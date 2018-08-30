Applied Optoelectronics: The Tide Is Turning

It seems like Applied Optoelectronics is set to grow rapidly over the next few quarters.

Gross margins improved and the metric might improve further in the coming quarters as the company expands its in-house manufacturing.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) posted its Q2 results earlier this month and it seems like the tide is finally starting to turn in favor of the company and its shareholders. The optical transceivers manufacturer beat the Street’s estimates by a substantial margin. But more importantly, its operational performance and its management’s guidance relating to their 100G volume ramp suggests that Applied Opto is en route to becoming a high-growth company once again.

100G Gaining Steam

One of the major pain areas for Applied Optoelectronics has been the slower than expected ramp of 100G shipments across the industry. These modules tend to carry higher average selling prices, or ASPs, due to their higher port densities of course. The company was actually ready to ship 100G modules in volume quantities in the second half of CY17, but there wasn’t a major demand for the same due to a myriad of reasons and so the company’s sales slumped.

Analysts and investors, who were previously betting on these higher-priced transceivers to drive the optical component manufacturer's growth going forward, eventually had to temper their expectations and lower their price targets for the firm. But it seems like the 100G ramp is finally taking place. Applied Optoelectronics registered record 100G revenue in its most recent quarter. The chart attached below should put things in perspective; it highlights the breakdown of Applied Opto's datacenter revenue by transceiver speed. Note that after slumping for three quarters straight, its 100G datacenter revenue substantially moved up in their Q2.

The chart attached below should put things in perspective. The datacenter division represents a good 78% of Applied Opto's overall sales which means that any substantial change in the segment's sales mix can materially impact the company's total revenue.

Coming back to the company's forecasts, Applied Opto’s management had noted in their Q1 conference call that they expect 100G shipments to double in H2 of this year compared to H1. Here’s an excerpt from their Q1 earnings call, where their President and CEO, Thompson Lin noted:

We also currently expect 100G volumes to more than double in the second half of the year over the first half as we deliver on the committed orders we announced last quarter.

If the company was struggling to meet these targets, its management would have issued a soft guidance during their recent Q2 earnings call. But interestingly, Applied’s management actually reiterated their guidance earlier this month and they also sounded very optimistic about the next year. Here’s a quote from their Q2 conference call:

We continue to expect 100G volume will more than double in the second half of this year over the first half, which is based largely on the committed orders we announced in Q1 of this year... Additionally, we expect 100G volume to double again next year over this year, as data traffic continues to grow, requiring datacenter operators to expand their datacenters and upgrade their infrastructure to keep up with bandwidth demand.

This reiteration of guidance essentially suggests that the recent spike in 100G revenue wasn’t merely a blip or a one-time thing, but rather indicative of the fact that 100G ramp is finally happening. For those still skeptical about this 100G ramp, other networking hardware providers, Finisar and Neophotonics, are noticing a similar trend as well. For instance, Tim Jenks of Neophotonics noted in their Q2 earnings call:

...we believe that with the ZTE resolution, China has returned to a normalized demand environment and will continue its 100 gigabit and beyond network builds in support of the roll-out of 5G wireless systems.

Sharing a similar tone on 100G ports, Michael Hurlston of Finisar noted in their Q4 earnings call:

I think the port count is going to continue to grow. We've seen some pretty robust forecasts from our customers and the numbers are going to continue to grow...In fact the OEM opportunity has increased on 100 gig.

These statements basically suggest that 100G shipment ramp is finally happening. It’s not being driven by one or two customers but is seemingly an industry-wide trend at this point in time. So, I suppose analysts who had previously downgraded Applied Opto on grounds of slower than anticipated 100G ramp might reconsider their stance on the company over the next few months.

Profitability

Besides that, anyone closely following the transceiver manufacturing industry would know that the sector saw major declines in ASPs across various product categories last year. Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities issued a research note in June focusing on the subject, wherein he noted that collapsing ASP declines can potentially drive down Applied Opto’s non-GAAP gross margins to 38% by Q3 FY18 and 35% by Q4 FY18.

But it seems like Rosenblatt’s forecasts aren’t coinciding with Applied Opto's management's views. The company's management guided that their non-GAAP gross margins would range between 40% and 41.5% in Q3 -- implying a mid-point guidance of 40.75% -- which is substantially higher than Rosenblatt’s forecast of 38%. This discrepancy in estimates and guidance may suggest that Applied Opto's financial situation has improved since June, or since its Q1 earnings call in May. (Non-GAAP Gross Margins, Source: Business Quant)

The company has been able to maintain and slightly improve upon its margin profile by way of expanding in-house manufacturing of key components. This move no doubt increases their operational risks, but it also reduces unwanted financial leakages in outsourced supply chains, adds to economies of scale, maximizes their flexibility and negates the need to negotiate or haggle every time there’s a change of transceiver specifications. It seems like the company will continue moving in this direction over the course of 2018 as well.

...between now and end of this year, we plan to in-source an additional 15% of the bill of materials for our 100G Coarse WDM transceiver products.” – Thompson Lin during their Q2 earnings call.

Heading in this direction is bound to make Applied Opto’s 100G margin profile more resilient to ASP changes. If ASPs collapse, the company will no doubt witness some sort of margin compression but its smaller and relatively less vertically integrated peers may become economically unviable down the line.

Moving away from Amazon

With that said, Applied Opto has been largely reliant on Amazon for the bulk of its sales over the past year at least. This is illustrated in the chart below. So, when the e-commerce behemoth abruptly slowed down its rate of purchases, Applied Opto’s sales plummeted and its shares tanked along the way.

But it seems like the transceiver manufacturer is starting to meaningfully diversify its revenue stream. For what it’s worth, its top three customers still account for most of its sales. However, the breakdown of its largest clients is drastically different now and Amazon is no longer its largest customer.

Not to mention, the company’s management noted during their Q2 earnings call that they secured seven design wins in the quarter. I suppose the new customers would contribute in further reducing Applied Opto’s reliance on Amazon, in addition to diversifying and boosting its overall revenue stream.

Final Thoughts

Applied Opto’s sales to Facebook have grown quite substantially over the past two quarters, the company has secured new design wins which can further catapult its sales, its 100G margin profile is expected to improve further, and its management is forecasting 100G volumes to grow substantially going forward. This leads me to believe that Applied Opto is poised to grow rapidly over the next few quarters at least, making it a good investment opportunity.

