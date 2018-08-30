How To Retire At 63 With A Measly Half-Million

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

How to retire is a pressing issue many of us face today.

Countless readers come to Seeking Alpha to handle the challenges that face retirees today. Retirees need to know how to build a steady portfolio, how to plan their cash flows, and what levels of expectations are achievable. It pains me to hear from retirees who state they “NEED” a 14% return per year. Even with high volatility and risky investments, sustaining 14% annually is an aggressive plan. The income certainly wouldn’t be likely to come in a steady sequence.

I will be using hypothetical situations many readers face today who aren’t professional investors and don’t have a huge portfolio. Planning a retirement with $10 million would be easy, so instead, I will be using $500,000.

Skip the nursing homes

Over a prolonged period of time, nursing homes will certainly drive most retirees into a bankruptcy or an early grave. The cost of skilled care is high enough to decimate a retirement portfolio. If this is an option you are considering, I urge you to speak with a financial planner about designing a legal structure to protect your capital in the event of a forced bankruptcy.

Current environment

Bonds are a difficult way for retirees to generate enough income unless we’re dealing with a very large portfolio. With the market seeing all-time record highs day after day, investing today should be done with caution. Many of the investments I choose for our mock portfolio will be large companies with a strong track record. We want to focus on an income portfolio and expect solid dividend yields. Large companies with a track record for raising their dividend are unlikely to cut the dividend. While short-term volatility will have an impact on the share price, the income should remain almost entirely intact.

We will also focus on REITs and preferred shares that carry a low level or risk.

“Working” in retirement

Each retiree or future retiree will face their own unique challenges. Being committed to a plan and is important when planning for retirement. I urge investors to be diligent and plan for every expense they can think of. After the plan is set in place, we can see what expenses can be cut/reduced. Not every retiree will enter retirement with $10 million, but we all have the capacity to do our due diligence.

It is interesting to point out that retirees who don’t work tend to have shorter lifespans:

This correlation could be from the lack of physical activity and brain use when entering retirement. These two factors can lead to a shorter lifespan. While retirees can get physical activity and brain use, working greatly increases the likelihood of both. Some of us love work or will eventually find something we love to do. For some of us, work is more a hobby than a job. Personally, I would rather work than travel but opinions will vary.

Building the portfolio

When to take Social Security depends on individual retirees. There are important questions to ask such as how long do you believe you will live? What will your quality of life look like if you wait to take Social Security? For this scenario, we will be taking Social Security at 63 and will receive $1,600 monthly. This comes out to $19,200 annualy.

For the portfolio portion, we will be investing in a combination of low-risk REITs, preferred shares, and dividend champions. Retirees should be able to sleep at night with their investing strategy. The plan is to purchase stocks and use the dividends as supplemental income.

For the REITs, we would like to highlight AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Equity Lifestyle (ELS). Full analyses on each company can be found on The REIT Forum.

AvalonBay

AVB stands out among REITs for their expertise in developing new properties. In addition to running their portfolio effectively, they are building new properties at attractive prices.

Source: AVB investor presentation

This emphasis on producing new apartment buildings is one of the key factors that sets AvalonBay apart. It is one of the reasons I believe AVB is an excellent security for the B&H (buy-and-hold) investor. Their effective development of new properties enables them to grow more efficiently than many REITs would be able to.

Equity Residential

EQR is top notch. They have a history of outperforming other housing REITs and even beating the entire REIT sector. They invest in coastal markets with constrained supply:

Source: EQR

They are more than competitive on several key metrics.

Source: EQR

The lower leverage and strong credit rating immediately stand out. I prefer REITs that take a more defensive strategy in their capital allocation.

The importance of controlling expenses helps EQR deliver stronger growth in NOI (net operating income) which translates to growth in FFO. However, the importance of low overhead expenses is missed by many analysts and investors. This is a long-term competitive advantage because it allows more of the capital to be either paid out in dividends or reinvested.

Equity Lifestyle

Investors may notice the exceptionally dreadful performance posted by apartments during the recessions. That is a major reason that I prefer apartment REITs with high credit ratings. An apartment REIT with a solid balance sheet can withstand this decline without cutting their dividend. ELS was a rockstar through the last recession. Their portfolio of manufactured home parks is extremely resistant to recessions.

The company has thoroughly beat the major indexes since their IPO and over the last 10 years. Their share price and enterprise value have grown dramatically during that time.

For our preferred shares, we’d like to get them from PREIT (PEI) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

PREIT preferred shares

All 3 preferred shares from PREIT saw a significant rally, and here are the prices today:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Investors are becoming substantially more comfortable with PEI’s preferred equity. All 3 of their preferred shares now reside within the “hold” rating. Their outperformance will most likely come to an end soon as the upside remaining is much smaller. For what it’s worth, we think PEI-C and PEI-D remain more attractive than PEI-B.

PEI-C has the highest stripped yield at 7.61%. The C series also has a $.91 discount to call value. Trading at a discount to call value is a form of call protection.

PEI-D has a lower stripped yield at 7.49%, but they have a discount of $1.65 to call value. The extra discount to call value makes these shares about equal to PEI-C. While investors are getting a slightly lower yield, they are getting extra call protection in the form of trading at a discount to the call value of $25.

NLY preferred shares

NLY-G put on a nice rally and is now in the hold range. Between NLY-G and NLY-F, NLY-F is currently the best buy:

We estimate that the shares should trade at a spread of $1.10 to $1.30 based on the differences in call risk, stripped yield, and the spread over LIBOR when the shares begin floating. Currently, the spread is $1.11, which is at the bottom of that range. Consequently, NLY-F remains a buy but NLY-G gets dropped to a hold.

NLY-F has a better yield at 6.86% at current prices. The F series also has a better floating rate after call protection ends:

Both the F and G series of preferred stock have a material amount of call protection on the calendar - NLY-F until 9/30/2022 and NLY-G until 3/31/2023.

However, the major difference is the floating rates. NLY-F will have an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate of 3-month LIBOR + 4.99% which is materially better than NLY-G's 3-month LIBOR + 4.17%.

Now, for the core of the portfolio, we’d like to get some dividend champions in there.

SPG

Simon Property Group (SPG) is going to be around for decades. Investors are scared of the mall REIT space and anything associated with retail. SPG’s portfolio is exceptionally strong and maintained well. Even though e-commerce will continue to see growth, malls will continue to have sales. SPG will replace stores, but the company will be around for a long time.

MO and PM

Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) have massive market share and sell an addictive market. They are also showing the ability to transition into new products with their newer products. Philip Morris has seen great success selling IQOS, their new products, overseas. Philip Morris recently had an earnings release that the market wasn’t particularly fond of. Since then, MO and PM’s price has been down. I believe this is good news for investors - MO and PM are on sale.

KO, PEP, PG, MMM, and JNJ

Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) combined come to 98 years of dividend raises. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has 60 years of dividend increases. 3M (MMM) has 58 years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has 54 years of increases. All of these companies excel in product diversity and are kings within their sector. When it comes to dividend income portfolio, all of these companies should be considered.

O and NNN

Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are two of the strongest REITs. Both have a long history of choosing excellent tenants. In a sector that is seeing criticism, O and NNN are putting up strong numbers. When it comes to yields near 4.5%, these are two of the consistent dividend raisers. Exceptional management and a strong dividend history separate these two from most other REITs.

WMT, MCD, and XOM

Wal-Mart (WMT) is arguably the king of retail. McDonald’s (MCD) is the king of fast food. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the king of oil. All of these companies are a good fit for dividend growth portfolios with their enormous size and influence within their sectors. Walmart is rapidly growing their e-commerce and is second only to Amazon (AMZN).

V and MA

Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) are two companies that dominate their sector. Visa is the leader in electronic payments and we are moving towards a cashless society. MasterCard is a strong competitor of Visa. The service V and MA offer is difficult to replicate.

T and VZ

If telecommunications can be too big to fail, AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) would be the first players to receive the designation. T and VZ are leaders in their sector with strong dividend history and cheap P/E ratios.

AAPL

It’s hard not to put Apple (AAPL) into a dividend growth portfolio. While the dividend isn’t very high, you’d be hard pressed to find a safer one. Apple easily covers the dividend and is a massive company. AAPL should be one of the safest tech options for an income portfolio.

Portfolio

Here are all the stocks put into a portfolio tracker:

To ensure that neither portfolio value nor dividend income is too heavily concentrated in any one name, I use the following chart to check the diversification. As you’ll notice, none of the positions contributes 10% or more of the portfolio’s total income. However, PEI-C and NLY-F do provide substantial amounts:

The total portfolio income would be $18,313.59. SS brings in $19,200 a year. This comes out to $37,513.59 per year for one person. If a retiree has a spouse also bringing in Social Security, that could be a significant increase in yearly income. This is enough to live off of for one person in most areas (sorry, San Francisco and New York), but comfort levels may differ. If a retiree were able to find a job for $15/hour with benefits (health insurance), we’d be looking at around $60,000 a year. This retiree would also no longer be a retiree, they would just be a person with a job. What a title that would be: “How to be a person with a job”. Working only part-time, a retiree could still bring in nearly $50,000 a year.

Bond option

If the investor wants to have a modest bond allocation to stabilize portfolio values, I suggest the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). It carries a 2.62% dividend yield. The portfolio is constructed with mostly high-quality bonds and relatively short duration.

Conclusion

There are many strong companies that got left out. The companies we chose for this portfolio are strong enough for any retiree looking for income. Retirement planning is expensive. Without planning, retirement can fall apart quickly. Investors need due diligence when choosing stocks in the market. Investors who do not want to be invested in individual companies could just invest in the S&P 500 (SPY). However, this would bring in less income from dividends and be less consistent. Our intent was to choose strong companies and get a higher/relatively safe dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, ELS, EQR, MO, NLY-F, NLY-G, PEI-C, PM, SPG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.