Dividend Champion Spotlight: Arrow Financial Corporation

One of the world's oldest business models is the practice of lending someone money, and receiving it back in addition to interest. It's no wonder that so many dividend champions come from the banking industry. The financial industry is filled with companies both large and small. Today's dividend spotlight touches on Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW). This small regional bank carries a market cap of only $550 million. Yet, it has managed to grow its dividend with annual raises for the past 34 years. Despite its small size, investors may be surprised with how Arrow Financial Corporation stacks up with larger competition.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a regional bank that provides banking and insurance services for parts of northeastern New York. The company owns and operates two banking names in Glenn Falls National, and Saratoga National. The insurance is provided through an owned subsidiary called Upstate Insurance Agency. In all, the company operates through 40 branches located across five counties.

Financial Performance

Looking at the performance of Arrow Financial Corporation, there is a lot to like. Top/bottom line growth has been solid over the past decade, a byproduct of the economic recovery since the recession.

Looking at the operational performance of Arrow Financial, there are a few key indicators to keep in mind. Essentially the goal of a bank is to generate as much revenue with as little cost of capital as possible. Efficiency metrics such as rates of return are very valuable in evaluating a bank.

Metric Name 2017 2016 2015 Return on Assets 1.09% 1.06% 1.05% Return on Equity 12.14% 11.79% 11.86% Efficiency Ratio 56.96% 57.51% 58.62%

The positive trend I see, is that each metric has improved over the past three years. The efficiency ratio you actually want to see shrink. This is calculated by dividing the bank's costs (less interest expense) by its revenues. The more revenues generated with fewer costs, the better.

Additionally, we can see when we chart Arrow Financial's rates of return against the large, national banks that Arrow Financial can be competitive despite its size.

Lastly, I want to see financial stability. The credit crisis a decade ago was a messy situation for the financial industry, and banks are more regulated today because of it.

As we can see, Arrow Financial carries a capital ratio (which is essentially a measurement of the bank's exposure to risk in the face of a negative industry event) that is almost double what regulations mandate. This indicates that if lending conditions were to erode, that Arrow Financial would remain financially viable.

Dividend Outlook

Arrow Financial Corporation is a dividend champion with a nice dividend growth streak of 34 years and running. The dividend is paid quarterly, and amounts to an annual total of $1.04 per share. The dividend currently yields approximately 2.65% on the stock price. This is just a tad shy of what investors can get on 10 year treasury notes, but is still a solid yield.

AROW Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite being well covered by earnings, the dividend has grown at a tortoise like pace over the years. The 10 year dividend CAGR is only 3%, and that pace has been pretty well maintained. The most recent raise in July was a whopping 4%. As we can see in the chart above, the dividend is growing at a lesser rate than what earnings are growing at. The payout ratio is shrinking. Management clearly has an agenda to grow the dividend very conservatively.

Slow and steady are the best two words to describe how Arrow Financial is run, and that shows in the dividend growth. The trade off, is that the bank is remarkably consistent. While many larger banks had to cut the dividend during the financial crisis, Arrow Financial was able to weather the storm. I expect this style of management to continue moving forward. Because of this, investors can probably expect dividend raises that just barely outpace inflation even though the Arrow Financial could afford to be more aggressive in this area.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As a small regional bank, there are numerous opportunities and risks that Arrow Financial is exposed to. As interest rates rise, the lending environment becomes more profitable for lenders such as Arrow Financial. It looks like rates will rise again next month, as the strong economy brings inflationary pressures that the Federal Bank will try to keep under control by raising rates.

In addition, the strong economy will encourage consumer borrowing that will benefit Arrow Financial. The housing market continues to remain strong. Consumers are borrowing as a result of the strong economic environment and low unemployment. We are at a peak business cycle for lending, rather than a trough.

As a regional bank, the opportunity always remains to expand or merge with another financial institution. The conditions are ripe for heavy consolidating within the banking industry. Arrow Financial could always expand this way, but this is merely a possibility due to its small size and not an assumption.

Lastly, Arrow Financial is reliant on the credit markets for business. A recessionary event or downturn in the credit markets would be bad for business. With these conditions come increased defaults on loans, as well as higher risk lending conditions, and fewer consumers looking to borrow.

Valuation

Trading at just over $39 per share, the stock is just under its 52 week high. For the current year, analysts are projecting full year earnings to come in around $2.64 per share. This would place the stock at approximately 15X earnings, a slight premium to median earnings multiple of 14X that the stock has traded at over the past decade.

AROW Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The stock currently trades at a premium price to book multiple compared to national banks, and is a bit higher than its 10 year median ratio of 1.78. Is the stock a buy today? Over the past 30 months, the stock has come on strong (market growth and rising rates) and has now outperformed the market over the past decade.

AROW Total Return Price data by YCharts

The stock isn't drastically overvalued, but it certainly isn't cheap. A 10%-15% haircut on the stock price would put shares more in line with historical averages while carving out a little margin of safety. This would mean an approximate entry price of $33 per share.

Wrapping Up

With solid fundamentals, Arrow Financial Corporation proves that small players in the banking industry can be lucrative investments. Arrow Financial doesn't blow the door off of the hinges when we look at performance metrics, but it is competitive with banks many times its size. At the same time, the conservative nature in which the bank operates makes it a sound business that is likely ready for any negative events it may face.

In addition, Arrow Financial can offer investors a decent yield that is easily covered by earnings, and has a long (albeit conservative) runway in front for future increases. The stock is a little overpriced after its strong run over the past couple of years. The conservative tone from management makes valuation very important to perspective investors, but if the stock can be had at a discount, it can bring strong returns despite its small size.

