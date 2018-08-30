Pacific Coast Oil Trust: A Fascinating Prospect For Yield-Hungry Shareholders

Given where energy prices are, it looks like the firm could be in a nice position to deliver real value for investors.

As an energy-oriented value investor, I’m always on the prowl for interesting companies in this space, particularly those related to oil and natural gas. During my research, I found one such company: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT), a trust whose business doesn’t involve the exploration for and production of oil and gas, but instead focuses solely on collecting payments due to it by Pacific Coast Energy Company, a privately-held LLC that acquires mostly developed properties in California and allocates capital to them in order to extract oil and gas.

In evaluating ROYT, I arrived at an interesting conclusion: perhaps more than most other energy opportunities out there today, it offers significant upside potential, but its very nature of operating, not to mention how it is related to its “parent,” makes it something of a black box that is not without meaningful near-term risk.

A look at ROYT

Before I get into the opportunities and risks associated with ROYT, I believe it’s necessary to hit on two topics. First and foremost is where the firm’s cash flow comes from. You see, back in 2012, the trust was formed with the intention of paying out to its owners any excess cash that’s generated by the producing assets their parent operates. The assets from which Pacific Coast Energy Company extracts oil and gas can be seen in the image below. In short, these areas are located in southern California and nearly all of the output that’s relevant to ROYT is in the form of oil.

*Taken from Pacific Coast Energy Company

The second important point to understand relates to the structure of its cash flows. To understand this, we need to understand that there are two different types of assets that are relevant to ROYT. The first of these are classified as “developed.” In essence, developed assets are those that have already received investment and that are currently producing oil and/or gas. As such, they require little in the way of capex to keep running. The second classification is “remaining.” Remaining assets are those that aren’t developed and that require more meaningful capex to ensure that cash flow is possible.

*Taken from Pacific Coast Oil Trust

As the image above illustrates, the type of asset determines how ROYT gets paid. At the end of the day, ROYT receives 80% of the net profits associated with developed assets, while for remaining assets, the picture is different. Instead of a fix percent of the profit, remaining assets result in ROYT receiving the greater of 25% of the net profits or 7.5% of the sales proceeds (so technically a royalty) from the oil and gas said remaining assets generate. Obviously, whenever profits are involved, this can lead to uncertainty-induced volatility.

The risks and potential rewards of ROYT

This brings us now to the risks associated with ROYT. Simply put, like other firms in the energy space, ROYT’s prospects vary based on how well Pacific Coast Energy Company performs with the assets it has and based on the price, relative to its costs, that can be captured for the oil and gas that is sold. For an example of this, all we need to look at is the image below. In it, you can see the monthly distributions that have been declared and paid by ROYT over the past couple of years.

*Taken from Pacific Coast Oil Trust

What’s noteworthy here is that for the full year of 2016, no distributions were announced by management. A mix of low energy prices and falling production from the business during this time forced management to cut back on payouts to zero. However, it’s not just a decline in prices that can affect the firm.

As the image also shows, ROYT also saw no payout for the month of May this year, despite the fact that oil prices are at multi-year highs. This is due to the fact that during that month, the firm had to allocate $2.2 million toward its capex program. This was enough to warrant a one-month suspension of the distribution, only for it to be brought back the following month.

Although these risks do exist with other firms besides ROYT, a special kind of risk that is unique to trusts can be summed up in one word: dissolution. Under special circumstances, trusts can be forced into dissolution, which could, in theory, result in significant investor losses. For ROYT specifically, there are four cases where the firm could be shut down. Two of these center around majority votes, a third relates to if a dissolution is judicially ordered, but the fourth relates to cash generated.

If, for a period of two consecutive years, annual cash proceeds received by ROYT that’s attributable to the “conveyed interests” is less than $2 million, then it must be dissolved. During the energy price downturn, this wasn’t unthinkable and in the event that energy prices trace lower again in the future, this could become a concern again.

Despite the trust-specific risks and the fact that ROYT’s cash flow depends on the success of assets it does not own, there is no denying that the cash flow potential the business offers to investors is material. Take, for instance, the year 2013. Back then, distributable income generated by ROYT was $69.356 million, or $1.79729 per share. To put this in perspective, shares today are trading for $2.64 apiece, so if investors were to buy today and if we could see the distribution rise back up to the amount I posted, that would result in shareholders today eventually achieving a 68.1% annualized payout.

Naturally, when energy prices declined and output from Pacific Coast Energy Company fell, distributable net income declined rather meaningfully, hence the suspension of ROYT’s distributions, but those times appear to be behind us for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, management stated that with its projected capex this year of $9.9 million and with Brent crude of $60 per barrel, investors should expect a distribution this year of between $0.21 and $0.31.

Already, through the month of July (stated but August for when it was paid out), management had paid out $0.20021 per share to ROYT’s investors. What’s more, if you were to annualize ROYT’s latest announced distribution ($0.04063 for the month of September), it would total $0.48756 per share, implying a potential future yield given today’s share price, of 18.5%.

Takeaway

At this point in time, ROYT makes for investors an interesting prospect to consider. This isn’t to say that the firm doesn’t have its risks, because the fact of the matter is that it does. Having said that, with the oil industry looking up and with Brent $17.46 per barrel higher than is listed under the guidance offered by management earlier this year, I believe it’s highly likely that the rewards here outweigh the risks for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROYT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.