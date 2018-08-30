Dick's Sporting Goods Looks Like A 'Hold'

Dicks’ Sporting Goods (DKS) is a story of value versus potential. They’re the last big sports retailer that holds some potential in my opinion. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to own the stock. I like what happened in regards to earnings. The company did a good job at making money out of its sales. Unfortunately, the sales themselves were not what the doctor ordered. I can see where they’re coming from in terms of favoring margins over boosting sales for the sake of it. Long term, they’ll still need to grow revenues. I think investors need another quarter or two of results to see how things are really going.

The dilemma with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock is it’s so cheap. At the same time, second quarter results included some beats and some misses. Revenues came in under the expected $2.24 billion, and instead grew roughly 1% to $2.17 billion. That’s not exactly anything to write home about; but it’s not bad either. When you look at the big picture, DKS has successfully grown revenues year after year. But thus far the first half of the year has only garnered a 2.6% increase in revenues to a little over $4 billion. The company has delivered annual revenue rates of around 8% in the past, and they have a lot of ground to make up in the second two quarters.

Much of this stems from the 4% decline in same store sales that Dick's suffered in Q2. CEO Edward Stack acknowledged the decline in their earnings release, and attributed it to the decisions made around the slow hunting and electronics businesses, which the company is moving away from. Remember that Dick's cut down its firearm sales after incidents within the United States. For the full year, guidance has same store sales declining 3-4%. That’s a clearer picture than the first quarter’s guidance of “flat sales to single digit declines”. It’s also worth pointing out that online sales grew 12%, but slowed down quite a bit from Q1’s 24% growth.

On the income side things start to look a little bit better. Through its complicated shift in the face of a very different retail industry, Dick's has done well at producing earnings. Gross profits increased roughly 3.4% to $659 million. Operating income (which took in a hit in the first quarter) increased by 2.09% to $162.5 million. All of this led to net income of $119.39 million. That’s a 6.2% improvement year over year. Thanks to the higher income, coupled with a lower share count due to buybacks, earnings per diluted share were $1.22; a 16.5% increase year over year.

The shareholder value is still here. It’s just becoming a question of if DKS can create a path to higher revenue growth. The thing that I hate seeing is when companies start having to rely on new stores to offset declining interest in old ones. That’s what is happening at Dick's right now and I don’t like it. The company intends to open 19 new Dick’s locations this year. That does seem to increase overall revenues, but if same store sales continue declining it’s a faulty process. I want to see Dick’s meaningful same store sales in the second half of the year. That’s when I’ll pull the trigger on this one. The valuation is cheap, and the dividend of 2.7% is pretty nice. It’s a matter of seeing that growth potential for the future.

They’re doing well in fixing expenses and lowering costs. The company expects full year capital expenditures to be $225 million versus $373 million in 2017. Furthermore, despite the expected decline in full year same store sales, Dick’s anticipates earnings per diluted share of $3.02 to $3.20. They reported $3.01 in the last fiscal year. Finding a middle road, if Dick’s can deliver $3.10 per diluted share for the year, the stock is currently trading at 10.8x forward earnings. It’s not often that you can find that kind of value with a 2.7% dividend behind it. As I said in the beginning, Dick’s is a question of value versus potential. I really don’t see the stock getting crazy, so I doubt the patient investors will miss out on this valuation if they wait to see what happens in the third quarter. I’d rate it as a “hold” for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.