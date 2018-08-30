AGM Group: Impressive Business Growth, But Seems Overvalued

This a controlled company. The Board of Directors could take decisions to benefit the controlling shareholders damaging the interests of minority shareholders.

Judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against AGM Group.

AGM was incorporated offshore, in the British Virgin Islands. The investors need to notice that the jurisdiction applicable in this case will be that of the British Virgin Islands.

The company seems to have been growing at a large pace in the last three years. But, it seems overvalued as of today.

Showing impressive business growth, small amounts of debt and revenue growth, AGM Group seems a company to be studied closely. With that, the only issues are the share price and the fact that the company was incorporated offshore, in the British Virgin Islands. Compared to other international brokers, AGM’s enterprise value seems massive. The company does not seem to make sufficient net income to justify the current valuation.

Business

Incorporated on April 27, 2015 in the British Virgin Islands, AGM Group Holdings casts itself with the following words:

“We see ourselves as a financial technology company and financial solutions provider, focused on delivering innovative trading platform solutions and technologies that enable brokers and institutional clients to have a better user experience. We strive to become a one-stop solution provider that focuses on providing financial technology service to brokers and institutional clients.” Source: Annual Report

AGM focuses on three main activities:

Online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Forex trading brokerage business.

Program trading application technology and management service.

With 109 full-time employees working from China, the company seems to have been growing at a large pace in the last three years. Additionally, the large amount of users shows that AGM Group is really experiencing an impressive business growth. Check the following lines from the annual report:

“In the fourth quarter of 2017, we launched social trading network platform, www.AGMTrade.com. The platform was developed by AGM HK and had more than 1,000 users from AGM Belize as of January 2018.” Source: Annual Report

The market opportunity seems quite tempting, but other brokers are operating in the same space and are not showing the same growth figures. Take, for example, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), which has 1,000 employees and was created in 1977. AGM hired 109 operating for only three years. With these figures in mind, the management leading AGM Group seems to be genius.

According to the annual report, the global investment in fintech startups from 2010 to 2015 was equal to $49.7 billion. In addition, the company notes that 82% of the traditional financial institutions expect to sign new Fintech partnerships in the next three to five years.

Business Units

Revenue assessment shows that the most significant business unit is the one that is providing online trading and computer services. In 2017, it reported $12.4 million, which comprised of 99% of total annual revenues. Forex trading was responsible for 3% of the total revenues, and the development of trading applications did not seem to report revenues. The image below provides further information in this regard:

Source: Annual Report

The annual report reads that AGM Group has signed a license with MetaQuotes to use the trading application platform MetaTrader. The company seems to be making millions thanks to this license. Are there not many other brokers using the same software? Why is the company so successful using a software that many other companies are using? The lack of competitive advantages or barriers to entry is a bit worrying.

Source: Annual Report

With that, other activities of AGM Group do not seem very sophisticated. Other brokers are running the same type of operations. The forex trading brokerage business provides access to spot precious metals and oil markets:

Source: Annual Report

Additionally, the company provides expert advisors, which can be used with the software of large brokers. Check the following lines for further details on this matter:

Source: Annual Report

Business Structure

Investors should understand the business structure of AGM Group. Like many other brokers, the company was incorporated offshore, in British Virgin Islands. In addition, it controls five more offshore companies in Hong Kong, Australian, British Virgin Islands, and Belize. Only three companies are in China. Check the image below for further information:

Source: Annual Report

The assets are in China, but the shareholders are offshore. Many other large Chinese companies do the same, thus some shareholders may not worry about this fact. With that, the investors need to notice that the jurisdiction applicable in this case will be that of the British Virgin Islands.

There is another relevant fact to notice. All subsidiaries were founded after 2015. AGM Group did not acquire any company created before 2015. Read the following lines about each subsidiary:

AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated on April 27, 2015 under the laws of the British Virgin Islands.

On October 13, 2015, AGM HK incorporated a Chinese limited liability subsidiary, Shenzhen AGM Financial Technology Services Co., Ltd.

On November 13, 2015 and September 28, 2016, AGM Shenzhen incorporated two wholly owned Chinese limited liability subsidiaries, Beijing AGM Technology Service Co., Ltd. and Nanjing Xingaomeng Software Technology Co., Ltd. respectively.

On June 14, 2017, AGM Software Service LTD was incorporated under the laws of BVI.

On July 18, 2017, AGMTrade UK LTD was incorporated under the laws of England and Wales.

On July 25, 2017, AGM Trade Global PTY LTD was incorporated under the law of Australia.

On August 14, 2017, AGMClub Service Limited (“AGMClub”) was incorporated under the law of Hong Kong.

Balance Sheet And Equity Statement

The balance sheet shows $7.6 million in cash, which comprises of 31% of the total assets in December 2017. The most significant assets are assets held for clients, equal to $12.5 million. The same amount of money is noted in the liability side as deposits payable. With that, the financial situation does not seem worrying as the assets/liabilities ratio equals 1.4x, and the amount of debt is very low, $1.3 million. Take a look at the balance sheet in the image below:

Source: Annual Report

The equity side shows that AGM Group has two types of shares, Class A and Class B shares. The total number of shares equals 31.9 million shares. It is beneficial that the company does not seem to have convertible preferred stock or any other dilutive security. Stock dilution does not seem a problem on this name.

Source: Annual Report

Beneficial Income Statement

With that about the balance sheet, the income statement is also quite beneficial. Total revenues were equal to $12.5 million in 2017, 62% more than that of 2016. Additionally, gross profit also increased by 69% in 2017, amounting to $9 million. Finally, the company is reporting positive net income of $3.8 million, 65% more than that of 2016. It seems like a brilliant financial performance. Have a look at the income statement in the image below:

Source: Annual Report

That’s not all. The best seems to be the cash flow statement. AGM Group reported more than 300% CFO increase y/y, amounting to $6.56 million in 2017. With this cash flow statement, most investors should recognize that AGM Group is making an excellent work. It seems too good to be true. Check the cash flow statement in the image below:

Source: Annual Report

Intangible Assets

The intangible assets are not small on this name. They were worth $3.1 million in December 2017. The valuation that the company makes of these assets is interesting. The domain name is said to be worth $14,800, and several trading systems are worth about $0.5-$0.6 million. It is a pity that the company does not provide a lot of information on what are these assets:

Source: Annual Report

The following is the information provided about them in the annual report:

“The purchase price of these copyrights is a total of $1,761,742. In fiscal 2017, AGM Nanjing has purchased and registered with the National Copyright Administration of PRC, three copyrights: MTK Club Management System for a fifty-year authorized use time starting on October 16, 2017, MTK Office Management System for a fifty-year authorized use time starting on October 16, 2017, MTK Multi Trading Commissions System for a fifty-year authorized use time starting on October 16, 2017. The total amount of copyrights purchased by AGM Nanjing is $1,359,382. Copyright protection are granted in PRC. We utilize the copyrighted software to design and integrate our service and interface.” Source: Annual Report

Risk Number One: This Is A Controlled Company

The small amount of institutional investors present on this company is a bit worrying. There is almost no investment from other companies. Additionally, it is not good that the directors control 89.6% of the total outstanding shares. Finally, the fact that the Chairman has 49.99% stake is also not a beneficial feature. Have a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Annual Report

This a controlled company: Does it matter? It could be a problem. The Board of Directors could take decisions to benefit the controlling shareholders damaging the interests of minority shareholders:

Source: Annual Report

With that, the company is said to have an independent Board of Directors. But, the risk mentioned earlier still exists:

“Our board of directors currently consists of five directors, a majority of whom are independent as such term is defined by the Nasdaq Capital Market.” Source: Annual Report

Risk Number Two: It Is Incorporated In British Virgin Islands

Investors need to understand very well that the company is incorporated in British Virgin Islands. There are two main caveats. First of all, judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against AGM Group. The company remarks this fact with the following words in the annual report:

Source: Annual Report

Additionally, the law in British Virgin Islands is very different from that in the United States. Courts are not meant to interfere with the management of a company as noted in the lines below:

“Under the general rule pursuant to English company law known as the rule in Foss v. Harbottle, a court will generally refuse to interfere with the management of a company at the insistence of a minority of its shareholders who express dissatisfaction with the conduct of the company’s affairs by the majority or the board of directors.” Source: Annual Report

To sum up, if the management does not act according to its fiduciary duties or commits any infraction, the shareholders may not be able to act against the Board of Directors or the management. It is not beneficial.

Valuation And Conclusion

With 31.9 million shares outstanding at $23.8, the current market capitalization equals $759 million. Taking into account debt of $1.3 million and cash of $7.6 million, the enterprise value equals $752 million, which seems too large. Take into account that AGM Group is only making net income of $3.8 million. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), with a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, six times that of AGM, makes net income of $116 million. Additionally, another broker E-TRADE Financial (ETFC) has an enterprise value of only $18 billion and makes net income of $749 million. With these numbers in mind, AGM Group seems overvalued as of today.

