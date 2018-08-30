Will This Time Be Different? I Strongly Doubt That. So Should You!

Will this time be different? I strongly doubt that, but it can certainly move on like this for a while longer.

The yield curve is as flattest as it has been over the past 11 years.

Background

Over the past two weeks or so, we've touched upon the markets across the globe a couple of times. We've expressed our preference for the US over other parts in the world, mainly Emerging Markets and Europe, especially Spain, Italy, and Turkey.

In addition, we identified many warning signs regarding both divergences (While The S&P 500 Is Close To An All-Time High, There Are So Many Assets At Record Lows) and valuations (It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie). These, as well as other concerns, lead us to focus on specific undervalued segments and/or defensive sectors.

Nonetheless, assets across the board continue to be supported and buoyed. So much so that the S&P 500 is within reach of the magic 3000 level.

Here is how the relevant tickers we've covered recently have performed over the past two weeks (August 13-27, inclusive):

If one is looking at this very short term, he/she may assume that the best assets to be invested in are (from top to bottom):

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

From such a perspective, Turkey, Spain, Emerging Markets, and European banks seem like the best investments in the world. Allegedly. Is it so?

Well, not so fast my friends. One doesn't need to expand the examined view too much in order to see how severely flawed this conclusion is. It's enough to take a look over the past year alone to put things into the right perspective.

QQQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Who were (still are?) the best assets to be invested in? Here they are (from top to bottom):

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP)

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

If we ignore the basically-flat performance of Emerging Markets, the US markets, midstream-MLPs and consumer staples were the only places (among the ones we touched upon here) delivering positive total returns over the past year. On the other hand, Italy, Spain, European (mostly Spanish) banks, and, above all, Turkey were investments you'd rather - and should have been much better off - avoiding.

What do we take from this and why do we maintain a cautious tone then?

1. Euphoria is one of investors' biggest enemies. At some times - when the markets seem to be going through a great euphoria - it's crucial for investors to be very minded of their portfolio allocations. In the markets, a great euphoria usually leads to (sometimes even greater) depression.

2. Proper risk management is now more important than ever. Risk-adjusted return, usually expressed as a number or rating (e.g. alpha, beta, R-squared, standard deviation, Sharpe ratio, etc.) refines an investment's (simple) return by measuring how much risk is involved in producing that return. Putting it differently, an absolute return is being measured on a relative basis, after taking into consideration the risk the investment/portfolio holds.

In this article, we will try to touch upon few of the main drivers we see that on one hand imply to euphoria and, on the other hand, point at the need to remain vigilant and cautious. That's always true, but it's valid especially now!

All-Time Highs All Over The Place

In case you haven't noticed, all major US stock indices are at or very near to their all-time highs. The below chart shows how higher the respective 52-week highs have moved (up) since the beginning of the year.

QQQ 52 Week High (Daily) data by YCharts

The tech-oriented Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is leading the way, only slightly ahead of the small-cap, growth oriented, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) prove that this bull market is actually quite broad; perhaps broader than some charts suggest.

With five of the top-six companies with the largest market-cap in the S&P 500 index belonging to (or having a large effect on) the technology (XLK) sector, it's no wonder that the QQQ is doing so well.

Blue-chips, measured by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), mid-caps, measured by the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) and value stocks, measured by the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN), are underperforming a bit, but in such a market, it's hard to find much negativity in a sea of green.

Longest Ever Bull Market?

If one is measuring the number of days since the last 20%+ correction - we are already witnessing the longest bull market in history (post WWII)

Nonetheless, from a cumulative return - the current bull market still has a long way to go

In any case, according to Bespoke Investment Group:

The only way this is the longest bull market on record is if you i) call the 19% decline in 1990 a bear market, ii) don't call the 19% decline in 1998 a bear market, and iii) don't call the 19% decline in 2011 a bear market.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

While it is (at least) debatable if this is the longest bull market in history, it certainly isn't the most 'powerful' one!

Short-Term Rates Are As Bullish As Equities

Looking at short-term rates, where the Fed is setting the tone, the picture is a bullish as equities, if not more.

The 3-month Treasury yield ended the past week at 2.09%, a 10-year high.

The market is now pricing in a 98.4% chance that the Fed will hike rates again (to 2.00-2.25%) in the upcoming September meeting.

Source: CME Group

Overall, one can't interpret the short-term rates other than being bullish.

Why are we, in spite of the above data, maintain a cautious stance then? Well,

Long-Term Yields Are Saying Something Else

While everything looks very bullish from the equity and rates perspective, it ain't so when looking at the yield curve. As a matter of fact, it's the opposite view. At 2.82%, the 10-year Treasury yield is now only 0.19% higher than the 2-year yield (at 2.63%). This is the flattest the yield curve has been in over 11 years, since August 2007.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute has actually suggested recently to focus on the 10-minus-1 yield spread, claiming that this is the one investors should pay attention to.

According to Wells Fargo, the 10-1 is better at predicting a recession than the 10-2. Having said that, the WFII adds that investors should look for "four consecutive weeks of inversion and/or at least 25 basis points of differential before concluding the yield curve has meaningfully inverted" As of today, the 10-2 is at 0.19%, and the 10-1 is at 0.38%. Therefore, based on Wells Fargo theory, we still have a long way to go.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Nevertheless, one can recall that the 10-2 has accurately predicted/preceded the last 7 recessions.

That's a pretty impressive - and very reliable - track record, wouldn't you say?

CAPE

I'm not going to bring up the old debate regarding the pros and cons of the traditional CAPE (cyclically-adjusted P/E). As a reminder, let me just say that current CAPE Ratio is at 33x, second highest ever, versus median CAPE of only 15.6x, going back to 1800s.

Instead, let's take a look at few different-alternative ways to measure the CAPE.

Are you familiar with Dr. John Hussman's margin-adjusted CAPE? In a nutshell, this is an improved version of the basic-famous Robert Shiller's CAPE ratio by "adjusting the earnings figure for variations in the implied profit margin". Dr. Hussman claims that:

This measure is not vulnerable to the "dropoff" of earnings from the financial crisis, as is true for the raw Shiller P/E. Normalizing profit margins does not imply a requirement that profit margins will decline over the near term, or even during the coming economic cycle.

Now, take a look at the next chart, showing the relationship between the Margin-Adjusted CAPE (left scale, log, inverted) to the actual subsequent S&P 500 total returns over the following 12-year period.

Source: Hussman Strategic Advisors

To make a long story short, the above chart suggests that negative returns are expected, statistically (i.e. on average), for US stocks over the next decade.

True, Dr. Hussman has been negative on stocks for a long time, and his bearish views haven't materialized as of yet. Nevertheless, he is a reasonable voice worth listening to.

Quality Is Deteriorating

I always like to look at the credit markets. They are more reliable than equity markets, and bonds usually send warning signals ahead of stocks.

Interestingly, while stocks are moving up as if there's no tomorrow, bonds are moving in the other direction - and not only due to (higher) yields but also (and mostly) due to deteriorating quality.

While the economy seems hot, implying that strength/quality should allegedly be getting better...

... nearly 60% of debts issued by companies belonging to the Russell 2000 index is now rated below investment grade, i.e. lower than BBB-/Baa3.

More than that, the percentage of stocks with negative earnings among the Russell 2000 index has reached levels only seen ahead of - you got this right - previous recessionary periods.

According to CreditSights, the high-grade US bond market already has the lowest credit quality mix in over 35 years!

Over the last six years, the BBB segment has almost quadrupled from ~$800B back in December 2007 ~$3T today. "What happens when that all retraces?" they ask. I can tell you one thing for sure: It ain't going to be pretty.

Bottom Line

Although the market can remain irrational longer than one can remain solvent, irrationality, always, eventually, comes to an end. In spite of what many believe (or hope for), this time won't be different. It may take weeks, months, even years, but sooner or later, things revert back to the mean/normal. They always do!

There's no reason to walk away (as of yet) from this bull market, but there are many reasons to keep your eyes wide open and adjusting your investment strategy along the way according to the ever-changing market signals.

We, at The Wheel of FORTUNE, already started to shift thing round:

Since the 2009 low, the S&P 500 (SPY) Index has outperformed Japanese stocks (EWJ, DXJ) by almost 140%, Emerging Markets and UK (EWU) stocks by more than 200% and Eurozone (VGK, EZU) equities by 265%!

On the other hand, looking at the "spikes" in the Turkish Lira spot rate against the US Dollar (UUP) makes it difficult to believe we have seen the end of the Turkish bazaar saga.

This morning (8/28/2018), Italy's 10-year government bond yield rises to the highest level in more than four years as its government readies for "battle" with European Union.

Is anyone really surprised?

Remember:

1. "It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie"

2. Being/getting cheap doesn't automatically mean an asset has value.

3. Being/getting expensive doesn't automatically mean an asset has quality.

4. Almost always, "Losses loom larger than gains." For most people, a loss tends to create a greater feeling of pain as compared to the joy created by an equivalent gain.

Trade accordingly. Trade sensibly. Trade wisely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.