One Amazing Momentum Play With A Major Caveat: Trade War

I believe management play down the long-term tariff risk by measuring it at $15M annual costs "to be passed on to their U.S. based customers".

This company's strong growth, reasonable price to incomes multiple, and upward price momentum make it a tempting long candidate, but there are serious dangers lurking in Diodes Incorporated's (DIOD) heavy exposure to the Asian market where they do 77% of their business in currencies that have been depreciating against the U.S. dollar.

My conclusion? Avoid this stock due to the trade war with China. Today's price makes DIOD a gamble on the stock's positive short-term momentum. Here's the scoop.

The Long Thesis: Strong Revenue Growth Likely To Continue

DIOD's most recent quarterly report revealed a 15.1% growth in revenue compared to the same quarter last year and prompts us to comfortably target expected revenues exceeding $1 billion for 2018.

DIOD Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management attributes the greatest part of the growth to sales increases of 50% and 15% increase in the automotive and industrial segments, respectively. Looking forward to the next few quarters, it is likely the growth in automotive will continue as their new offerings to these markets gain further traction.

On Track For A Great Year

The company is on track to generate over $100M in free cash flow for the year indicating a 6-month forward multiple of 19.4 times price to free cash flows. A 19.4x multiple does not make for a bargain price. Nearly 20 years before, the investment pays itself back? Give me a break. But on balance, continued growth in earnings might make the purchase worthwhile.

DIOD Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Their balance sheet is in great shape as the company continues to pay down long-term debt, most recently accumulated as part of its 2016 acquisition of Pericom. The improvement in the balance sheet is evident by the decreasing debt to assets ratio shown below:

DIOD Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's low interest expenses and high gross margins (33.8% for 2017 according to their annual report) plus revenue growth make this stock a real looker. And I have seen much, much worse performing semiconductor companies go on incredible rallies during phases of revenue growth such as DIOD is experiencing.

As for the long thesis, DIOD is positioned for further price rallies despite the medium- and long-term risks to this company... which we will now discuss.

77% of Sales Are Made In Terms Of Depreciating Currencies

We want to make U.S. dollars, not yuan, not baht, and not in any currency except for the almighty dollar. If the dollar's strength continues, it will weigh on the actual value of DIOD's sales growth to us as dollar-based investors. Any acceleration in the appreciation of the dollar will hurt investor returns in DIOD.

DIOD's 10-Q 6/30/2018

Tariffs To Increase Revenue Growth And Harm Gross Margin

Here's what Rick White, CFO of DIOD had to say about the trade war in the most recent earnings call:

...the products that we import into the United States from China, all of those products are going to be ultimately affected by the tariffs. Right now, there are two tariff lists. The first tariff list was a smaller list and it was effective on July 6th. And we think the impact of that was about $1.1 million per quarter of tariff cost.

- Rick White, CFO

August 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Mr. White goes on to say another $3.5M in quarterly impact is expected from the second list of tariffs soon to be in effect. As the company passes these costs onto their U.S. customers, revenues will increase. And it is unlikely they will be able to pass on 100% of the increased tariff cost - so the company's gross margin on U.S. sales is likely to shrink.

The real question is whether or not the tariffs will open up the space for competitors to come in and fight for DIOD's customers. The company is achieving over 30% gross margin, so you know someone is salivating to get a piece of their business. Increasing competition is likely the gray swan which will put pressure on DIOD in the long term.

Summary Of Analysis

In my opinion, long-term investors who exercise some patience will get an opportunity to pick this stock up at a better price. This is a strong company exhibiting solid growth, but it just doesn't have any incredible monopolizing power which can justify buying it at 20 times forward free cash flows.

On the other hand, there is tons of momentum in this stock even despite the tariff picture. This is definitely a trading candidate. The revenue is set to go bananas for another quarter or two and earnings are on track to hit all-time highs.

Final word on DIOD?

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Visit my new homepage at www.masterstockpick.com!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.