Best Buy - I'm Not Buying (Yet)

Best Buy (BBY) just released its earnings. The company did everything right. Not only did the retailer beat both sales and EPS estimates, the company also raised its guidance. Even though it seems that the company is doing very well in the current environment, we saw that traders pushed the stock down 5% after earnings which is the result of slower online growth and worries that the growth streak might not be sustainable. Even though I am not a big Best Buy bull, I think we are dealing with a case of 'buy corrections instead of sell the rally'. Source: 9to5Toys

Earnings Beat Again

Both EPS and sales had their third consecutive earnings beat in the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. EPS came in $0.11 above expectations. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 32% which is the 10th consecutive quarterly double digit growth rate since Q1 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $9.38 billion which is roughly $120 million above expectations. Year-on-year sales growth slightly declined from 7% in the first quarter to 5% in the second quarter. The bigger trend shows that sales started their recovery in the second half of calendar year 2017. Note that the most recent results are not included in the graph. Second quarter sales on a TTM basis came in at $43.171 billion which means that the acceleration trend did continue even though it lost some steam.

BBY data by YCharts

Moving over to comps, it is interesting that the company managed to grow enterprise comps (this includes both domestic as well as international comps) from 5.4% in Q2 of 2018 to 6.2% in Q2 of 2019. Online comps did outperform by almost 4 points. The problem however is that online comps growth declined from 31.2% in Q2/2018 to currently 10.1%. Even though this might be considered to be a rather strong number, there are reasons to be concerned.

The stock price decline was fueled by a combination of factors like a slowdown in online sales, the impact of future expense plans and investor fears the recent strength in performance may not be sustainable, Jason Benowitz, analyst and senior portfolio manager at The Roosevelt Investment Group said.

Moving over to guidance, the company raised its full year sales estimates from $42.3 billion to $42.7 billion. Comps are expected to come in between 3.5% - 4.5% which is up from just 2.0%. Third quarter EPS is expected to come in between $0.79 - $0.84 which is below analyst expectations of $0.92.

Moreover, the company is investing in two new 'projects' that I want to highlight. First of all, the company acquired GreatCall. This service is focused on connected health service providers for the elderly (picture below). The company currently has 900,000 paying subscribers and generates sales worth more than $300 million per year.

Source: GreatCall

The company also continues to work on its Best Buy 2020 strategy which aims to improve the company in every key segment as the company once again highlighted in their latest earnings call.

So, as we implement our Best Buy 2020 strategy and in support of expanding we sell and evolving how we sell as I just outlined, we’re continuing to invest in a range of enablers across technology, people and supply chain. Specifically, we’re continuing to invest in areas such as specialty labor, enterprise customer relationship management, knowledge management capabilities, and our new service platform.

Personally, I am quite impressed by the result of this mature electronics retailer. The company is not missing the online sales trend that has been going on for many years now and which is putting pressure on every single company that started as a brick and mortar only retailer. The company is increasingly using its website while investing in overall efficiency measures and client satisfaction.

That said, there is one problem that could pressure the company going forward. Regardless of the company's focus on online sales and customer satisfaction, there is no denying that macro matters. Consumer sentiment always has and always will be a massive force when it comes to the company's success. That said, the most recent stock price appreciation was due to rising customer sentiment and strong retail sales. Retail sales for electronics and appliance stores has been close to 2% over the past 3 quarters with support from strong consumer sentiment.

However, this might be changing as consumer sentiment starts slowing (graph below). Generally speaking this is a rather bad sign for retailers and could pressure Best Buy after its most recent stock price rally. Essentially, what the graph below shows is that consumer growth is slowing for the first time since the end of 2015. However, this time, we are at much higher levels that might indicate a peak.

The graph below shows outright consumer sentiment whereas the graph I just showed you displayed year-on-year consumer sentiment growth. The sentiment graph supports my 'peak sentiment' thesis. Historically speaking, it is very unlikely to see further rallies from current levels.

Source: University of Michigan

Takeaway

Best Buy has done extremely well since the economic growth bottom of 2016. The company has used soaring consumer sentiment and accelerating economic growth to successfully implement a strong omnichannel retail system. Not only did the company double its online sales over the past 5 years, we also see that store sales continue to do well.

Adding to that, the company was able to sustain its operating profit margins at 3.6% despite the impact from rising wages and overall input inflation.

The problem is that online sales growth and third quarter EPS guidance were below expectations. Analysts expect that the most recent growth streak might not be sustainable. I tend to agree with that assessment given that consumer sentiment is currently peaking.

However, I am not becoming bearish which means that I am not going to bet against this company. The company is still fairly valued with a forward P/E ratio of 14.4 and a PEG ratio of 1.30. I also think that Best Buy's measures to further enhance customer experiences and efficiency along with strategic acquisitions make it a buy after corrections rather than a short after a rally.

The problem I have with the company is that overall retail sentiment is not supporting a long trade at this point. The risk/reward is simply not interesting for a mid-term trade in my opinion. I am staying away until I get the chance to buy a (macro) fundamentally supported correction.

Stay tuned!

