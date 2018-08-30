Why I'm Buying This 7% Yielding Office REIT Despite A Looming Dividend Cut

Introduction

It’s always an interesting idea to have a closer look at REIT’s that are (or pretend to be) trading at a discount to their NAV as there usually is a good reason for the discount. In a previous article, I discovered in excess of half of Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF) rental income had to be spent on making interest expenses, I was dying to find out why Befimmo (OTC:BFMOF) was trading at a discount of almost 15% to its Net Asset Value.

Source: finanzen.net

Befimmo used to be part of the BEL-20 index in Belgium, where it’s trading with BEFB as its ticker symbol, but lost it spot a few years ago. Fortunately the liquidity remains pretty good with an average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The current market capitalization is approximately 1.28B EUR using a share price of 49.95 EUR and the current share count of 25.6M shares.

H1 2018 was good, and the NAV/share looks promising

In the first half of this year, Befimmo reported a rental income of 71.5M EUR, which is a slight decrease compared to last year. I won’t annoy you with all the financial details of how Befimmo performed in the first half of this year as the company should be looked at as a company in full development mode rather than a mature REIT.

Source: half-year report

An important starting point is the estimate of the fair value of the office buildings, as calculated by Befimmo’s independent consultants:

Source: half-year report

Befimmo appears to be a pretty transparent REIT because rather than hiding itself behind the (theoretical) EPRA-yields, it does publish a gross initial (rental) yield on its properties, of 6-6.25%. While I can understand the properties that are positioned better in the Brussels Central Business District, I think using a rental yield of 8% for non-CBD properties would be a better starting point. In my NAV calculation, I will use a required rental yield of 6.5% for the Brussels properties, and 8% for the non-Brussels properties. I think this makes sense given the huge differences in rental prices (315 EUR/sqm in Brussels, 185-190 EUR/sqm elsewhere). In fact, the company mentions a higher pressure on prime yield rates with recent transactions valuing CBD properties at just 4.4%:

Source: half-year report

It’s rather encouraging (and refreshing) to see Befimmo isn’t using these exceptional yields as its own base case scenario to value its properties. Again, I like the transparency of this REIT, and although I believe its 6% cap rate to be realistic, I will be a little bit more conservative.

As mentioned before, I will apply my own required rental yields on Befimmo’s reported results, and will try to calculate a NAV based on a more conservative basis (after all, when the ‘cheap money policy’ of the ECB ends, interest rates and required rental yields will increase, putting pressure on REIT’s that have been valuing their properties using optimistic scenarios).

The annualized rental income of the CBD will be 84M EUR, leaving 56M EUR for the non-CBD properties. The CBD district has a 94.7% occupancy ratio whilst the other properties have an average 86% occupancy ratio. This results in the next calculation:

Source: author calculations

Note, this calculation does not take the 3 redevelopments into account. As I will explain later, the new developments (which are currently being constructed) will add a double-digit NAV/share to the 40.90 EUR. As such, the 40.90 EUR is the bare minimum based on the existing properties. Also note my 6.5% cap rate for the Central Business District properties appears to be very reasonable given the recent transactions at a level of less than 5%.

A closer look at the REIT's overall portfolio

Before moving over to explaining how Befimmo will create additional value, let's first have a look at the company's current asset portfolio. As Belgium is a small country, the majority of the demand for office space is coming from the Brussels area. This shouldn't be a surprise as Brussels is the headquarter of the European Union and the NATO, and the Federal and Flemish parliament are based in Brussels as well. Having so many government and supranational institutions located in one place helps to keep the occupancy rate of the A-grade office space relatively high (right now, the total vacancy of A-grade office space in the Brussels CBD is just 35,0000 square meters). It's not just the governments and supranational organizations that require office space; think about the vast amounts of lobbyists needing a place to work from...

Source: annual report

Any serious office REIT in Belgium needs to have a good exposure to this Brussels market, and in excess of 67% of Befimmo's assets (based on the fair value of these assets) are located in Brussels, of which most are in the Central Business District, where the prices to rent office space are almost twice as high as in the Brussels periphery. In fact, the prime rents increased by almost 15% YoY.

If Befimmo would be just another office REIT, I probably wouldn't care too much about the company, but its position on the A-grade office market and new developments to create in excess of 200,000 square meters of additional office space caught my attention.

Despite this, Brussels still is a relatively cheap market for office space. According to this chart from Statista, the prime rent rate for Brussels office space is still 10% cheaper than in Madrid, and costs just a fraction of A-grade office space in London. This could be attractive for companies looking to relocate (a part of) their offices.

Source: Statista.com

A french company could for instance move a part of its French-speaking staff to a Brussels office and save 60% on the rent...

However, the Brussels-focused approach of Befimmo also means the REIT would be vulnerable to a sudden shift in the demand of office space. The French have been lobbying hard to move the offices of the European Union to Strasbourg (but have failed to do so), but should either the EU or NATO move out of Brussels, there will be a negative impact on the demand for offices on the Brussels market.

Fortunately Befimmo mainly signs long-term leases, and as of at the end of 2017, the average duration of is leases is 7.3 years and in excess of 40% of its leases has a duration of in excess of 9 years.

Source: annual report

A major development will reduce the potential dividends

For FY 2018, Befimmo is guiding for a dividend of 3.45 EUR ( unchanged compared to last year), which represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. A first tranche will be paid in December, with the balance due in May after the approval at the company’s AGM, in H1 2019.

Source: half-year report

However, the company will be tearing down two existing buildings, to build new office towers. The Noord building tower has been demolished, whilst the construction of the new Quatuor tower has started. Befimmo is planning to spend 131M EUR in 2019 and 125M EUR in 2020 on new initiatives:

Source: annual report

This means that the buildings that have been demolished (or are about to be demolished) will stop contributing to the rental income for the foreseeable future. The Quatuor tower will be ready by 2020, but the other developments will need more time:

Source: half-year report

The previous image is actually very interesting, as it also gives us an idea about the cost to build the new office towers, but as we also know the lettable surface area and the average rental income in the CBD, it allows us to calculate the expected rental income increase…

Let’s just use Quatuor and WTC IV as starting point. This will create 113,500 square meters of office space in the CBD. Assuming an occupation ratio of 85% (which very likely won’t be the case in the first year after the construction has been completed) and a rental income of 250 EUR/square meter (a discount of approximately 20% to the recently quoted prices for prime real estate in the CBD), the annual rental income will be approximately 25M EUR.

Source: annual report

If we would apply this against the 300M EUR total construction cost, Befimmo is getting a pretty good return of 8% on its investment. Should all offices be fully let (100%) at a rental income of 280 EUR/square meter, Befimmo’s rental income would actually be in excess of 31M EUR, for a yield on cost of in excess of 10%. An interesting sidenote here is that if Befimmo would value this real estate using its own current rental income yield of 5.75%, the fair value of the buildings will be in excess of 500M EUR, indicating Befimmo will have increased its NAV by in excess of 200M EUR (or almost 8 EUR/share) simply by building this modern office space.

Befimmo is trying to cater to the market’s needs. Whilst it’s true a lot of office space in Brussels remains vacant, there is an increasing demand for top-tier office space: modern buildings in a convenient spot. The new Quatuor tower will be meeting those demands: the building that has been demolished had a lettable surface area of just 42,000 meters. So Befimmo will be building something that’s almost 50% larger and much more modern, which will attract more tenants.

Okay, but what does this mean for the shareholders?

First things first, the fact that the existing (to be) demolished buildings will no longer contribute to Befimmo’s rental income will hurt the company in the near-term before paying off in the longer term. As mentioned before, Befimmo is incredibly transparent and has even provided a 3-year guidance for its rental income and EPRA-earnings.

Source: annual report

We clearly see the rental income decreasing, which, combined with the higher interest expenses, will reduce the EPRA earnings from 3.74 EUR to 3.12 EUR per share. Technically, Befimmo could cut the dividend to 3 EUR per share and keep it sustainable, but it might cut it even more to make sure it doesn’t jeopardize its financial health.

However, the 2020 results also allow us to start modelling the future after both new buildings will have been completed. Using the 25M EUR based on the 85% occupancy and annual rent of 250 EUR/sqm, the 2021 pro-forma rental income will increase to roughly 160M EUR. Keeping all other inputs (including the cost of debt) the same, the EPRA earnings would then increase to 100M EUR, or 3.79 EUR based on a share count of 26.5M shares.

On top of that, Befimmo is still getting the ZIN-building permitted. If everything goes according to plan, construction should start in 2019 and be completed by 2023. The ZIN project is a massive 110,000 square meter development project including 80,000 square meters of office space and 14,000 square meters of residential development as well as hotel and retail space. As residential real estate uses a lower cap rate (usually around 5% of less), the ZIN project could be the game changer for Befimmo, both on the rental income as well as on the NAV-front.

Source: half-year report

As the REIT hasn’t received the final permits for this building just yet, I am excluding it from the equation for now. But the 110,000 m² could easily contribute an additional 20M EUR to the top line of Befimmo, further increasing the EPRA earnings to 4.50 EUR per share. Of course, the development of the ZIN project will come at a cost (my estimate: 300-375M EUR), and this will further increase Befimmo’s net debt position.

Considering Befimmo anticipates to start the construction phase of the ZIN project in 2019, it appears to be quite comfortable to expect the final building permits within the next 12 months. Additionally, Befimmo seems to be on top of all new tenders for development, as it has lodged an 'appeal in extreme urgency' to an administrative court to ensure its interests are protected and it's invited to tender a proposal for the required 47,500 square meters of office space.

Getting the construction permit for the ZIN project and winning the tender for the 47,500 sqm development would be important catalysts for Befimmo.

Despite the looming dividend cut my strategy isn’t to avoid Befimmo

Although a declining rental income (and dividend which will very likely have to be cut in the next few years) doesn’t sound very appealing, I am mulling over a long position anyway. There’s only one thing holding me back, and that’s the lack of an optional stock dividend.

Befimmo has been paying its dividends in cash and while that’s a good way to avoid any additional dilution, a stock dividend also provides some protection against a decreasing share price (which will very likely occur once the dividends are being cut), as you’ll end up with a larger amount of dividend shares if your share price decreases disproportional to the dividend cut.

However, as Befimmo is facing some serious investments (in excess of 400M EUR between now and 2023 for confirmed projects, whilst the ZIN-project will cost an additional 300-375M EUR once it has been approved), it could make sense for the company to initiate a stock dividend.

If we look at the company’s current LTV ratio of 42% (the net debt is 1.13B EUR on a balance sheet size of 2.7B EUR), the initial 300M EUR could perhaps be funded through an all-debt financing package (increasing the net debt to 1.4B EUR on what appears to be a fair value of 2.7-3B EUR – which will depend on how fast the external appraisal firm would be willing to include NAV increases on top of the construction cost), causing the LTV to increase to approximately 50%.

This also means that if Befimmo indeed starts to build the ZIN project within the same time frame, it will get dangerously close to the maximal LTV ratio of 60%. It might be able to avoid crossing it, but keep in mind the company will also have to do some renovation work on the older buildings, so the total capex will be higher than the 300-775M EUR on the newbuilds.

That’s why I think that Befimmo will initiate a stock dividend at the same time it will cut the dividend. Assuming a dividend of 3 EUR/share after the cut, if 50% of the shareholders would elect a stock dividend, Befimmo could keep an additional 40M EUR per year inside the company. Over the entire period of 2019-2023 (the expected completion date of the ZIN project), it would have increased its equity and cash position by 160M EUR, which would have a positive impact of approximately 5% on the LTV ratio. It’s not a lot, but could be sufficient for Befimmo to stay on the safe side of the 60% limit.

The risks

For now, I see three main risks.

First of all , you are ‘betting’ on the Brussels Central Business District. However, as Befimmo is building new state-of-the-art office buildings, one could expect tenants to rotate from old and worn-down offices to new offices, so there will be a natural rotation. That’s confirmed by a Cushman & Wakefield report, which says that of all A-grade buildings in the Brussels CBD, the total vacancy is just 35,000 square meters… Which is just half of the Quatuor construction project.

, you are ‘betting’ on the Brussels Central Business District. However, as Befimmo is building new state-of-the-art office buildings, one could expect tenants to rotate from old and worn-down offices to new offices, so there will be a natural rotation. That’s confirmed by a Cushman & Wakefield report, which says that of all A-grade buildings in the Brussels CBD, the vacancy is just 35,000 square meters… Which is just half of the Quatuor construction project. Secondly , REIT’s are subject to the interest rates. The re-development of the portfolio will take several years and I think it’s more likely to see higher interest rates rather than lower interest rates. That’s another reason why Befimmo will either have to raise capital with a placement, or initiate an optional stock dividend.

, REIT’s are subject to the interest rates. The re-development of the portfolio will take several years and I think it’s more likely to see higher interest rates rather than lower interest rates. That’s another reason why Befimmo will either have to raise capital with a placement, or initiate an optional stock dividend. Thirdly, more employers are allowing their employees to be flexible and to work from home (on certain days). This could jeopardize the ‘office building model’, but I refer back to the first bullet point: Befimmo should be able to attract more new tenants with its new office buildings than its competitors with older buildings.

Investment thesis

It’s generally accepted and public knowledge the dividend will decrease, and I think once the dividend will be cut, a lot of dividend-focused investors will abandon ship. This will create an opportunity for longer-term investors like myself who can look beyond the dividend cut towards to the New Befimmo in 5 years from now with new state-of-the-art office buildings in the Brussels Central Business District.

The new buildings will attract new tenants and increase the NAV of the company as the total construction cost appears to be very reasonable (given the total amount of square meters to be built). An investment in Befimmo is a 5-7 year plan. It could make sense to initiate a small long position now, but one will have to be prepared to buy more stock if the share price starts to trend down on future dividend cuts.

This is not your average REIT story with ever-increasing dividends. This is a REIT in full re-development mode which will benefit the shareholders halfway the next decade.

