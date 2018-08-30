3 Ideas - September 2018: Green Gold And Compounded Growth To Behold

Soon, all the states will be dark green

Two separate Forbes Magazine articles attempt to grab my attention. The first, "Legal Cannabis Industry Poised for Big Growth, In North America and Around the World" (March 2018), has a long-yet-catchy title, because let's face it: everyone likes growth. Yet I'm partial to the second article as well, with its watchful tone of discretion: "The Global Marijuana Market Will Soon Hit $31.4 Billion But Investors Should Be Cautious" (November 2017). Both have reputable sources.

The first references Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, claiming that worldwide spending on legal marijuana will reach $57 billion by 2027. In North America alone, the market will expand from $9.2 billion in 2017 to $47.3 billion ten years later - a 17.8% compounded annual growth rate. The second draws on research from the Brightfield Group, citing a global market worth $7.7 billion, ballooning to $31.4 billion by 2021 - 59.7% annual growth over a three-year clip. While reading the articles, it was at this point that the thought occurred to me: does anyone have any idea what's going on here?

Investors know that the cannabis industry is going to grow, but just how far and just how fast are the more pertinent questions. Seventeen percent and sixty percent annual growth are amazing numbers, but are they simultaneously achievable and sustainable?

In times like these, when price and hope show near perfect correlation, I try to seek refuge in the form of merger & acquisition rationale. Take Canopy Growth (CGC), Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) (HEXO), and Tilray (TLRY) for example, all of which are budding marijuana stocks (pun intended), and all of which recently undertook investments & deals from Constellation Brands (STZ), Miller Coors (TAP), and Nova Scotia Liquor, respectively.

By signing hard contracts and putting billions of dollars on the table, these large corporations are not only placing their bets, but also providing outside investors with priceless dollar appraisals useful for analysis. In the discussion that follows, I will provide a few statistics on compounded growth rates along with price/sales ratios in order to establish preliminary valuations on three cannabis-infused stocks. In the end, we will see that corporate investment can serve as a guide when it comes to paying a premium for growth.

Canopy Growth Corp. And The Stargazing Constellation

In mid-August, Constellation Brands announced a transformative agreement by acquiring 104.5 million CGC shares at a price of $37.42, representing a ~$3.91 billion bet on the future of cannabis. According to the terms of the deal, Constellation now owns 38% of the company, and was issued an additional 139.8 million warrants in two tranches - A and B - that when exercised will increase STZ's ownership to over 50% of Canopy.

It sounds a bit complex, but the real meat on the bone lies with the warrants. The "A" tranche, consisting of 88.5m warrants, has an exercise price of $38.81/share, while the remaining 51.3m "B" tranche can be exercised at market price. Both have a three-year expiry. Basically, Constellation pushed their chips to the middle, impressing upon all those watching that they believe Canopy is worth about $38/share.

Now for the valuation: last quarter, CGC generated approximately $20 million in revenues, up 60% year over year. In their 2018 fiscal year, the company achieved $60 million in sales, up 95% from 2017. That's staggering growth, and for the moment, I'll assume CGC continues the trend and achieves $100m in revenues.

However, I'll also assume the dilution from Constellation Brands, causing Canopy's diluted share count to rise from 200 million to about 444.3 million shares. At a price of $44, that amounts to a market cap of $19.5 billion, and a price/sales ratio of 195x. Despite the ~$9.6 billion cash cushion from Constellation, CGC may be trading expensively.

Hydropothecary And The Banquet Bud Beer

Just prior to Constellation's lofty foray into cannabis, Molson Coors announced a joint venture with a Canadian weed counterpart in Hydropothecary, now re-named HEXO Corp. TAP has bought into CEO Sebastien St. Louis' ambition to be a "disruptor" to the alcoholic beverage industry.

Even though the company has not yet created such a product, it is a low-hanging fruit reachable in the next few years or less. The deal affords Molson Coors the right to purchase 11.5 million shares of HEXO at a price of $4.62/share, worth about $53 million. Even though it is a much smaller sum compared to STZ/GCG, Molson Coors appears willing to show us their hand.

Over the nine months of fiscal 2018, HEXO generated $2.7 million in sales (8.9% growth year over year), and in 2017 achieved $3.2 million in sales (up 118% compared to 2016). Again, this is outstanding growth. But assuming TAP's 11.5 million exercise, along with the 179.9 million reported share count, at $4.25 HEXO trades to an $813.5 million market cap. Projecting about $3.5 million in sales leads to a forward price/sales ratio of 231x.

Tilray And The Newly Infused Canadian Spirit

Tilray recently announced a deal to become a cannabis supplier for Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation; it is one of 14 suppliers selected by NSLC. Fresh off the market, TLRY recently IPO'd at $17/share, and with 9 million shares, raised about $140m, net of fees. The performance since mid-July has been nothing short of meteoric:

In the most recent quarter, TLRY generated $9.7 million in revenues (up over 95% year over year), and in fiscal 2017, achieved $20.5m in sales (up over 62% versus 2016). With a 75 million diluted share count, at $60, TLRY has a $4.5 billion cap. Assuming growth sales to $30 million in 2018, Tilray trades at 150x sales. Interestingly, Privateer Holdings, Inc. is the principal shareholder, owning 58.3m of the class 2 subordinate shares (along with 93% of the total voting power).

Relative Growth, And A Conclusion

At this point, only price/sales ratios have been discussed, with no mention of compounded growth rates. That said, even though it may be an apples to oranges comparison, let's view cannabis through the lens of two great growth stocks in our time: Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL). These companies have performed extraordinarily well over the past ten years, referring to both revenues and stock price appreciation, and it is well worth a look at their historical P/S ratios.

Then, bringing the discussion back to our pertinent questions, we can glance into the future of CGC, HEXO, and TLRY to see if they can achieve the same growth. The table below looks back 10 years to 2007, and includes revenues, market cap, and price/sales ratio:

Fast forward to 2017, and we now know that Apple and Netflix have grown revenues at 25% and 26% per year, respectively. Now, suppose that CGC, HEXO, and TLRY are at the current time fairly valued at $19.5 billion, $813.5 million, and $4.5 billion, respectively. Now imagine that one of these stocks is going to be the "Apple" or "Netflix" of the next 10 years.

Then comes the begging question: Given that one of the best growth stocks of our time traded at a 6.1x P/S multiple, what compounded rate of return would these three cannabis companies have to generate in order to be on par with that 6.1x multiple? The answer: 41.4% for Canopy, 43.9% for HEXO, and 37.7% for Tilray - every year for the next ten years.

While we are only in the beginning phases of development when it comes to a fast-growing industry, cannabis companies still trade at very high price/sales multiples. The business is expected to grow somewhere around 17.8% per year over the next decade, but does that enticing number give credence to companies that must grow revenues at rates in upwards of 40%, just to match the premium paid for investment? While market forces take time to hash out these estimates, is it prudent to take heed, and consider the M&A prices insider corporations are willing to pay for such endeavors?

