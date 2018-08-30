Separating The Wheat From The Chaff

Those wishing to invest abroad, in the developed and emerging world, will need a great deal of patience as the ongoing tightening of the Federal Reserve is a headwind to any investment denominated in a foreign currency.

While there are some worthwhile emerging markets, developed markets outside of the United States also appear relatively attractive and without commensurate economic and political risk.

Despite the convenience of a data-driven scorecard, it is important to understand each country's economy holistically, including likely policy responses to emerging crises.

For crises of the kind that are feared, the current account deficit and short-term foreign debt are the most relevant metrics to consider.

The recent travails of Turkey and Argentina have caused a mad dash to determine which economy could be next to enter a crisis.

After experiencing a time of synchronous global growth and low economic and market volatility, investors are being rudely reminded how quickly markets can change with the appearance of cracks in the foundations of some economies in the developing world.

The most pronounced problems have been seen in Turkey and Argentina. Both of these countries are in the throes of balance of payments crises. The details may shift, but the underlying narrative usually begins with investor enthusiasm leading to large capital flows that fuel growth until something alarming enough to reverse those flows unfolds. By that point, large current account deficits become unsustainable without foreign capital and the foreign debt built up throughout the period becomes more and more unsustainable because it tends to be priced in foreign currencies. The lower the currency falls, the more unsustainable foreign debt becomes and so the currency falls even further.

The experience of Turkey and Argentina is leading economists and investors to ask who could also succumb to the sudden dearth of available dollar financing as well as if there might be a time to bottom feed in the two countries that have already experienced significant pain. To answer these questions, it is important to understand in more detail the narrative of these two episodes before moving on to trying to understand the specific metrics that might give clues as the vulnerability of other countries to contagion.

Photo by Insitedesigns.

Turkey

When Recep Tayyip Erdogan became Prime Minister of Turkey in 2003, the country was on the path to sounder economic management because of IMF imposed requirements. In recent years, Erdogan's authoritarianism has extended to the economic sphere where he, most notably, has refused to allow interest rates to rise and instead pressured Turkish banks to keep the spigot flowing to fund construction and infrastructure projects.

But, Turkey's savings rate has always been low, which has made foreign capital a necessity in order to induce the investment-fueled growth that Erdogan has tried to engineer. Over time, Turkey's corporate sector borrowed heavily in the currencies lenders have been willing to give them and at increasingly shorter terms.

The components of Turkey's current account, 1995-2018 (top chart), including aggregate investment and savings to GDP (left axis) and the current account deficit to GDP (right axis) and Turkey's external debt to GDP, 1995-2018 (bottom chart). Source: World Bank and IMF.

It is true that the Federal Reserve, at least in part, helped create the conditions for this influx of capital by denying asset managers much of any returns in U.S. debt. That alone would have been enough to siphon off some of the capital that previously flowed to Turkey. Clearly, though, Turkey is doing little to help itself. If there has been a single factor that has pricked the Turkish bubble, it is Erdogan's effectively taking control of Turkey's central bank without having much of an understanding about how central banks operate. Appointing his son-in-law as Finance Minister was merely icing on the cake.

Argentina

Argentina's balance of payment problems has different root causes than Turkey's and unlike Turkey, where corporate borrowers have primarily run up external debt, in Argentina it has been the government needing to cover fiscal deficits by borrowing in dollars that has been the primary culprit.

Mauricio Macri, who has now been in office for 2 1/2 years, inherited a mess from his predecessor Cristina Kirchner. The Central Bank had lost its perception of independence and was bleeding foreign exchange reserves. Prices, most notably for energy, were highly regulated, leading to market distortions and a dearth of investment to bring new supply online. In addition to these concerns, and partly because of them, the budget and current account deficits were heading south. These problems had been building for some time, but when commodity prices were high, earnings from exports like oil and soybeans were sufficient to paper over systemic deficiencies.

Macri's program to restore sanity to the economy was termed "gradualism" because of his desire to avoid large shocks to the economy by gradually bringing the fiscal deficit into balance and restoring market forces to the center of the economy over a multi-year time frame.

The problem with this plan was that it left Argentina vulnerable to foreign creditors. Savings in the country is not enough to internally finance large budget deficits and borrowing internationally required borrowing large amounts in US dollars.

With rising US interest rates and a drought affecting soybean production, and in turn Argentina's overall exports, the size of the financing hole Argentina needed to cover began rattling markets.

Contagion

Fears from markets have not been premised on unsustainable situations in Turkey and Argentina, everybody already knows about the challenges facing those two countries. The question being asked is 'What is the contagion risk?', or what are the chances that problems emerging in some vulnerable countries will spread and if so, to which countries.

The concept of contagion was burnished during the Asian financial crisis in 1997 when a balance of payments crisis in Thailand spread throughout all of Southeast Asia before enveloping Latin America and Russia. Sometimes there are straightforward economic reasons for contagion. For example, a crisis in one country that causes currency devaluation can influence the current account of trading partners and place that country in peril. Many other times, though, the mechanism of contagion is much more about market perception and trading constraints. Investment managers may cover losses in one part of their portfolio by selling other assets within an emerging markets portfolio or those same investment managers may become skittish in their asset allocation after witnessing an unexpected blow-up.

A myriad of charts has been trotted out in recent weeks that attempt to formulaically assess the vulnerability of other emerging markets to contagion effects. The focus, not incorrectly, is generally on current account balances and external debt loads. One such scorecard from Bloomberg is below.

Source: Bloomberg

These factors on their own, however, cannot adequately gauge the overall vulnerability of an economy because they ignore some important factors. Take external debt to GDP, for example, which is the total debt owed to foreigners as a percentage of the economy. On its own, external debt is not any more dangerous than domestic debt - whether money is owed to a foreigner or an internal entity does not make a borrower any more or less capable of repayment. What is important in assessing potential vulnerability is the amount of external debt that is priced in foreign currencies, because once a currency is devalued, rising debt loads in the borrower's own currency produce a vicious cycle.

A case in point to this reality is the relatively large external debts in developed economies. The United States has an external debt load that is proportionately 180% of Turkey's external debt load and 270% of Argentina's. That pattern holds true in other developed countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada. The lack of vulnerability in these countries stems from their ability to borrow in their own currencies.

Another important facet of external debt vulnerability is the length of time before debt matures. Reliance on short-term debt priced in a foreign currency leaves borrowers especially vulnerable to sudden exchange rate movements. Ultimately, the problems in Argentina and Turkey were a combination of large foreign denominated debts with short maturities as well as large current account deficits at a time when investment flows financing these needs were being siphoned off by higher U.S. interest rates.

The chart below compiles these relevant statistics for selected emerging economies, along with a handful of developed economies. Along with identifying potential vulnerabilities, several reference points on how markets have actually been perceiving this risk are also shown, including year-to-date stock market performance, currency performance versus the USD, and credit spreads.

Sources: Bloomberg, IMF, World Bank Quarterly External Debt Statistics

So far, countries with a combination of high short-term external debt and large current account deficits are indeed the ones that have been punished the most in currency markets.

Sources: Bloomberg, IMF, World Bank Quarterly External Debt Statistics

While investing should be a data-driven endeavor, part of what makes for a good investor is an understanding of the limits of simple data points. Each emerging market represents some unique circumstances as well as policy responses to stress.

Of all emerging economies, South Africa appears to be the most vulnerable outside of Turkey and Argentina. The rand has come under pressure this year, but not in anywhere near the magnitude that would be indicative of a crisis. Yet, the country's competitiveness has been on the wane for years while it has regularly run up large fiscal and current account deficits.

Poland is another interesting case of vulnerability. The country has received capital flows for years from Western Europe as a means to take advantage of cheaper labor. The ruling government, while fairly sound economically, has come under fire for its social policies that include a high level of nationalism and aversion to immigration. Poland, however, does look much less vulnerable than South Africa, in part because of better economic stewardship and a current account that has now narrowed to even.

On the whole, Latin America ex-Argentina looks to be in better shape than in past cycles of emerging market crises. Chile has a large amount of external debt, but much of it is longer-term and the country is the most affluent on the continent. Mexico, Peru, and Colombia also do not appear to be set-up for any kind of immediate balance of payment crises.

But, not all concerns need be derived from the same sort of mechanisms that have sunk others. Brazil, for example, is not particularly vulnerable to balance of payment problems, but political risk from a looming election and a demonstrated lack of ability among the political class to tackle an unsustainable pension scheme has raised a whole different set of problems there.

Policy Responses

In addition to identifying the crux of the problems facing a market, it is also extremely beneficial to gauge the potential will and capacity of policymakers to move forward.

This facet is among the major reasons why even though Turkey has suffered a great deal of pain already. It is difficult to make a coherent argument in favor of making any kind of investment levered to the country. In fact, a concoction of bad policy choices arguably pricked the external debt bubble in the country to begin with, including the appointment of President Erdogan's son-in-law to head the economy. Even more troubling is the lack of even a veneer of central bank independence and the abandonment of normative economic policy, most notably evidenced by Erdogan's intransigence in repeatedly proclaiming that higher interest rates stoke inflation.

If no effective measures are taken, Turkey's future is likely to be littered with corporate bankruptcies until balance sheets are cleaned and the currency has sunk low enough to make exports more competitive.

So, what is an effective policy response? In the short-term, capital flight must be mitigated either through higher interest rates, capital controls, or some combination. If efforts at mitigation are successful then longer-term imbalances must be resolved with the time provided by the mitigation.

Argentina has attempted to fight the crisis through more normative means than Turkey. The IMF loan received by the country helped shore up foreign reserves and the policy rate of the central bank is now at 40%. While Argentina's response appeared to stabilize the currency for a brief period, it's losses are now mounting once again and the Argentine peso's ratio to the USD is currently up (weak peso) to 34:1. That may mean that capital controls are becoming the only remaining option for the country to give itself more time to rein in its deficit and allow incentives in the energy and agricultural sectors to boost exports.

It cannot be known whether Argentina will be successful in its policy responses, but there is some hope of success there because the country is at least attempting to respond to underlying imbalances. The biggest test in the long-run for Argentina will be how the electorate there responds to the crisis and whether it will elect to keep the country on the path begun by Macri in 2015.

Should crises worsen in other countries, potential responses by policymakers will be key there as well. That fact does not bode well for a country like South Africa given its dysfunctional political environment and raises questions for a country like Poland, which has been untested by a crisis in some time.

Valuations

Even in cases where the economic pieces of the puzzle come into place, valuations matter a great deal in the determination of long-run returns.

Different countries may have sustainable differences in valuation multiples placed upon them for structural reasons, but a few high-level data points to consider, including the forward P/E on next twelve months operating earnings, the P/E on reported earnings for the past year, the cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratios over the previous ten years, and the price to sales ratio, are included in the below chart.

Sources: Yardeni Research (Forward P/E) and Star Capital (Trailing P/E, CAPE, and P/S) with the exception of the Forward P/E of Colombia, obtained via Bloomberg's forward estimate of the Colcap index, and the CAPE of Argentina, estimated by the author.

Some economies not vulnerable to shocks, like Mexico and India, still appear somewhat expensive and the cheapest markets in the world statistically - Russia, Turkey, and Argentina - require a great deal of fortitude to invest. South Korea and Colombia may be the most attractive in the emerging markets space at the moment when combining overall economic stability and valuations.

Developed markets outside the United States also represent a generally attractive valuation, despite lower growth currently and important questions outstanding surrounding Brexit.

The ultimate point may be that when it comes to investing in emerging markets is that it is hard to do. If it was easy, the potential for excess returns would have long ago withered away. To be successful, investors need to have a thorough understanding of the macroeconomic situation before embarking on company-specific analyses as they would when investing within the United States or other stable, developed markets. It is also critical to understand that while some markets are relatively less vulnerable to shocks than others, there is a breaking point that every country will reach in regards to its dollar financing. With the Federal Reserve continuing to tighten, even cheap and stable markets may take a couple of years or more to pan out for investors.

But not all points to pessimism. As you sift, while you may find a lot of chaff, there is always wheat to be harvested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.