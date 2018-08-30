Bank Of America: Playing Defense

Source

Bank of America (BAC) has been met with selling pressure since the stock hit its 2018 highs in the middle of March. But the stable fundamental backdrop suggests the recent losses are likely short-term in nature. Bullish trends established during the second quarter should help Bank of America move forward on its path to profitability growth. These are positive trends that have been firmly in place since Q4 2016, as Bank of America has managed to surpass analyst expectations in each of the quarters that followed. The stock’s 1.92% dividend is holding above the yield offered by the broader S&P 500 and, ultimately, these positives suggest that the latest declines should be viewed as a new buying opportunity in BAC.

Recent market activity does not look so optimistic, however, as share price shave fallen to new lows throughout the summer period. With long investors playing defense, the real question deals with the potential for Bank of America to continue benefiting from a macro environment that should be supportive for earnings going forward. The stock appears to have formed a higher base just below $28 per share, and most of the evidence suggests that the bullish outlook remains supported by the fundamentals.

Without turning this into a political discussion, I would like to highlight the fact that typically the market does not respond well to uncertainty. Yet, there is a growing number of reasons to believe that these factors could increase over the next few months. As a reminder, the U.S. midterm elections occur on November 6th (which is just over two months away). The possibility of a progression toward impeachment for U.S. President Donald Trump hinges heavily on the outcome of these elections, and investors could be reluctant to commit to substantial market positions until those results are finalized. If these uncertainty factors do weigh on sentiment, heavily-traded bellwethers like Bank of America could meet additional selling pressure in the process.

Global economic turmoil appears to the catalyst for at least some of this recent selling activity, given its proximity in the market timeline. But this activity fails to acknowledge the improving fundamental backdrop as it relates to interest rate policy and its impact on Bank of America’s expectations for net interest income. It should also be noted that bank is largely insulated from trade war tensions, as most of its business is focused in U.S. markets. The implication here is that any selling pressure tied to rising trade war rhetoric with China or economic turbulence in Turkey should be viewed as external noise with limited long-term impact.

Since Q2 2017, Bank of America has posted consistent gains in its total loans and leases figures. The expansion has been broad-based across business segments, which is a testament to the strength of Bank of America’s diversified business model. Consumer confidence surveys holding at long-term highs, and GDP figures are rising at their fastest rate since 2014. So, as long as the domestic economy shows signs of health, Bank of America should continue to benefit from stronger consumer credit quality and rising loan volumes.

Bank of America’s loan book expanded in Q2, and the performance pushed forward in line with numbers posted by JP Morgan (JPM) at 7%. Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) lagged in this area, with only marginal expansion shown during the period. The consumer banking segment was another highlight, as Bank of America posted $2.9 billion in earnings (or 42% in net gains). These numbers were generated by 8% gains in revenue growth (which were aided by lower taxes and more efficient spending practices but impeded slightly by higher provisions). There was a 20% increase in brokerage assets at Merrill Lynch, as there was marked expansion in its client base during the reporting period. Merrill Lynch also saw expansion in the Global Banking segment to the tune of 16%, as higher spreads and growth in loans supported. These figures were impeded by an 11% drop in the non-interest income number for Merrill Lynch.

Relative to the first quarter, Bank of America’s trading and wealth segment posted a drop of $1.3 billion. This was not entirely surprising, given the massive increases in trading volume generated by the flash crash activity in stock benchmarks during the January-February period. Bank of America has enacted significant investment initiatives in technology in order to raise returns and increase AUM levels through expanded offerings.

In Q2, Bank of America posted 17% gains in equities trading while 2% gains were posted in fixed-income and commodities (on an annualized basis). These figures were influenced by the higher interest rate levels initiated by more hawkish policy at the Federal Reserve. Bank of America posted new flows of $10.8 billion, while new infusions and higher valuations helped raise total managed assets to $2.8 trillion (a gain of 5%).

So, while BAC bulls continue to play defense with a declining share price the question to ask is whether or not the macroeconomic outlook will continue to support these strong fundamentals. Here, global interest rate policy remains critical. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled intentions to increase interest rates a total of four times in 2018. Large portions of the income generated by Bank of America is a result of the differences between deposit rates and loan rates. This is what is referred to as net interest income (or NII). The trend for margins in this area has been rising given the fact that deposit rates have shown little change in recent months.

In Q2, Bank of America saw net interest income growth of 6% which contributed substantially to its massive gains of 33% in net income for the reporting period. Gains of 3% were seen in adjusted revenues. Bank of America was the only major bank showing a sequential increase in earnings per share through larger repurchases and marginal declines in net. The strong net income figures were helped by lower taxes, rising penetration through its tech investments, and stellar operating efficiency. Bottom line figures were aided by an 8% rise in credit/debit spending, and client balances hit a new record during the reporting period.

All told, there are many reasons for optimism here. Attractive valuations (at a PE ratio of 14.75) and an elevated dividend at 1.92% should give BAC bulls reason to feel safe through these latest declines in share prices. I remain long BAC and expect to see a retest of the March highs before the end of this year.

