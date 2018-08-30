Microsoft: On An Aggressive Run

Investment Thesis

In my previous Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) article, I wrote:

Microsoft posted great Q4 2018 results, yet it trades essentially unchanged in the past month. As the market looks for direction on whether Microsoft will be in favor or not, I recommend that patient, long-term investors use this opportunity now to invest and wait to be rewarded.

Subsequently, in the last two weeks, Microsoft's shares have once again started picking up steam. I argue that investors have a tremendous opportunity to invest in an aggressive high free cash flow generative blue-chip without paying a hefty a price tag. The time to use this opportunity is now, not later.

Cloud Wars - The Opportunity

Most reasonably minded investors understand that part of the reason why Amazon (AMZN) trades at such a hefty premium is in large part because of its AWS platform. Particularly, when we consider that Amazon's retail segments, North America and International, are barely operating at break-even. Before readers interject, I know the mantra very well, "Amazon is investing for growth". But at some point, investors need to ask just how much profit would Amazon actually be able to generate once it reduces its investments for growth? And secondly, is it worth paying $1T to find out?

In brief, I reason that Amazon is priced at the multiple it is comes down to its AWS opportunity and, to a smaller extent, due to its retail operations. In other words, the investment community believes that the cloud sector is nascent and growing at a rapid enough pace to warrant Amazon with a huge multiple.

Furthermore, given that some commentators argue that Microsoft's own cloud solutions might come to overtake Amazon's by year-end 2018, then possibly, Microsoft is actually undervalued, in spite of the illusion that it trades at an extended multiple.

Is Microsoft's Cloud Really Important?

Admittedly, Microsoft's cloud profitability disclosures are near enough non-existent. However, this is not specific to Microsoft; it is ubiquitous throughout the field - with the exception of Amazon. However, with a careful perusal through Microsoft's SEC filings, we are able to qualitatively discern the following:

Gross margin increased $9.7 billion or 16%, due to growth across each of our segments. Gross margin percentage increased slightly, driven by favorable segment sales mix and gross margin percentage improvement in More Personal Computing. Gross margin included a 7 percentage point improvement in commercial cloud, primarily from Azure. - 10-K

Furthermore, when compared with Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) own offering, it boasted during its Q4 earnings call (two quarters ago):

[...] the number of deals worth over a $1 million across all cloud products more than tripled from 2016 to 2017.

We get further evidence of how meaningful Microsoft's cloud platform actually is:

Customer commitment to our cloud platform continues to increase. In FY18, we closed a record number of multi-million-dollar commercial cloud agreements and more than doubled the number of $10 million-plus Azure agreements. - CFO Hood, Q4 2018 earnings call

In summation, while Microsoft's cloud platform is enormous (particularly compared with Google Cloud Platform), its cloud is also highly profitable. Thus my argument that the investment community is not sufficiently rewarding with a high enough multiple for Microsoft and that investors are leaving upside potential on the table.

Financial Position

If something can't go on forever, it won't. - Herb Stein

It is undeniable that investors have once again started throwing caution to the wind. During this prolonged bull market, with the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting all-time highs, investors have come to believe that this is the new status quo. And I passionately assert that investors are being too keen on paying up for growth stocks and not conscientious enough about their companies' balance sheets. Microsoft put this argument to rest; it carries a net cash position of just over $60 billion, which makes its financial position truly rock solid.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations; morningstar.com

As I have already discussed above, on the face of it, Microsoft's P/S ratio at 7.8X has the illusion of being more expensive than during its 5-year average P/S ratio of 4.7X. However, in the past, under CEO Ballmer, Microsoft was not able to create meaningful growth opportunities for its shareholders. Today, under Nadella, the company is not only once again in growth mode, with strong double-digit top-line growth, but it is also pushing for growth without compromising on throwing out free cash flow. Thus, making Microsoft's revenues meaningfully more valuable.

This same argument can be seen in Microsoft's Price/Cash Flow ratio. In fact, when we consider how much investors are willing to pay for Amazon's cash flows (from operations before any adjustments for capex, leasing costs and capital repayments), we can see that investors are willing to pay up more than double Microsoft's cash flows (which are much cleaner and closer to actual free cash flows). Microsoft is undervalued. Period.

Takeaway

Ultimately, we should be mindful that in spite of the S&P 500 crossing into all-time highs that this market will not keep expanding forever. And that when the inevitable business contraction comes, I believe that investors are better off being invested in a well-diversified company, which is exceptionally entrenched and supported by a rock-solid balance sheet. When it comes to investing, there are never any "safe" investments - but Microsoft comes close.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

