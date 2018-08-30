Limited Brands: Buy And Hold Until Christmas, Unless The Dividend Is Cut

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Parmalee as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Limited Brands (LB) has been pummeled since reporting second quarter earnings on Aug. 22, 2018, but trading at less than $30 per share, it offers a compelling value for investors willing to sweat out some ups and downs and hold out for a nice gain during the Christmas season.

In fact, I think an investor willing to hold this stock until Christmas should be able to buy it at $28 (or lower!) and sell it at $38, for a gain of 36 percent.

After reporting second quarter earnings of 36 cents per share, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet of 34 cents per share, and revenue of $2.98 billion (in line with analyst estimates), the stock plummeted about 11 percent – and the next day, it fell some more.

The screaming headline that created this opportunity, of course, is that the company slashed its outlook for the full year from $2.70 to $3 per share to $2.45 to $2.70 per share.

Most of the company’s problems can be traced back to its Victoria’s Secret PINK division, and while the official line was that Denise Landman, the CEO of the PINK division, is “retiring” after having built the business to a $3 billion brand, it’s hard for me to believe she’d be leaving if the quarter had gone differently. Amy Hauk, currently president for merchandising and product development of Bath & Body Works, will replace Landman as CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK.

These types of departures can go two ways: Either some new blood (and let’s face it, some solid foot traffic in malls during this holiday shopping season) will reinvigorate the brand, or losing its leader could backfire and lead to even more pain for PINK and Limited Brands as a whole.

So far, it seems investors don’t think that PINK’s problems revolve around who is steering the ship. Despite the fact that Hauk will be transferring to PINK from Bath & Body Works, which seems to be running on all cylinders, the market – so far – is not impressed. It makes one wonder how much the stock would have fallen had Landman not announced her departure.

But the Bath & Body Works results were a bright stop for Limited Brands, and while PINK has clearly lost touch with the younger crowd it’s meant to resonate with, the ascension of Hauk could be just what the brand needs.

According to Hauk’s LinkedIn profile, she relishes the time she spends in stores, because she’s “developed an even deeper understanding of both the business and the customer, allowing me to better blend art with science to consistently grow our brand’s core categories and deliver shareholder value.”

Hauk has been a senior executive with Bath & Body Works for 10 years, and before that, she was a senior merchandising executive with Disney Store, owned by The Children's Place. In short, she knows merchandising – and if anyone can fix the problems at PINK, well, she’s certainly a great candidate to do so.

Take a look at how Bath & Body Works is faring compared to Victoria’s Secret.

Source: Limited Brands Form 8-K

Drill down into the numbers, and one walks away with a clear theme: Bath & Body Works continues to boost results even compared with solid numbers (i.e. the 2017 numbers had gone up over 2016) – and the Victoria’s Secret division is failing even though it should have fairly easy comparisons to beat – if not at least match.

Realistic Tone Is Actually Good

The tone from executives has not inspired confidence.

Stuart Burgdoerfer, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Limited Brands, summed up the company’s main problem on its earnings call with investors, stating:

“Our second quarter earnings per share of $0.36 exceeded our initial earnings guidance of $0.30 to $0.35 and benefited by about $0.02 from a favorable tax rate. Absent the impact of the lower than forecasted tax rate, we delivered an earnings per share result towards the higher end of our range as strong performance at Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret Beauty offset weak results at PINK and Victoria's Secret Lingerie. I'm not satisfied with this result and are very focused on improving performance at Victoria's Secret.”

Landman stated:

While the performance of PINK is alarming, Limited Brands as a whole still earned $5.61 billion year to date compared with $5.19 billion in the same year-ago period. But margins are shrinking, and consumer preferences are clearly changing.

Bottom line: I’m actually heartened by the tone management has taken as they are not burying their heads in the sand and trying to blame results on the weather or some other nonsense, which I see entirely too many executives do.

I also think that while Landman did a great job building the PINK brand, she’s done the right thing by knowing when to get out and let someone else take over. Sometimes, you need to shake things up, and Hauk sounds like the right person to do the shaking.

If Hauk can transfer some of the success she’s had in helping Bath & Body Works to righting the ship at PINK, and if Bath & Body Works doesn’t suffer in her absence, then the company as a whole will benefit.

Is the Dividend Safe?

Another factor is the company’s 8.69 percent forward-dividend yield.

Seeing such a high dividend is alarming… it suggests to me in the near term that the stock should recover from the $27.50 per share level it was trading at recently, but it also suggests that there may be serious concerns as to whether that dividend is sustainable.

In fact, if the company does not improve results at Victoria’s Secret, I’d almost bet that the dividend will be cut, but I’m betting that the company will put off such a cut until it absolutely has to make it, and I don’t see that happening for at least another quarter.

But I could be wrong, and if I am, I think a dividend cut could send the stock into a tailspin. So, if you’re buying Limited Brands in the high 20s, do so knowing that if the dividend is cut, it may not be entirely priced into the stock – although seeing the stock at such low levels and with such a high dividend yield suggests to me that at least the risk of a cut is being priced in.

While the trend toward declining foot traffic at malls and the company’s reliance on boosting business in the U.K. and China (instead of investing in online shopping options, where money would be better spent long term) is concerning, I think there is enough value here to invest in Limited Brands.

With that said, I also think that no matter how much traffic goes online, shopping will always – on some level – remain a social and emotional experience. It just isn’t the same finding the perfect outfit online versus seeing something unexpected – and perhaps even trying it on – at the store. Moreover, I don’t hear about many women getting together with their friends so they can shop on their phones and laptops – they want to go out.

My money is on seeing this stock, which has two great brands (which could always have their value further unlocked by being broken up if it ever came to that), recover into the low $30s within two to three months. Then it’s a matter of holding on another two to three months until the stock reaches the high 30s during the Christmas season when Santa Claus makes his appearance.

If that happens, I’d recommend taking your money off the table and saying, “Ho, ho, ho” – unless we’ve seen a fundamental change that suggests Victoria’s Secret has made some real headway into fixing its problems.

While the company has problems, I think Limited Brands offers a value compelling enough to make a wager on the upside. I would not bet the farm, but I’d bet enough to make it interesting.

At some point this holiday shopping season, I think we’ll see Limited Brands make a run up, but the big question is where will the run up be from – $30 per share, $27 per share, $25 per share or $20 per share?

My bet is we see it make the run up from the higher tier of that range, and at that point, it’s time to think about taking profits.

If something happens to that dividend before Christmas, however, well, my loved ones may just be getting a lump of coal in their stockings.

