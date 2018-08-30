Is Warren Buffett Going To Buy An Airline?

We examine Buffett's historical stance on the airline industry as well as his recent investments to determine whether this is feasible, as well as which airline Berkshire Hathaway is most likely to acquire.

Many of speculated that he is doing so because he wants to acquire an airline outright.

Over the last several years, he has accumulated a ~$10 billion position in the four major U.S. airline companies.

Warren Buffett is the best investor of our time.

As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), he transformed a failing textile manufacturer into one of the world’s largest conglomerates. His strategy has historically included the outright purchase of entire businesses as well as partial ownership stake that were implemented through the stock market.

Recently, Buffett has surprised the investment community by initiating several large bets in the airline industry. Although Buffett has historically condemned airlines as a terrible business model, he now has approximately $10 billion invested in this sector.

In this video, we examine Buffett’s historical stance on the airline industry as well as his recent investments in the sector to determine the likelihood of him acquiring an airline in full.

Warren Buffett’s Historical Views on Airlines

Warren Buffett has historically held a very poor view on the airline industry, largely due to an gut-wrenching investment that he made on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders’. We’ll begin by discussing this investment in detail.

In 1989, Warren Buffett purchased $358 million of U.S. Airways preferred stock. He was attracted by the company’s operating leverage. Because much of the expenses associated with operating an airline are fixed in nature, incremental seats sold above the breakeven point are pure profit in theory.

In reality, operating an airline is extremely difficult. The business model is exposed to poor relationships with labor unions, extreme competition, and exposure to volatility in oil prices.

Once the airline industry was deregulated and competition elevated, U.S. Airways’ financial performance deteriorated significantly. Buffett’s preferred stock declined in value accordingly. At one point, Buffett actually attempted to sell his preferred stock in U.S. Airways for a 50% loss. He was later able to close the position at a small profit.

Because of this experience, Warren Buffett has made several condemning statements about the airline business model, including:

“The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here, a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive since the days of the Wright brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

Talking about his worst mistakes, Buffett said:

“Top honors go to a mistake I made five years ago that fully ripened in 1994: Our $358 million purchase of USAir preferred stock, on which the dividend was suspended in September. In the 1990 Annual Report I correctly described this deal as an "unforced error," meaning that I was neither pushed into the investment nor misled by anyone when making it. Rather, this was a case of sloppy analysis, a lapse that may have been caused by the fact that we were buying a senior security or by hubris. Whatever the reason, the mistake was large.

Before this purchase, I simply failed to focus on the problems that would inevitably beset a carrier whose costs were both high and extremely difficult to lower. In earlier years, these life-threatening costs posed few problems. Airlines were then protected from competition by regulation, and carriers could absorb high costs because they could pass them along by way of fares that were also high.

When deregulation came along, it did not immediately change the picture: The capacity of low-cost carriers was so small that the high-cost lines could, in large part, maintain their existing fare structures. During this period, with the longer-term problems largely invisible but slowly metastasizing, the costs that were non-sustainable became further embedded.

As the seat capacity of the low-cost operators expanded, their fares began to force the old-line, high-cost airlines to cut their own. The day of reckoning for these airlines could be delayed by infusions of capital (such as ours into USAir), but eventually a fundamental rule of economics prevailed: In an unregulated commodity business, a company must lower its costs to competitive levels or face extinction. This principle should have been obvious to your Chairman, but I missed it.”

Separately, Buffett wrote:

“Since our purchase, the economics of the airline industry have deteriorated at an alarming pace, accelerated by the kamikaze pricing tactics of certain carriers. The trouble this pricing has produced for all carriers illustrates an important truth: In a business selling a commodity-type product, it's impossible to be a lot smarter than your dumbest competitor.”

A few other notable quotes include:

“However, we have no ability to forecast the economics of ... the airline industry.” “I think there have been almost 100 airline bankruptcies. I mean, that is a lot. It's been a disaster for capital.”

Buffett’s most famous quote pertaining to airlines is:

“Investors have poured their money into airlines ... for 100 years with terrible results. ... It's been a death trap for investors.”

More recently, Buffett has said:

"It's true that the airlines had a bad 20th Century. They're like the Chicago Cubs. And they got that bad century out of the way, I hope.”

Next up, we will discuss the airline stocks that currently have a position in Buffett’s investment portfolio.

The Airlines in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

Based on the quotes presented in the last section of this analysis, it should be of no surprise that Buffett’s bet on the airlines industry in mid-2016 shocked the investment community. He maintains stakes in each of the four airlines today. In this section of this video, we’ll provide an update on Warren Buffett’s current investment in the airlines.

As of June 30th, 2018, Buffett held the following stakes in the Big 4 domestic airlines:

Delta Air Lines (DAL): $3.1 billion

Southwest Airlines (LUV): $2.9 billion

United Continental Holdings (UAL): $1.9 billion

American Airlines (AAL): $1.7 billion

Altogether, this amounts to a sector bet that is worth approximately $10 billion. Buffett is among the largest shareholders of each of these companies. His percent ownership of each of the four businesses is as follows:

Delta Air Lines: 9.0%

Southwest Airlines: 9.6%

United Continental Holdings: 9.4%

American Airlines: 9.4%

What is perhaps more interesting is to examine how Buffett’s exposure to the airlines has been changing over time. In the most recent quarter, Buffett made the following changes to his allocations among the airlines:

Delta Air Lines: +10,066,483 shares (18%)

Southwest Airlines: +8,887,943 shares (18%)

United Continental Holdings: -1,021,421 shares (-3%)

American Airlines: -1,300,000 shares (-2%)

As you can see, Buffett has noticeably increased his allocation among his top two airline bets and slightly reduced his investment in his smaller two positions.

Earlier this year, Warren Buffett said in an interview with CNBC that he “wouldn’t rule out owning an entire airline.” Because of this, we have done some research on which airline Buffett is most likely to acquire, which is the topic of the next section of this video.

The Airline That Warren Buffett is Most Likely to Acquire

Based on Buffett’s current portfolio construction as well as his recent allocation changes, we believe that the two airlines that Berkshire Hathaway is most likely to acquire are Delta Air Lines or Southwest Airlines.

Among those two airlines, we believe Southwest is the more likely candidate. There are two main reasons for this.

The first is Southwest’s track record. The company has been profitable for 45 consecutive years.

As this slide from Southwest’s investor education website shows, this is a track record that is essentially unmatched among the company’s peer group.

The second reason why we believe that Southwest Airlines is the most likely candidate for a Warren Buffett acquisition is the company’s culture. Southwest Airlines has a reputation for consistently acting in the best interests of its customers.

This culture was pioneered by the airline’s founder, Herb Kelleher, who coincidentally is a friend of Warren Buffett’s. Kelleher was the first to implemented industry practices such as the ten-minute airstrip turnaround and complimentary beverages. Because of the influence of this legendary businessman, the company continues to be an industry leader today, which contributes to our belief that it is the most likely airline acquisition candidate for Warren Buffett.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.