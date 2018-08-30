By The Numbers: Is Biogen A Buy?

When considering quantitative indicators such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength, the big picture in Biogen stock looks quite compelling.

Winning stocks tend to keep on winning over time, and Biogen is outperforming both the market in general and the industry in particular.

Biogen (BIIB) is one of the top players in the biotech industry, and the company benefits from a strong position in treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, movement disorders, and neuromuscular disorders. The lion’s share of revenue comes from MS products, this segment contributed 65% of total revenue during the second quarter of 2018.

Management estimates that the worldwide MS market is worth about $19 billion, with nearly 850,000 patients being treated for the disease. Biogen estimates that its products cover about 38% of all treated MS patients across the world when including progressive forms of the disease. This is indicating that Biogen still has significant room for expansion in the MS market if the company can keep capitalizing on its expertise and market leadership in such area.

Biogen is heavily investing in R&D to maintain its leadership in MS, a segment that offers strong pricing power and sustained needs for novel therapies among patients. In addition to this, the company has a strong pipeline of potential new products in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, acute neurology, pain management, and ophthalmology.

Source: Biogen.

Biogen also produces significant royalties from partnership agreements with companies like Roche, Eisai, and AbbVie. These partnerships are a smart strategy to expand revenue with low capital needs and attractive profitability metrics.

Financial performance over the long term has been remarkably solid. The chart bellow shows the evolution of key financial metrics such as revenue, operating cash flow and earnings per share in the last decade.

Strong cash flow generation in combination with management's commitment to reward investors with generous capital distributions has allowed Biogen to reduce the amount of shares outstanding by over 30% via share repurchases in the past decade.

The most recent financial report from the company confirms that Biogen keeps firing on all cylinders as of the second quarter of 2018. The company reported a record $3.4 billion in sales during period, growing by 9% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 15% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Attractive Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average estimating that Biogen will produce $27.45 in earnings per share during 2019. Under this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio around 12.5. By comparison, the average company in the S&P 500 index is currently trading at a forward price to earnings ratio in the neighborhood of 16.2.

Offering a similar perspective, the table below shows valuation ratios such as forward price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, price to book value and price to free cash flow for Biogen versus other industry players like Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Biogen is clearly priced near the low end of the spectrum across the five valuation ratios considered. The stock is in fact the cheapest one in the group based on price to earnings growth, price to sales, and price to free cash flow ratios.

Ticker Fwd P/E PEG P/S P/B P/FCF AMGN 13.69 3.07 5.54 8.74 17.97 GILD 11.36 NA 4.17 4.48 17.34 NVO 19.53 2.49 5.65 15.91 42.21 BIIB 12.48 2.35 5.36 5.79 14.8

Both in comparison to the broad market in general and to the industry in particular, Biogen stock is priced at fairly reasonable levels, and it's not much of a stretch to say that the stock is even downright undervalued.

Strong Earnings Momentum

Stock prices don't just reflect current fundamentals, but expectations about those fundamentals can be even more important. When a company is delivering better than expected earnings and expectations about future earnings are increasing, this generally means that the stock price is increasing too.

Biogen delivered both earnings and sales numbers above Wall Street expectations last quarter. In a sign of confidence, management also raised guidance for the rest of the year.

The analysts following the company have substantially raised the earnings forecasts for Biogen over the past 90 days. As long as this trend remains in place, it should be a powerful tailwind for Biogen stock.

Current Qtr. (Sep 2018) Next Qtr. (Dec 2018) Current Year (2018) Next Year (2019) Current Estimate 6.8 6.76 25.31 27.45 7 Days Ago 6.8 6.77 25.34 27.5 30 Days Ago 6.8 6.77 25.32 27.53 60 Days Ago 6.31 6.22 23.85 26.31 90 Days Ago 6.3 6.21 23.87 26.26

Vigorous Relative Strength

Money has an opportunity cost, when you buy a stock with mediocre returns, that capital is not available for investing in companies with superior potential. Besides, winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, so you want to invest in stocks that are not only doing well but also doing better than other alternatives.

Biogen stock has substantially outperformed both SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) over the past six months. In comparison to both the broad market in general and the sector in particular, Biogen stock is displaying impressive relative strength.

BIIB data by YCharts

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for Biogen: quality, valuation, financial momentum, and relative strength.

The chart below divides the investable universe in 5 buckets based on their PowerFactors ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500. There is a clear and direct relationship between PowerFactors rankings and historical performance, this is to be expected when the quantitative system is robust and consistent. Also, companies with elevated quantitative rankings have substantially outperformed the market over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Biogen stock has a PowerFactors ranking of 98.5, and the company gets remarkably high scores across the four variables considered: quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. From a quantitative perspective, the numbers bode well for investors in Biogen going forward.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, of course. A quantitative system is always based on past data and current expectations about future performance. If Biogen fails to deliver in accordance to expectations, then the stock will most likely deliver disappointing returns going forward.

Investors may want to keep a close eye on Biogen's current and potential new products, and how they compare versus the offerings from the competition. Besides, regulatory risk and the pricing environment are always key variables to watch when investing in biotech stocks.

The quantitative system alone does not tell you the whole story, it's important to understand the business behind the numbers in order to truly understand the main risks and return drivers.

That being acknowledged, making investing decisions based on quantified data is certainly a sounder approach than relying entirely on emotions and subjectivities when picking stocks. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, Biogen looks well positioned for attractive performance over the middle term.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.