Tyson Foods: M&A Driving Value - Yet Neutral On Shares

Tyson Foods (TSN) has had a rough year, with shares down over 20% year-to-date. The company has made some notable moves to try and help its business, primarily through mergers and acquisitions.

Not long ago, Tyson acquired Pennsylvania-based Keystone Foods in an effort to expand their international outreach, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Strategic moves such as the Keystone deal open the door to growth opportunities across the company's top and bottom line which stand to drive value in the long term. Despite this, most benefits won't be felt until years from now, leaving shares stagnating in the short term.

Keystone Foods Acquisition

Roughly one week ago, Tyson Foods acquired Keystone Foods: a Pennsylvania-based company which provides protein products for QSRs in Asia-Pacific regions. The $2.16 billion acquisition is being financed in cash, with debt mixed in. Keystone offers its clientele a range of protein products ranging from poultry to seafood. The point which we see as key here is the fact that Keystone's clientele consists of QSRs. The exploding population in the Asia-Pacific regions stand to fuel foot traffic and sales at QSRs.

M&A, in general, has been a strategy management has been using as a way to invest in future growth. After taking a look at the company's financial situation, Tyson is well positioned to continue these investments.

At the moment, Tyson does not appear to be quite leveraged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8x in the most recent quarter and averaging just 0.9x in the past year. On the other hand, the company's net debt-to-EBITDA multiple is at just 2.6x in the LTM.

Figure 1: Total Debt/Equity

Source: Morningstar

Additionally, the company's most recent set of financials show that it is able to healthily service its debt, boasting an interest coverage ratio of 9x in the most recent quarter, and just over 8x in the LTM.

Figure 2: Interest Coverage Ratio

Source: Morningstar

There is no doubt that long-term top-line potential lies in the aftermath of the deal. Seeking Alpha Contributor Donovan Jones cites a 2014 market research report pinning the global fast food TAM at $618 billion by 2019, with a 2018 report projecting a 5% CAGR from 2018-2022. The fast food market is not the only space which is seeing robust growth and size - the frozen meal space is also in the equation, with a global TAM well into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Valuation Update

When comparing Tyson Foods to its peers, the company continues to trade at a relatively low multiple.

Figure 3: Comparable Company Analysis

Source: S&P Capital IQ; Note: [1] Forward P/E

Across the industry, peers are averaging roughly 19x FY18 earnings, which is nearly twice what Tyson is currently trading at: a low ~11x FY18 EPS. The gap is considerable, although we believe the underlying reason is primarily lack of growth (compared to peers). On a sales basis, the company trades at ~0.6x sales, less than half of the industry average 1.4x - although larger peers, such as Sysco (NYSE:SYY), do trade at a similar multiple (SYY: ~0.7x).

Tyson's current dividend yield of 1.91% is not far from the peer average/median of 2.5%/2.2%. Patient investors may welcome a healthy yield, although those seeking growth should look elsewhere.

One of the key areas worth looking at after all of Tyson's M&A activity is their capital structure; factoring this out, the company trades at ~9x LTM EBITDA, vs. the peer average of 14x LTM EBITDA - a heavy discount as well.

Unfortunately, we see the market continuing to value Tyson at a low multiple until some growth picks up - which may not happen for years. Although we are bullish on the M&A buzz Tyson has carried out, along with efforts related to supply chain improvement, we don't anticipate share price growth in the near term.

Analysts expect EPS to remain flat year-over-year, with a consensus estimate of $5.96 for FY19. With an 11x P/E, we arrive at a PT of $66 - reflecting upside of only ~5%.

As a result, we lower our rating to hold, and PT to $66.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.