Neptune Technologies: Ties To Canopy Growth Corp. Offer An Opportunity

Major contract/supply agreement with the biggest Canadian supplier may just be the beginning of higher capacity.

This company is transitioning from extraction and concentrates of specialty nutrition products to that of Marijuana.

The "mainstream" Canadian marijuana companies are on fire this summer, but there is an under the radar gem the market may be missing.

It's no secret Canadian Marijuana stocks are red hot this summer. The easy money has likely been made on the big names such as Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), especially after Constellation Brands (STZ) announced they're "in" on recreational marijuana. The key take away to me was further development of infused drinks and a whole line of consumables on a global scale, eventually. Considering concentrates is the fastest growing products in the US legal states (Gel capsules, Topicals, Vape pens, Edibles), CGC's game plan seems smart and very forward looking, indeed.

If you missed their game plan on consumables, watch CGC's CEO featured on Mad Money: Pot drinks could be coming to Canada in 2019, says Canopy Growth CEO

But how does a grower like CGC transmute raw Cannabis into concentrates for infused products? The answer is extraction, which brings me to the topic of opportunity. On June 19th, Neptune Technologies & Bioresources (NEPT) announced a multi-year agreement to provide extraction products to CGC. NEPT is just $300 M company but is no stranger to extraction, as I would consider them experts in the Krill Oil Omega 3 supplement market, under the brand OCEANO3® and multiple other products in the same genre. The company bio says it well:

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, produces and commercializes nutraceutical products and turnkey solutions primarily for omega-3 softgel capsules and liquids. It offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils, as well as pet supplements. The company's custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables."

Early in 2018, NEPT announced they invested $5 M CAD to re-purpose their existing facilities to meet the requirements for ACMPR and Health Canada for the production of Medical Marijuana. In the NEPT August Investor Presentation, slide 13 shows two patents pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patents "related to potentially highly effective extraction of cannabis material", involving low-temperature extraction techniques and partnerships for multiple propriety studies/projects:

Outlining their "3-Phase Plan" to expand Cannabis extraction abilities, NEPT is currently well into phase 2, with final phase being obtaining licensing from Health Canada and ACMPR to produce Cannabis products slated for Q4 '18/Q1 '19, outlined in slide 17:

NEPT's facilities will first handle around 30 MT of capacity, with capability to increase size to 200 MT of capacity down the road, (ample expansion possible.)

Financials:

The company has 4.3 M in debt, 22 M in cash, and 81 M in equity but is currently experiencing a small operating loss, however, due to massive transition and investment the company is performing.

My Take:

The company has a bright yet uncertain future, as facility licensing is still pending, and so far, infused drinks and other products are not yet clarified in Canadian legislation. However, considering STZ's huge investment in CGC, the strong consumables market in the US, and NEPT's non-exclusive yet very real agreement with CGC, I feel NEPT is a worthy alternative to the red-hot, bid-up populars.

The Investment:

Buying shares may be a viable option, as shares have underperformed versus the most popular alternatives. However, another interesting play or complimentary position is to sell to open the February 15, 2019, 1.00 put for a credit of 5 or 10 bucks each, where you'd profit if shares stay over $1.00 by expiration and pocket the premium, or 5% to 10% in 6 months, or 10-20% APY. To me, this is a smart, very low-risk opportunity. I am personally invested in both shares and the puts mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.