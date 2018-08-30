AgroFresh: A Fruit-Bearing Opportunity

Finally, we don’t think that the market is factoring in likely near-term debt refinancing nor the potential for a significant litigation victory in 2019, both of which could serve as meaningful catalysts to the story.

Given our expectation of growth in 2H18 and 2019, as well as, the execution of its diversification story, we recently added to our position of AgroFresh, following a post-2Q sell-off.

AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce, is trying to bear more fruit — both literally and figuratively — with a shift in its business, diversifying itself away from its core business of apples and into other areas of agricultural growth, such as bananas, citrus and flowers. This has been an ongoing effort that has taken multiple quarters, but results finally appear to look as though they are gaining traction — a view that we thought management communicated on its recent 2Q earnings call.

Frankly, we were surprised that the market appears to have been more focused on a tepid 1H (adjusted EBITDA was down $2mn y/y and 1H represents a minority of AgroFresh's business) rather than the tenor of optimism surrounding growth in the 2nd half, which would be a meaningful change from prior years. We came away encouraged by management's optimism. Having shown very little growth in recent years, this is a promising sign. Moreover, we believe AgroFresh's increasing evidence of diversification of end-markets and technologies are the key stories from the 2Q earnings report. With their stock price dipping from $6.86 to $5.36 in the 10 days following the release of their 2Q earnings, we thought it was an opportune time to be a buyer — and we still do.

AgroFresh has pursued a plan of action to increase its value across the full supply chain, from harvest to retail. We think becoming a full service provider across the supply chain will deepen AgroFresh's relationships with customers and diminish potential margin pressure over time.

Source: AgroFresh Investor Presentation (AgroFresh June 2018 Presentation)

In addition, the company has made a decision to diversify away from apples to benefit from existing customer relationships, and to lessen AgroFresh's dependence on a single crop. The impact of this diversification has been a shift in the proportion of revenue from apples to all other crops. Crops other than apples made up 37% of revenue in the first half of 2018, compared to 22% during the same time period in 2017. We suspect this ratio will move closer to 50:50 in coming quarters.

Source: AgroFresh Investor Presentation (Second Quarter 2018 Presentation)

In addition to becoming a more fully ingrained supply chain partner with a wider array of crop end-markets, we believe there are several important technology developments that are likely to accelerate growth in 2019 and beyond.

New Technology Developments

Ripelock, a potentially game-changing technology which aims to slow the ripening process and to reduce spoilage for bananas, seems to be gaining traction. AgroFresh recently partnered with one of the largest U.S. retailers, and the rollout has gone smoothly so far through two months — they have received positive feedback from store managers that have been accepting fruit treated with this system. They also announced a collaboration with Del Monte, the third-largest banana producer in the world, to co-market RipeLock to retailers across North America.

Source: AgroFresh Investor Presentation (AgroFresh June 2018 Presentation)

Though the relationship with Del Monte will only contribute modestly to 2018 revenues, it should lead to some bigger and potentially far more lucrative opportunities. Based on conversations with management, we believe that AgroFresh is in ongoing trials with other major players across the supply chain, and is in various levels of discussions with other major banana-growers. Though they haven’t announced other deals, it appears they are in discussions with many of the important companies in that sector and we believe that it is plausible that they could exit 2019 with a run-rate of above $10mn, with revenues that we estimate could account for more than 10% of corporate sales in 2020.

Another encouraging segment is Tecnidex — which was a source of $9mn in revenue in the first half of 2018. Tecnidex should have cross-selling opportunities in the northern hemisphere that it didn’t have during the first half of 2018, which was in part due to the timing of the acquisition in late 2017. We believe the post harvest treatment of citrus and other segments will 1) help diversify AgroFresh's revenue, 2) smooth seaonality, and 3) be accretive to earnings. We expect this business unit to contribute increasing levels of profitability to AgroFresh in 2H18 and beyond.

Finally, we expect additional tuck-in acquisitions. That being said, AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre was adamant that whatever acquisition is made, the company will not take on additional leverage:

There's no such appetite. There's no such appetite. There is other things that we can do to actually be able to do acquisitions and we also have to go one step at a time. So there's no appetite to increase our leverage. I can tell you that. - Jordi Ferre, AgroFresh CEO

Catalysts and Upside Opportunities

First and foremost, at current prices, we believe there is a healthy margin of safety at current share prices given that DowDuPont (DWDP) has committed to buy 10% of shares — by our estimates they have several million remaining. Form 4 filings indicate that $7 has been their peak price, so we don't expect shares to be pumped higher by insider buying, but we note that every day that AgroFresh’s stock has been below that $7, DowDuPont has bought more shares. Admittedly, this is not a thesis, but its helpful to know there's an informed, ongoing buyer.

More importantly, based on conversations with management, we are hopeful that the company will refinance its $410mn of debt — which is due in 2021 — in the near term at rates commensurate with its current interest rates, while extending maturities for several years. This strategy would provide ample time to execute on its extremely profitable and more diverse business plan. While 2021 is 3 years away, we believe adding several years of duration would give confidence to equity holders both that AgroFresh has ample time, and that the bankers who get to peak behind the curtain are comfortable with the company's business plan. We believe this would be well-received, and a likely catalyst, particularly since it has not been an often discussed topic by management.

A particularly interesting aspect to the AgroFresh story is the litigation in which the company is currently involved, which should go to trial in 1H19. In the initial ruling AgroFresh received a resounding first-round victory over Dr. Mir, who, while acting as an AgroFresh employee (consultant) was hired by and turned over trade know-how to Decco, a subsidiary of India-based and listed multi-billion dollar conglomerate UPL. The current case could result in an extremely significant payout. For those that have an interest, the ruling opinion to the initial case (to which neither Decco nor UPL were parties), which was made on June 30, 2017, can be found here or here. It’s a worthwhile read, especially since it reads as if it were straight out of an espionage novel. As stated in the ruling,

“Nevertheless, prior to the negotiation and execution of the Third Extension, Dr. Mir told Zettler that he had not found a party to pursue commercialization of the technology he disclosed in December 2013, and further suggested he had disclosed all relevant patents to AgroFresh. (PTX 114) Moreover, by choosing to disclose ideas in December 2013 and follow up on those ideas over time, AgroFresh had a reasonable expectation that Dr. Mir would (and Dr. Mir had an obligation to) fully disclose all relevant technology. Dr. Mir disclosed only the patents that had little commercial value, hiding the MOF technology to which he attributed $100 million in EBITDA value (PTX 143).”

Though we can’t be certain of an exact value that will be awarded to AgroFresh, if any at all, there seems to be a significant value assigned to this technology. And although the initial lawsuit was only against Dr. Mir, an individual with limited resources, AgroFresh is now suing Decco and its parent company UPL (Dr. Mir and another former AgroFresh colleague with access to customer lists, allegedly met with upper management of UPL). UPL is a multi-billion dollar company with deep pockets. Though we are not experts, after reading files detailing the case, in addition to the decisions of similar court cases, we believe that the potential payout could be worth tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars. Again, this is not something that AgroFresh management has highlighted, but we think it adds significant asymmetry to the investment case.

It appears that the courts heavily frown upon international IP theft cases, and one such example is when DuPont (prior to its merger with Dow) was awarded a victory in its case against the South Korean company Kolon, which tried to bring Kevlar to market. As far as we can tell, Kolon never actually went to market with the product, and yet, in the original ruling, DuPont was awarded damages of roughly $920mn. The settlement later reduced the damages to $275mn.

In short, we believe that Agrofresh presents an interesting opportunity. We expect to see continued growth, as well as, an increase in product diversification. The potential of debt refinancing and the possibility of a potentially substantial reward through litigation, could be the catalysts that ignite significant movement in the stock price. With downside limited by DowDuPont’s significant ongoing share purchases, we believe this story is worth a second look.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.