Tesla: How Elon Could Be Out As CEO By 2019

I predict Elon Musk could be out as CEO of Tesla (TSLA) by 2019.

There are two ways I think this could happen. The more likely scenario is an officer and director bar by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The less likely scenario is that the Board of Directors simply awakens from the catatonia it appears to have been in for the last year or two and, on behalf of shareholders and owners, begins working to get Musk out of his position.

To me, there have been a few examples that have led me to the belief that Musk is calling the shots without enough oversight from the board. First, I thought Musk's record pay package and its corresponding milestones - many of which dealt in metrics like market cap (which has no direct tie to net income) - shows that the board was so eager to keep Musk on board that it had to entice him with milestones that could be readily achievable and not especially challenging. Also, the potential dollar amount Musk could net from this pay package, reported at $50 billion, seems excessive to me. Call me old fashioned, perhaps.

I did an entire podcast on why I believed Musk's pay plan to be ridiculous shortly after the news broke. If I were on the Board of Directors, I would have insisted that more milestones be tied to net income and positive cash flow, because these are simply the two goals that Wall Street wants to see the most. A rising market cap has not helped Tesla's profitability prospects.

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

The second suggestion to me that the Board may not have control was the absorption of SolarCity. It's probably going to be years before we figure out exactly what happened behind the scenes when the controversial decision to buy out SolarCity took place. Though we know some of the details now - mainly that the idea was proposed and headed up by CEO Musk - the lawsuit the company is facing with regard to this buyout may wind up showing further details as the discovery process gets underway. Third, the Board of Directors' recent inaction (and tacit validation) with Elon Musk's erratic behavior mystifies me and should alarm investors and analysts. Without rehashing the events of the last month, the entire go-private fiasco would have been enough to get any other CEO reprimanded by his or her Board of Directors. For Elon, there astonishingly no reprimand, as I discussed in my recent webcast with Hedgeye.

The fact that this go-private mess came after Musk made unsubstantiated accusations about British cave diver Vern Unsworth and that he wasn't reprimanded for that either to me makes things worse. The Board appears to have been completely complacent when it comes to trying to rein in Elon. But now there may be a situation (or two) where the Board's hand is forced. As part of the ongoing investigation surrounding the go-private fiasco, the SEC is reportedly formally investigating the company. The SEC has many tools at its disposal for enforcement actions, one of which is to seek an officer or director bar. To the best of my understanding, the SEC usually uses such an injunction when it believes that an executive or director either isn't capable of fulfilling duties or doesn't understand what is expected of them as a high-level executive of a public company.

The bar can also be used if it's reasonable to believe that an executive may have "run ins" with securities laws in the future. In my opinion, this type of remedy was made especially for situations like the one currently unfolding at Tesla. It has a CEO who I believe doesn't really understand, or potentially even respect, the underlying securities laws. And on top of that you have a Board of Directors which seems like it is just not interested in trying to reprimand the CEO or rein him in. This became even more evident on Tuesday of this week, when Musk seemed to amazingly triple down on his statements alleging that Vern Unsworth was a pedophile. Regardless of whether or not the underlying accusation holds any iota of truth or not, one would believe that at this point, Musk would understand that he's doing himself more harm than good by discussing this incident again. The fact that he even brought it back up spurred a litany of new headlines from blogs and news sites across the internet, again thrusting the spotlight in a negative fashion on Tesla and its CEO - and its Board.

When the Board of Directors wakes up, yet again, to these headlines, will it start to register with them?

Does the Board even have a breaking point?

At this point, is there anything that the CEO could do that would cause the board to reprimand him or try to rein him in? Judging by the board statements that were was put out on Friday night after Elon decided to keep the company public, it doesn't seem like it. The board actually seemed to back Musk and the way he chose to deliver this unsavory news to the market, which was at 11PM Eastern on a Friday night. In the statement released alongside of the Tesla blog, the board reiterated it "fully supports Elon as he continues to lead the company moving forward."

Fully?

It also simply referred to Elon Musk as "Elon" throughout the text of the press release, indicating to me that there is some sort of chummy relationship that may supersede the way corporate governance is supposed to work.

If the SEC believes that this dynamic is as unfriendly to shareholders as it appears to me, wouldn't it make sense for it to try and seek out an officer or director bar? Why wouldn't it? In fact, you could almost make the argument that by imposing such a bar, the SEC is actually doing the company a favor. It would be, in essence, forcing Musk into a non-executive chairman role which is probably what many Wall Street types - and maybe even the Board - would like to see at this point. Instead of Musk being able to blame the Board, he could blame the SEC. I find an officer or director bar as a likely potential option for the SEC based on Elon's skewering of securities laws throughout the course of August and based on continued commentary by ex-SEC attorneys on major news networks. For instance, ex-SEC attorney Teresa Goody continues to be outspoken on the matter:

"What I think the SEC is going to find alarming - as I did when I read the New York Times article, his interview - is the fact the he says, 'Well, I don't regret any of my tweets. Why would I?' Because a lot of people believed you and lost a lot of money," said Goody, formerly an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel at the SEC and currently CEO of The Goody Group consultancy.

If I were a long investor in this company, I would secretly be hoping for an officer or director bar. This way, I know Elon would still be at the company, but much of the liability would be removed from his role. As an investor, there really isn't much to not like about that, to be honest. And then there is always the wildcard that the Board of Directors will simply wake up.

If the go-private fiasco didn't do it for the board, I'm not sure what it's going to take to get through to the board of directors that it can be held personally liable for inadequately governing the company that it oversees on behalf of shareholders' best interests. The legal claims for the go-private tweet fiasco are likely going to be through the roof already and, as of today, you have a wildcard CEO who is still out there on Twitter creating new liabilities. Who knows what is going to come out of his mouth next and what type of liability that will present? Perhaps - just maybe - if the Board of Directors looks at its CEO in this type of far more realistic scenario, as opposed to with the rose colored glasses that it appears to have been looking at him with over the last couple of years, it might even (gasp) come to a decision on its own to move Elon out of the CEO role.

The company has stated that it is looking for a number two to help take some of the stress off of Elon's back. Now, it's time to see if it has the wherewithal to follow through. Regardless, I think the chance that Elon Musk is not CEO by the end of the year this year is relatively strong. While I don't expect anything from the company's Board of Directors - it has showed me zero signs of confidence so far - I do have a different level of faith in the SEC, and I believe that an officer or director bar may fit the company, and both sides of the Tesla investor camp well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own TSLA puts and calls.