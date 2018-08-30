Ballard Power Opens A New Chapter In China - Again

Transaction unlikely to contribute meaningfully to results over the next couple of quarters.

I have covered Ballard Power (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After a great run in 2017, Ballard Power's stock has performed poorly so far in 2018 with shares down more than 25% until Wednesday's announcement as investors continued to be disappointed about the projected material decline in revenues from the company's, by far, most important market: China.

As tens of millions of high-margin technology transfer revenues recognized in 2017 won't repeat this year, the company's China revenues will be almost solely derived from the take-or-pay membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) supply agreement with its existing Chinese joint venture.

As already witnessed in previous quarters, FCEV adoption in China continues to be hampered by a serious lack of hydrogen infrastructure, an issue the country won't be able to overcome anytime soon, particularly in light of its ongoing inability to generate the required amounts of liquid hydrogen to support large scale FCEV-deployments.

After providing a lot of details on the state of the Chinese market on its Q1 conference call, management became rather tight-lipped on the recent Q2 call, a further indication of things moving much slower than originally anticipated by investors when the company announced its first "landmark deal" in China more than two years ago.

That said, on the Q2 call, management nevertheless anticipated "an exciting second half of 2018 with important strategic and commercial announcements" and within just six weeks delivered on their promise as Ballard Power announced a "Historic Strategic Collaboration with Weichai Power" on Wednesday.

Detailing the terms of the Weichai Power Collaboration

In fact, the "historic strategic collaboration" calls for a rather complex series of transactions which I will subsequently try to decipher for investors in more simple terms.

In effect, Weichai Power is acquiring the exclusive Chinese rights to Ballard Power's next generation liquid-cooled fuel cell stack ("LCS Stack") by investing $163 million in newly issued shares of the company. The move will result in Weichai Power becoming the company's largest shareholder with a 19.9% stake. The new strategic investor has agreed to pay a 15% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of $3.08, resulting in a price per newly issued share of $3.54.

As a comparison:

Two years ago, Ballard Power entered into a similar transaction with Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Company ("Broad-Ocean"), selling 17.25 million shares at a price of $1.64 to the Chinese company, representing a 9.9% stake at that time while also granting Broad-Ocean anti-dilution rights. That said, the technology transfer to Broad-Ocean was largely limited to assembly of current generation fuel cell modules while the actual stack production joint venture was set up with another Chinese partner, Guangdong Nation Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Company ("Synergy").

According to today's press release, Broad-Ocean will make use of its contractual rights and invest an additional $20 million in new Ballard Power shares at the same terms as Weichai Power to keep its 9.9% stake in the company intact.

Next generation LCS-Stack manufacturing will be conducted by a not yet established joint venture between Weichai Power (51%) and Ballard Power (49%), with both partners required to fund the JV at their pro rata shares.

This is quite a difference to the existing Synergy-JV in which Ballard Power only holds a 10% stake and is not required to make any meaningful capital contributions.

That said, the new JV will pay $90 million to Ballard Power "under a technology transfer program for the exclusive rights to manufacture Ballard’s next generation LCS fuel cell stack and certain LCS-based modules for the bus, commercial truck and forklift markets in China."

Moreover, the JV will exclusively purchase MEAs from Ballard Power under a long-term supply agreement. Unlike the Synergy-JV, there will be no minimum purchase requirements for the new JV.

Furthermore, "Broad-Ocean has also expressed an interest in acquiring a 10% ownership position in the JV, which would correspondingly reduce Ballard’s ownership position."

The move is understandable as the new JV agreement is threatening Broad-Ocean to be left with outdated fuel cell technology going forward.

While the press release states that "Ballard is in ongoing discussions with existing partners in China to ensure continued support for products using current generation technology, and to facilitate a smooth future transition to products based on next-generation technology", management on the call revealed that Broad-Ocean could become both a customer and a strategic supplier to the JV going forward.

Management also stated that near-term initial funding requirements for the new JV will likely be minimal and only increase with the start of the above mentioned technology transfer program at some time next year. As Ballard Power's share of the $90 million technology transfer funding requirement calculates to roughly $44 million (or roughly $35 million assuming Broad-Ocean will indeed purchase a 10% stake in the new JV from Ballard Power), I would expect the company to contribute roughly $50-70 million to the JV with most of the funds subsequently flowing back in the form of high-margin technology transfer revenues.

Lastly, the press release states that Weichai "has agreed to supply a minimum of 2,000 fuel cell modules for commercial vehicles in China by 2021" but that "specific terms related to the supply of fuel cell power modules for commercial vehicles, including scope, product mix, pricing and timing of shipments" are still under discussion. On the call, management stated its expectations for the vast majority of these 2,000 FCEVs to be buses with initial pilot testing anticipated to start in Jinan, the capital of the province Shandong.

The strategic investment is expected to close in Q4/2018.

Assessing the deal

Once again, Ballard Power is getting paid handsomely for transferring rights to the company's core fuel cell technology to a strategic Chinese partner.

Weichai Power is a leading Chinese automotive and equipment manufacturer specializing in the production of powertrains, automobiles, intelligent logistics, automotive parts and components with a proven history of investments in western companies like, for example its currently 45% stake in Germany's KION Group, the world's second largest forklift manufacturer (Linde, STILL) and logistics solution provider, initially acquired in 2013. More recently, the company has acquired a 10% stake in UK-based, solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) developer Ceres Power.

The Weichai Group also controls some of China's leading manufacturers of buses, heavy duty and forklift trucks.

Clearly, the collaboration with Weichai Power seems to hold more promise than the previous Broad-Ocean partnership given the multiple vehicle manufacturing activities within the Weichai Group and the new partner's successful history of investing in western companies.

Ballard Power will receive $183 million in gross proceeds from Weichai Power and Broad-Ocean, providing the company with the, by far, strongest balance sheet of all publicly listed fuel cell companies. Once closed, I would expect the companies balance sheet to show roughly $225 million in cash and no debt at the end of FY2018. Even when deducting anticipated JV funding requirements, the company's cash balance should remain solidly above $150 million going forward, finally putting Ballard Power in the position to pursue strategic acquisitions itself.

The most obvious target, at least in the minds of many investors, seems to be fellow Canadian competitor Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS). The company looks cheap, trading at below 2x FY2018 revenues (Ballard Power: 5x), has a highly diversified product portfolio (hydrogen generation, storage, fueling, mobile and stationary fuel cell systems), impressive margins in its fuel cell business and is one of Ballard Power's major competitors in China. But, just like most of its peers, the company has often failed to live up to expectations in the past and 2018 has been no exemption so far. Moreover, most of the company's backlog is derived from just two large contracts with Alstom Transport and a little known Chinese bus company called "Blue-G" which both have suffered multiple delays already.

In addition, the company is tied to another strategic Chinese investor, which has pre-emptive rights and also holds a board seat.

But is Hydrogenics really a strategic fit? Despite covering far more business segments and offering a multitude of solutions, the company's growth has remained somewhat uneven, to say the very least and I actually have a hard time imagining Ballard Power looking to move into segments like hydrogen fueling or Power-to-Gas (P2G). With initial commercial deployment of Ballard Power's next generation LCS-Stack already anticipated for 2019, Hydrogenic's fuel cell technology doesn't look that desirable either.

Remember also, Ballard Power's has a poor history of acquiring non-core businesses as evidenced by the botched integration of Protonex.

Investors looking for a more positive assessment of the take-out case for Hydrogenics, should click here.

In any way, Ballard Power would not be able to stem an all-cash acquisition of Hydrogenics as this would eat up most of the company's cash reserves so any potential deal would, most likely, contain a stock component.

At least from my perspective, Ballard Power should rather focus on smaller acquisitions to further strengthen the company's core product offerings.

The proposed ownership structure of the new JV marks a meaningful change in the company's strategy to penetrate the Chinese market at this time as Ballard Power will own a sizeable equity stake which results in some initial funding requirements (largely covered by the subsequent technology transfer proceeds) but also holds the chances for material participation in future success even including a potential IPO as stated in the conference call.

Discussing potential negatives

On the call, management admitted to the Synergy-JV most likely being challenged selling current generation fuel cell stacks with the introduction of a much more advanced LCS-Stack close at hand and stated the need to "manage" the issue. In laymans terms, investors should expect the existing take-or-pay MEA supply contract to be altered in favor of the Synergy-JV rather sooner than later which could have a material impact on Ballard Power's short-term revenue performance given the $30 million in annualized revenues currently derived from the JV under the minimum purchase commitment.

Moreover, investors should not bet on any meaningful revenue contributions from the announced deployment of a minimum of 2,0000 FCEVs by Weichai until 2021 as final terms remain still under negotiation and past similar announcements by legacy partner Broad-Ocean never gained any traction.

Bottom line:

Ballard Power is opening a new chapter in China, again. The company is essentially leaving behind its legacy Synergy-JV which is contractually limited to the production of soon to be outdated current generation stacks while the previous strategic partner Broad-Ocean will be forced to invest a substantial amount of new cash to preserve potential access to the new LCS-Stack technology.

Management is currently renegotiating the existing relationships with these legacy partners but particularly the Synergy-JV could be facing tough times ahead. Therefore, investors should prepare for a potentially material reduction or even a complete removal of the JV's minimum purchase commitment with the respective negative impact to Ballard Power's near-term revenue expectations.

That said, the deal with Weichai Power seems to be well worth some potential short-term top-line pain given the huge cash inflow that greatly enhances Ballard Power's strategic options and financial flexibility and the long-term potential the new strategic partnership with a Chinese industry leader and successful investor in overseas companies is offering to the company.

With LCS-Stack volume production at the new JV unlikely to start before 2020, there's now some additional time for China's hydrogen infrastructure to catch up with the requirements to support future large-scale FCEV deployments.

Investors should not bet on Ballard Power using a good chunk of its newly filled war chest to acquire Hydrogenics, as the purchase of a company with so many business segments outside of Ballard Power's core offerings might very well end up being a major distraction like already witnessed in case of Protonex.

Given the very real threat to short-term revenues from the upcoming Synergy-JV renegotiation, I am hesitant to recommend the shares at current levels and would advise investors to remain on the sidelines until management has provided more clarity on the still many moving parts of the transaction, particularly with regards to the legacy partnerships.

In short:

I like this deal, but it will take some time for the company to reap the potential benefits, at least from an income statement perspective. Over the short-term, Ballard Power will see its balance sheet being greatly improved but on the flipside might face some top-line challenges from the Synergy-JV renegotiation.

