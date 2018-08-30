Tesla: A Dive Into Class Action Lawsuits

I want to start by pleading to both sides of the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) trade to keep in mind real money is at issue. Let's not let personal feelings get in the way. I myself have been guilty of this and am aiming to change my ways. That said, after the big weekend goings on with Musk's Friday night blog post, I felt the need to write an additional article addressing another short theory recently - that class action lawsuits are going to have a long-term detrimental effect on the company.

In this article, I address two major class action lawsuits against Tesla and brief you on their status, then I use recent a similar securities fraud class action suit against 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to demonstrate how class action lawsuits do not necessarily have a major detrimental impact on share price.

Class Action Lawsuits Take Time, And Often Have Little Effect On Share Price

The whole hoopla over Tesla's class action suit fear from shorts reminds me of another lawsuit, against 3D Systems, for securities fraud. The recent class action suit included "All persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired shares of 3D Systems common stock during the period from October 29, 2013, through and including May 5, 2015, and been damaged thereby."

Filed on June 12, 2015, holders of 3D systems stock launched a class action suit claiming that they were misled as to the company's potential, given all the hoopla at the time around 3D printing being the "next big thing." The suit was, in short, a securities fraud claim. The original Complaint can be found here. The pertinent portions of the Complaint are as follows:

During the Class Period, Defendants drove up 3D’s stock price by issuing false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s (I) ability to increase the capacity of its metal printing business; (II) demand for its consumer products; (III) the value of multiple companies it was acquiring; and (IV) expected earnings. 4. For example, on October 29, 2013, 3D’s CEO and President, Defendant Reichental, proclaimed that the Company had “decided to triple our manufacturing capacity over the next 12 months, as well as accelerate the development of additional direct metal 3D printer models.” Defendant Reichental also touted the strategic value of the Company’s recent acquisitions. In addition, on February 28, 2014, Reichental also represented that “our plan is [to] quadruple [direct metal printing] sales over the next 12 to 18 months.” 5. However, contrary to Defendants’ positive statements concerning the Company’s growth, Defendants had no basis to represent that the Company would be able to triple its metal printing capacity and/or quadruple direct metal printing sales. 6. Specifically, as was later disclosed, many of the Company’s acquisitions were not strategically acquired in an effort to boost revenue through acquisition and would require significant additional investment to integrate into 3D. The claim is summarized by the following graphic, showing a timeline of initial promise, and then production underperformance and missed financials: (image taken from the Complaint, Case No. 0:15-cv-02393-MGL pending in the U.S.D.C. of South Carolina Rock Hill Division)

The Complaint alleged "Defendants [3D Systems, its CEO, and its CFO] had actual knowledge of the misrepresentations and/or omissions of material facts set forth herein, or acted with reckless disregard for the truth in that they failed to ascertain and disclose such facts, even though such facts were available to them. Individual Defendants' material misrepresentations and/or omissions were done knowingly or recklessly and for the purpose and effect of concealing 3D's financial condition from the investing public and supporting the artificially inflated price of its securities."

This suit was recently settled, nearly 3 years later, on February 20, 2018, for the paltry sum of $50 million dollars. At the time of the lawsuit, 3D Systems traded for about $21.00 a share. It currently trades for about $21.00 a share, but that is largely due to negative earnings for multiple consecutive quarters over the last several years and continued launch failure for 3D printing, not at all related to the lawsuit. During the pendency of the suit the stock traded on fundamentals alone, and the fundamentals were simply bad. The end result of the lawsuit was a nothing burger - $50 million payout for a 2.5 billion market cap company.

[NOTE: Commenters on SA have frequently pointed to a recent Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) class action suit, which I do not discuss in this article. From best I can tell, this case involved "cross-border securities-based swap transactions" and it appears a federal court decided that the U.S. securities laws do not apply to whatever alleged wrongdoing Porsche engaged in. The $2 billion Porsche lawsuit involved a claim by hedge funds that they were "defrauded by Porsche's false public denials of its intent to acquire the stock of Volkswagen (VW). Porsche, according to the hedge funds, secretly accrued VW shares despite its public denials, and the price of VW shares skyrocketed when Porsche's acquisition was revealed. The swaps operated as short sales, meaning their value dropped like a rock, and the hedge funds claimed losses of more than $2 billion." I just don't think the facts are relevant to Tesla. What may be a relevant takeaway, however, is that the Porsche suit lasted several years, and despite a large potential loss, ended up a win for Porsche, other than legal fees of course)

Tesla Just Won a Major Class Action Suit, And Settled Another For Pennies On The Dollar

Lawsuit #1

One favorite short theory used to be that Musk misled Tesla investors with respect to Model 3 production numbers and that Tesla would ultimately pay big for this. The suit, titled Gregory Wochos v. Tesla, Inc. et al (the whole docket history can be found here for those interested), was initially filed in October of 2017, nearly 1 year ago. The suit alleged that in 2016, Tesla announced the $35,000 price point of the Model 3, and in doing so attracted deposits from over half a million potential customers.

Tesla consistently stated that it planned to ramp up production at a rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2017. However, (as we all know) Tesla faced difficulties in meeting this production goal, and moved it. Plaintiffs contended in their Complaint that "Tesla knew it would be impossible to reach this goal long before it disclosed this fact to the market, and then it defrauded investors by failing to revise its projections earlier."

In response to this Complaint, Tesla had filed what is referred to as a Rule 12(B)(6) motion, a motion in federal court that bases dismissal on the "lack of a cognizable legal theory or the absence of sufficient facts alleged under a cognizable legal theory." In plain terms, the motion questions whether the complaint, as worded, and the facts therein, actually state some applicable legal claim. The facts pleaded "must make the claim plausible on its face." Bell At. Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544, 570 (2007).

It appears Tesla filed this motion on May 25, 2018. The court just came down with a ruling on August 27, 2018, finding that "while Plaintiffs claim that Tesla and its officers... fell short of their production goals, a firm's failure to meet projections is only actionable if the firm did not accompany those projections with meaningful qualifications. Because Plaintiffs fail to allege that Defendants made any projections that were not so qualified, their claims fail. Federal securities laws do not punish companies for failing to achieve their targets."

As Courts are prone to do, the Court has given the Plaintiffs 30 days to amend their Complaint. However, the Court took notice of many statements Tesla has made in quarterly reports, including that Tesla described uncertainties regarding the production process, that it had "no experience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate for the Model 3," and that "its production plan was based on a number of assumptions." In fact, the Court spends several pages going in detail over comments by Musk throughout 2017 that should have cautioned investors with respect to the stated production goal:

- Musk commented in August of 2017 that "what we have ahead of us... is an incredibly difficult production ramp"

- "When Tesla unveiled the Model 3 at a launch event on July 28, 2017, Musk again acknowledged production challenges, saying: "The thing that's going to be the major challenge for us over the next six to nine months is how do we build a huge number of cars and frankly, we're going to be in production hell."

In sum, if you read the motion to dismiss, it becomes clear that the Court is not really buying the Plaintiffs' argument given multiple statements in earnings transcripts and conference calls that fairly cautioned investors. The opinion is, in my view, quite Tesla-friendly. Nevertheless, Plaintiffs will certainly amend their Complaint and the suit will go on.

Of note, the Court started off its opinion by noting "In this non-Twitter-related securities action against Tesla, Inc...." - so, to shorts' benefit, there is admittedly a distinction between statements made by Tesla about Model 3 production that may have been over-promising but where Tesla cautioned investors, versus the August 7 "funding secured" Tweet that had no similar forward-looking warnings so to speak.

Lawsuit #2

In addition to the above suit, there was another class action lawsuit hanging over investors' heads regarding misleading statements about Autopilot. As readers of Seeking Alpha are no doubt aware, the matter is now settled. Per Mercury News:

The case, which was filed in 2017, initially involved six owners of Tesla Model S and Model X cars in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey and California. Those drivers accused Tesla of fraud by concealment, and violating state consumer protection laws by selling a technology the plaintiffs alleged to be unusable and dangerous.

In sum, buyers of the Tesla Autopilot system were alleging that they paid $5,000 for a system where Tesla promised certain features that simply were not yet available. Per a settlement agreement signed off by a federal Judge, Tesla agreed to pay class action plaintiffs between $20 and $280 in compensation, far from the $5,000 per plaintiff sought as damages in the filing of the suit.

The payouts varied depending on the time the buyer purchased their Autopilot upgrade. As TechCrunch wisely reported at the time, "The smallest amount is $20, hardly worth cashing in, but that’s the nature of class action suits." Anyone who has been the recipient of class action settlement notices in the mail is well aware that class action suits are not particularly friendly to the actual plaintiffs when it comes to payouts.

Conclusion

I have little fear of any substantial long-term impact on Tesla shares from class action lawsuits from the "funding secured" tweet. Of course, shorts being shorts, the theory will inevitably be "well THESE class action lawsuits are bigger!/more serious!/costlier!" Only time will tell, but based on other Tesla class action suits, and other examples with other stocks with respect to securities issues, I predict a small chance that there is any substantial impact on Tesla shares.

Shorts were already expecting Tesla to open at $250 after the weekend news that it would no longer be taken private. They were wrong, and now cling onto a couple of percentage point decline as a victory. As I have said all along, the goalposts keep changing.

According to the lawsuit:

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tesla had not secured funding for the Company’s proposed “going-private transaction”; (2) the proposed “going-private transaction” required the approval of Tesla’s Board of Directors, not just Tesla’s shareholders; (3) Tesla’s Board of Directors were unaware whether Tesla secured funding for the proposed transaction; (4) the status and likelihood of the proposed “going-private transaction” was misrepresented to the market because the financing for the proposed transaction had not been secured and because the transaction required the approval of both Tesla’s Board of Directors and shareholders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

I'll conclude with this - I think longs will win out with respect to the class action lawsuit issue related to "funding secured" for several reasons - (1) lawsuits take a long time, (2) lawsuits very often settle, so erase from your minds that Tesla is going to face the maximum exposure possible, (3) the merits of the Complaint may not even win out (i.e. the SEC/Courts may find funding was secured), and (4) Tesla will undoubtedly fight suits based on the tweet with everything they have, further stretching out the process, by which time Tesla may have enough cash to simply pay a reasonable sum, if they fear the potential for a large loss.

This of course, ignores that Musk never tweeted "Am Taking Tesla Private at $420, funding secured," he tweeted "am CONSIDERING Taking Tesla private at $420, funding secured." Big difference, and I think this difference, and the eventual news earlier this week through the New York Times and Washington Post that there were in fact willing investors for the capital needed to take Tesla private, will be enough to withstand SEC scrutiny.

Of course, it goes without saying that none of us are securities lawyers and neither longs nor shorts can predict the outcome of the funding secured tweet and related class action lawsuits with any certainty. Tesla's Board did not immediately come out and support Musk's assertions about funding being secured. Although stories earlier this week pointed to Volkswagen as a source of $30 billion in funding, it will have to be determined if that funding was "secured" prior to the August 7 tweet.

Even a seemingly innocuous SEC punishment such as removing Musk from his position without minor monetary fines could spell trouble for Tesla, as the market associates the two so closely. Tesla has been experiencing some short-term pain in the past few days, and it will be interesting to see how the subsequent weeks pan out. The focus will eventually shift to the Q3 numbers, which may be Tesla's most critical quarter yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.