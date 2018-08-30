I'm Buying This Dividend Aristocrat On The Dip

After the most recent dividend hike and the decline in price since January the stock has become attractive to me.

There are several stocks on my watch list that I've been following for many years. I normally pay attention when the stock takes a beating for what appears to me to be no really valid reason. Well this stock has been trending down since January and is off over 20% since then.

I first wrote about Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) almost exactly one year ago when I was trying to decide which industrial stock I wanted to make a cornerstone of my portfolio. It turns out 3M Co (MMM) won that battle, but ITW fared pretty well also. And, as you can see below, the stock is trading about a dollar higher than it was this time last year. Of course, we have newer financial data than what we had in August of 2017, and we will look at that below.

ITW data by YCharts

I've wanted to own this stock for quite some time and finally the price (and dividend yield) got to the point where I was moved to the edge of my seat. But let's see if the historical numbers justify the fall from their 52 week high of $179.07.

Growing Revenues

ITW has been steadily growing their revenues on an absolute and a per share basis for quite some time now. In fact, they have grown their revenues for three straight years, and halfway through fiscal 2018 they are on pace to exceed $15B in annual revenue.

On a per share basis their revenue has grown for five straight years, thanks in part to a very generous share repurchase program.

All charts and tables unless otherwise specified are created by the author with data from Marketwatch.com

Margins

One of the most impressive things about ITW is their margins. Operating margin, or "return on sales", is calculated by taking operating income and dividing by total revenues. For ITW, that number is 24.1% compared to an industry average of 9.8%. Net margin, which is net income/total revenues, is 12.7% for ITW compared to an industry average of 4.2%. To put that in context, for every dollar of sales that ITW has, 13 cents falls to the bottom line as net income. The average of the industry (Diversified Industrials) is four cents of net income for every dollar of sales. That's a huge difference.

(Ratios for ITW calculated by author using Seeking Alpha data, industry average information from Morningstar.com, subscription required)

Balance Sheet

For companies like ITW that have large and dependable free cash flow I like to look at that cash flow against their total liabilities. I take their total debt and divide it by their free cash flow. The resulting number is in essence the number of years it would take to pay back all of the existing debt if they took every penny of available free cash flow and paid down their debt.

Of course that is not how it works. There are a lot of other factors, and a lot of other perhaps better uses for cash, but it gives a good idea of the financial health of the company.

In ITW's case, it would take them slightly less than six years to completely eliminate their debt if the free cash flow remained at 2017 levels and all they did was pay down their debt. That's a pretty good number, shows healthy free cash flow and a very manageable debt level.

Payout Ratio

Here the payout ratio is total dividends as a percentage of free cash flow. I like seeing large and steady, and preferably rising, free cash flow and I don't like to see too much free cash flow being eaten up by the dividend. Like I said there are other uses for cash and a conservative payout ratio lessens the chance of a dividend cut or freeze in the future.

This stock has a dividend yield of very close to 3%, the rate of dividend growth as we shall soon see is approaching staggering, and they still have a free cash flow payout ratio below 50%. This is fantastic! It is hard to believe they can keep this trend up, but if they do I'm more than happy to have added it and will probably end up wishing I had bought more.

Common Shares Outstanding

As mentioned above, ITW has had a very aggressive share buyback program in place over the past few years. The board still has a massive share buyback program authorized, and as of their last reporting the pace of share buybacks seems to have picked back up slightly. Possibly they will see fit to gobble up some more of their own stock with it trading near 52-week lows.

I love a company that has enough faith in itself to buy their own stock. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, let's take a look at a graphical representation of the above table (through Q2 of FY18):

ITW Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Show me the Money!

We've already talked about how ITW returns their massive free cash flow to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. They also have an excellent history of dividend hikes.

Not counting the most recent dividend hike, which I'll speak about shortly, the numbers are as follows (source: The DRiP Investing Resource Center):

1-yr DGR 3-yr DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr DGR 18.7 16.1 13.3 11.6

So when is the last time you got an 18.7% raise at your "day job"? How about averaging an 11.6% raise per year? Yeah, me either. So what, you may ask, was the most recent dividend hike (their 44th consecutive)?

Oh, just 28%. From $0.78 per share per quarter to $1.00.

That, my friends, is exactly what I'm looking for when I say "Show me the Money!".

Conclusion

Illinois Tool Works is a hugely profitable company and has been for a long time. They have growing revenues and their margins are incredibly impressive for an industrial concern. Growing revenues and growing margins means their profits are growing too. They have a fortress balance sheet and they return massive amounts of cash to the owners of the company via share buybacks and dividends. What's not to like?

Well, similar to my analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), I find ITW to be close to fairly valued. I think that at these levels (below $140/share) the stock is slightly undervalued. Their forward P/E is 18.1, while the current forward P/E of the S&P 500 is just under 18. The yield of the S&P 500 is about 1.8%, while ITW's yield is nearly 3%. I think this makes them slightly undervalued.

If they were trading at $120 or $110 per share instead of the mid $130's I would have purchased a lot more, but I'm happy with the price at which I was able to pick them up. I didn't catch the bottom, but I picked up 14 shares at $139.27.

I look forward to hearing what you think. What is your opinion of ITW, and have you been buying at these levels? Thanks for reading, and best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW, IFF, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.