is seeing successes selling the aircraft to foreign military customers. Customers for the type include the US, UK, India, Norway, New Zealand and South Korea.

Figure 4: Interior Airbus ACJ319 (Soure: nutaero.com)

Boeing and Airbus both have a business jet variant of their current generation aircraft. We know that Boeing has 3 current generation aircraft left to be delivered. One Boeing Business Jet will be delivered to the Dutch government in 2019, while deliveries of 2 BBJ aircraft for the Polish government should be completed by 2020. Airbus has 2 current generation business jets in backlog; 1 Airbus ACJ319 and 1 ACJA320.

Table 2: Boeing 737 program backlog

We analyzed the Boeing 737 backlog and what we found is that there is a backlog of 4,704 jets. The majority of these unfilled orders are for Boeing 737 MAX. So there is no doubt that there is demand for the jet. However, more important is to take into account that there still are 214 unfilled orders for the current engine variant. These deliveries should be feathered into the system, where we take into account that part of the deliveries will occur this year.

AeroAnalysis projected the following deliveries to take place this year:

Table 3: Projected Boeing 737NG deliveries 2019

The deliveries take into account a delivery rate for the Boeing 737-800 that fits the total ramp down of the NG rate, a delivery rate of 1.5 aircraft per month for the Boeing 737-800A, typical customer delivery patterns for the Boeing 737-900ER and predefined delivery dates for the 2 Boeing C40A aircraft and the BBJ aircraft.

We can do a similar thing for Airbus:

Table 4: Airbus A320 program backlog

What we see is that where Boeing had 214 current generation aircraft in backlog, Airbus has 258 aircraft in backlog. This is a minor difference, but can be explained by the fact that some airlines have secured capacity expansion by placing orders for the ceo variant instead of the neo variant and the continued sales success of the Airbus A321ceo. We expect that some of these orders stretch further in the future and might be subject to conversion as Airbus looks to fully transition to production of the neo variant. Additionally, the order book still contains orders from Iran Air and defunct Mexicana, those are orders that actually should be omitted from the books.

Table 5: Projected Airbus A320ceo deliveries 2019

Table 5 shows the projected deliveries for 2019 for the Airbus A320 current engine option. What is reflected in this projection is the fact that Airbus should rely less on its ceo backlog given that it should be quite a bit ahead in the ramp-up and the orders it logged stretch further into the future than for Boeing. We expect that in 2019, current generation deliveries account for 10-15 percent of all single-aisle deliveries for Boeing, while this percentage is 5-10 for Airbus.

That concludes our analysis for the mix of the deliveries and we can now nicely expand Table 1:

Table 6: Projected delivery mix current generation and next generation

What we see is that Boeing and Airbus will produce a combined number of 130 current generation variant versus 1,192 next generation variants. This points at strong demand for CFM LEAP series and PW1000G series turbofans. This projection does not take into account reports that Airbus would miss its target for Airbus A320neo deliveries in 2018 as the jet maker has maintained its overall delivery target. The next part of the analysis will focus on available turbofans. By Q3 we will see whether Airbus can maintain its delivery target amidst challenges to ship single-aisle jets to customers.

Available turbofans

Figure 5: The CFM56-7B turbofan (Source: CFM)

The CFM56 series turbofan is the most used turbofan in the history of aviation. As of June 2018, 32,645 turbofans have been delivered. Over the years, the turbofan has become one of the most reliable and durable turbofans available. The CFM56 turbofans have been used for the Airbus A320, Airbus A340, Boeing 737 Classic, Boeing 737 Next Generation, DC-8-70 and KC135R. The CFM-56-7B is exclusively used on the Boeing 737 Next Generation, while the -5B series is used on the Airbus A320ceo family. In 2017, CFM (a joint venture between General Electric (GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) produced nearly 1,700 turbofans as it simultaneously started ramping up its production of the CFM LEAP turbofans.

For the Airbus A318, customers have the possibility to select either the PW6000A turbofan or the CFM-56 5B series. Since there are no orders for the A318 in backlog, the unfavorable economics of shrink variants of an aircraft and the future demand profile, there is no role for the PW6000A in filling any current or upcoming demand in our view.

Figure 6: The IAE V2500 mounted under a wing of an Airbus A319 (Source: flickr)

For the Airbus A319, A320 and A320 customers also have the possibility to select the CFM-56-5B series, but can also select IAE V2500 series. The IAE V2500 is said to consume less oil compared to the CFM56-5B and also is slightly more efficient. The IAE V2500 is also used on the McDonnell Douglas MD-90 and the Embraer (EJR) KC-930. To date, IAE produced over 7,600 turbofans.

Figure 7: CFM LEAP turbofan (Source: CFM)

The CFM56 has been developed into the CFM LEAP, which promises a fuel burn reduction of 15% compared to the CFM56-7B series. By the end of 2017, CFM logged 2,870 orders for CFM LEAP engines. There are 3 variants, the A variant is used on the Airbus A320neo family, while the B variant powers the Boeing 737 MAX and the C variant will power the Comac C919.

The introduction of the CFM LEAP seemed to be rather smooth for Boeing, but shortly before the first deliveries were to start, a quality escape was detected in the supply chain of CFM.

Figure 8: CFM LEAP 1 engine with the LPT disks marked (Source: www.AeroAnalysis.net

After being notified by CFM and its supplier that there had been a ‘quality escape’ regarding the low pressure turbine of the turbofan, Boeing grounded its MAX 8 and MAX 9 fleet. The problem centered on potential cracks in the low-pressure turbine of the LEAP 1B. The problem caused a minor delay in deliveries to the first customers.

Figure 9: The PW1100G on the wing of an Airbus A320neo (Source: MRO Network)

On the Airbus A320neo aircraft, customers can also select the PW1100G which is part of Pratt & Whitney’s (part of United Technologies (UTX) geared turbofan line up. The geared turbofan makes use of a gearbox between the fan and the low pressure spool, which allows all parts of the turbofan to spin closer to their optimal speeds. While the gearbox weighs more, it allows for a better performing engine and decreases the number of stages in the engine. Overall, fuel burn improvement is expected to be 16 to 17 percent better than the CFM56 series. Similar to the IAE V2500, the PW1100G suffered from rotor bow. Rotor bow occurs due to a cooling differential or asymmetric cooling, which simply said results in bending of the rotor axis possibly causing blades to hit the outer walls. Rotor bow is not problematic as long as there is sufficient clearance between the blades and the outer walls. On the PW1100G this was not the case, which meant that a slower start-up procedure was required. It is important to notice that rotor bow is not an exceptional phenomenon and chances are higher that there will be cooling differential than there not being one. The problem was tackled with a combination of software and hardware modifications. Durability issues for operators in hot, humid and salty environment were detected and forced Pratt & Whitney to redesign the combustor. The latest problem that hit the PW1000G was a problem that occurred after the high pressure compressor had been modified causing problems on the knife edge seal. At that point, Airbus stopped accepting PW1100G turbofans. Deliveries were resumed in April 2018.

The PW1000G series turbofans are used on the Airbus A320neo family, the Airbus A220, the Embraer E-jets E2, Irkut Mc-21 and Mitsubishi MRJ70/90.

Now that we have discussed all turbofans for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320neo, we can nicely tabulate the available turbofans:

Table 7: Turbofan options per aircraft

Production capacity turbofans

Table 8: Requirement turbofans

At this point, we can expand Table 6 further as is shown above. We simply added 2 lines to the tables which are the last rows from Table 6 multiplied by 2 to determine the numbers of turbofans required. Now what we have to take into account are the production capacities of the turbofan programs and see whether that matches with the demand profile. If this is not the case then we can speak of a shortfall driven by wrong planning or capacity limitations.

We start with the PW1000G program. The PW1000G program supplies turbofans for 5 aircraft programs. In 2019, however, there will only be 3 aircraft programs that will require deliveries since the other programs will not enter series production until 2020.

On the Airbus A220 program, we saw 17 deliveries occurring in 2017, 31 are targeted for 2018 and Airbus expects that demand could support production levels of as much as 100 jets per year. Earlier there already had been indications that production could go up to 90 to 120 aircraft by 2020. Fitting that trajectory, in 2019 we could see around 55 Airbus A220 deliveries in 2019.

The other program that depends on PW1000G series turbofans is the Embraer E2 program. In 2018, the jet maker expects to deliver 5 to 10 PW1000G powered jets. At the higher side, that would indicate that during a normal ramp-up pattern, the number of deliveries would be between 15 and 30 deliveries in 2019. In this analysis, we assume that Embraer will deliver 30 E-jets E2 in 2019 to simulate the hardest impact on availability of turbofans to Airbus. We actually believe that there will be 20-25 E-jets E2 deliveries in 2019.

Figure 10: PW1000G projected turbofan deliveries in 2019

Now what we have to do is place the Airbus A220 and Embraer E-jets E2 deliveries in the bigger picture of turbofan availability recognizing that the Airbus A320neo shares the turbofan production capacity with two other players. In 2017, Pratt & Whitney delivered 374 turbofans and it believes it can double the output in 2018 and accumulate 2,500 deliveries until 2020. Keeping a ramp-up in mind that would boil down to at least 820 engine deliveries in 2019. What should then also be kept in mind is that there will be spare engine production, which will be up from the 40 aircraft last year. We believe that there will be 576 PW1100G turbofans available for Airbus in 2019.

Figure 11: Market share per platform

Initially, we thought that we could use the prevailing market shares per platform as shown in Figure 11 to determine how many Airbus A320ceo deliveries will feature IAE V2500 turbofans. However, we found that deliveries for the IAE V2500 currently are more or less driven by customer schedules and their turbofan selection rather than the long-term prevailing market shares. Based on the delivery schedules we expect a minor contribution from IAE V2500 of 16 turbofans in 2019.

Figure 12: CFM International production capacity

Based on the capacity plans as communicated by Safran in November and updated during its Q1 earnings results, we expect 246-256 CFM56 deliveries and ca. 1,850 CFM LEAP deliveries in 2019. To simulate the more severe circumstances, we will use the lower of the CFM56 delivery figures.

Table 9: Projected turbofan deliveries 2019

We have tabulated the total production capacity for 2019 excluding PW1000G spare engines and deliveries to the Airbus A220 and Embraer E-jets E2 in Table 9. What can be seen a total capacity of 262 current generation turbofans and slightly over 2,400 next generation turbofans totaling around 2,700 turbofans to support the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 programs.

Is there a shortage?

The next step is to check whether there actually is a shortage. We will use 2 scenarios to determine whether there is a turbofan shortage that would prevent jet makers from increasing production rates. In the first scenario, we will fix the Airbus A320neo production, subtract PW1100G deliveries and the remainder has to be filled by CFM LEAP turbofans. The CFM LEAP series capacity that remains will be used to support Boeing’s production plans. The second method uses prevailing market share of the CFM LEAP and PW1100G on the Airbus A320neo program. Based on that market share, the A320neo turbofan requirements will be calculated and the remainder of the deliveries will again be given to Boeing.

Table 10: Shortfall turbofans based on PW1100G capacity

We have now fully expanded the table and what we found is that there is no indication that based on communicated production rates for various turbofan programs and the announced production rates for single-aisle jets, there is any need for either jet maker to assume a certain shortfall. In fact, potentially there is room for 1 more current generation delivery and 21 deliveries for either the Boeing 737 MAX or the Airbus A320neo.

Now in the second method, we use the prevailing market shares between the CFM LEAP and the PW1100G on the Airbus A320neo program. According to a CAPA report, CFM accounts for 56% of the backlog which is more or less consistent with our understanding that CFM has hovered around a market share of 60%. Using this divider we get to the results as presented below.

Table 11: Shortfall turbofans based on prevailing market share CFM LEAP and PW1100G

Also in the second scenario where we have taken into account the fact that CFM LEAP has a 56% share of orders, which would mean that there would be less turbofans available to Boeing, there is no shortfall visible. We again see excess capacity of 2 turbofans for the current generation turbofans, which would allow Boeing and Airbus to increase current generation deliveries to be 1 aircraft higher than projected. PW1100G ‘excess capacity’ would be 30 engines, equivalent to 15 Airbus A320neo family deliveries. CFM LEAP ‘excess capacity’ would be 12 engines higher or equivalent to 6 Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo family deliveries.

While it seems that we are suggesting that there even is some upside to the number of deliveries, it is important to take the following into account:

With a 2 turbofan margin on the current turbofan projection, you can hardly speak about there being any excess capacity.

The PW1100G turbofan production ramp-up remains challenging, so an excess of 30 turbofans could easily be lost.

In our calculations, we assumed 1,850 CFM LEAP 1 series deliveries, which is the mid-point of the 1,800 to 1,900 deliveries expected for 2019. That’s a broad range and we need to point out that although 1,850 is the mid point, CFM would also reach its delivery target if it delivers more than 1,800 turbofans.

What we found is that CFM LEAP deliveries need to be around 1,840 turbofans (around 700 for Airbus and 1140 for Boeing) to support production plans of both jet makers, while CFM56 deliveries need to be around 250. IAE V2500 deliveries are marginal at 16 deliveries in 2019 and PW1100G deliveries to Airbus should be around 550. In that scenario, which is not an unrealistic task, deliveries by Boeing and Airbus should be unaffected.

The big question is at which point the production plans from turbofan manufacturers becomes somewhat unsupported. That would happen if CFM would push out less than 1,840 LEAP turbofans to customers or when there is no ramp down in NG production, in which case a shortage of CFM56 series turbofans would occur. We believe that CFM will run out of CFM56 production capacity before Boeing will run out of backlog. Though we believe if you take into account cancellations and conversions as well as continued willingness to absorb NG aircraft things even out pretty well.

Conclusion

This is an extremely big report, but we think due to the structure of the report it has been an easy one to read and follow and you can see what has driven our projections, estimates and final calculations. We think providing that transparency greatly increases the value of the report aiding readers in understanding the dynamics. In our report, we have connected production rates, timing of rate increases, current and next generation delivery mix partly driven by airline specific delivery schedules and patterns, production capacities on 4 turbofan programs, requirements for spare engines and 4 aircraft programs to assess any shortfall. We took into account >10 elements to assess the situation and found there is nothing supporting a statement that based on the production plans from turbofan suppliers, jet makers or more specifically Boeing is facing an engine shortage that is burned into the planning that would prevent it to increase production next year even triggering a decrease.

When assessing the situation it is important to properly weigh the following:

Production rate increases do not happen at the start of the year.

Airbus does work on an 11.5 month cycle versus 12 months for Boeing.

There still are current generation aircraft to be delivered in backlog scheduled for delivery in 2019.

The market share of the PW1100G and CFM LEAP turbofan programs on the Airbus A320neo program.

Not properly weighing the factors above will almost certainly result in an incomplete and inaccurate assessment of this complex situation with unreliable results as a consequence. Any assessment that merely looks at CFM LEAP production capacity and divides that by 2 to account for the duopoly already is off to a wrong start in the assessment violating the 4th point outlined above.

We’ve written an elaborate report, but we can easily explain why dividing the CFM LEAP deliveries equally between Boeing and Airbus fails to accurately assess the situation by following a very simple thought pattern; Jet makers knew as early as October 2014 what their production levels would look like in 2019, their marketing efforts have also taken into account an eventual production end for the current generation aircraft production with the exception of the military derivates. Based on these future production levels, discussions with turbofan suppliers have been ongoing to meet demand at elevated production rates. Since Boeing knows the CFM LEAP 1B exclusively powers the Boeing 737 MAX, the required number of engines to be delivered to support production has been fairly clear. Airbus which offers the selection of two different turbofans have made similar arrangements with respective turbofan suppliers, but their requirement has been driven by airlines selecting one turbofan over the other. In this case, CFM has a 56% market share which means that the remaining 44% has to be filled by Pratt & Whitney. That market share and the requirement to support Boeing’s production levels are reflected in CFM’s ramp-up plans and also means that there is no base or rationale to divide CFM LEAP series turbofan deliveries equally among Boeing and Airbus.

Boeing has been marked as a sell based on what we think is a flawed overall assessment. Focusing on the strength of our report we don’t view Boeing as a confident sell. Our findings show that there is absolutely no indication that production levels do not support Boeing’s planned production increases. In fact, targeted production of CFM LEAP 1 turbofan support the production levels required by both Airbus and Boeing to meet demand. What our findings also show is that production capacity of the older generation turbofans, as expected, is ramping down more or less in line with anticipated backlog exhaustion of the current generation aircraft families.

If there would be any company that could face the risk of not having secured enough turbofan deliveries with CFM, it would be Airbus. Airbus offers the geared turbofan manufactured by Pratt & Whitney as an engine option. The PW1100G turbofan has seen some teething problems, but it also has suffered some durability issues and required redesign. The result is that deliveries to Airbus slowed down and at some point even stopped as the turbofan supplier worked on implementing required fixes. This has affected deliveries to Airbus and slowed down the production ramp-up for geared turbofans resulting in a shortage. That’s a shortage caused by Pratt & Whitney that CFM cannot fill since it simply was never contracted to do so. Since airlines do the engine selection and require their aircraft to be delivered at a certain predefined date per slot, it would require changes to the delivery schedule, loading sequence or engine selection by airlines to keep the line running smoothly even if Airbus could receive more CFM LEAP turbofans than it initially requested. In essence, it is really simple, Airbus is feeling the pain from the geared turbofan problems and it has no easy way to fix this, even if CFM had the capacity to provide additional LEAP turbofans.

At this point, we don’t view Boeing nor Airbus as a sell. We continue to believe the long term outlook is reason enough to stay invested in both jet makers. We don’t have any problem admitting that there is indeed a problem and meeting targeted demand is still going to be a challenge for suppliers including the suppliers of the turbofans. We are seeing that CFM is some weeks behind on schedule for deliveries to both jet makers, and Pratt & Whitney is what seems to be some months behind on schedule. At this point, they are working on equipping gliders at the Airbus facilities with redesigned turbofans, and airlines that have grounded aircraft have to wait months to get their aircraft equipped with new engines. The challenges for turbofan suppliers are clear, but we also see that at Boeing’s side there have been late and inconsistent fuselage shipments and several key components are late as well. As the aerospace industry strives for lean manufacturing and assembly, it is normal that parts arrive as late as possible but still in time thereby reducing the need for storage or cumulating inventory. What we are now seeing is the effect of parts arriving late and in some case just a few hours late, which has a cascading effect throughout the supply chain. What we also see is that issues are partly caused by challenges to increased production levels at suppliers to Tier 1 suppliers, which shows that the problems lie deeper in the supply chain and jet makers as well as Tier 1 suppliers have not sufficiently stress tested the entire supply chain before increasing production.

In no way do we want to ignore the problems because they are clearly there and they might even deepen as more lines in Renton start transitioning to production of the MAX variant, but we should be very aware of one thing. The issues we are seeing are not as superficial as not having secured enough business with turbofan suppliers but are pointing at the broader problem that jet makers are now reaching production levels that require additional investments and hiring in the supply chain and new ways to organize the supply chain, but that will not be easy to implement until new aircraft are designed with new standards in mind.

