Sandy Spring Offers Quality And Value, But Mind The Funding Risk

Sandy Spring's near-term growth may be somewhat challenged, but the valuation looks a little low relative to the quality, and the shares should trade in the low-to-mid $40s.

By and large, there aren't a lot of great bargains in the banking sector today, and most of those that look to be bargains to me are having some "hair" on the story right now. I suppose bears can point to some near-term issues and challenges with Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR), but on the whole I believe this metro DC bank is a high-quality proven operator with a good mix of quality and growth, and a decent value story as a nice little kicker.

A Focused Player In A Lucrative Banking Market

While Sandy Spring boasts of being the oldest independent bank in the DC area, I suppose that only leads to a question of why the bank is still so small after all these years. Sandy Spring is a focused operator, boasting a high-quality retail deposit franchise in some of the wealthiest counties in the country and serving a loan market that not only offers decent growth (and reasonable commercial property values) but also the support of significant ongoing government spending.

With the recent acquisition of WashingtonFirst, Sandy Spring is the tenth-largest branch bank in the DC metro area, roughly similar in size (in terms of deposit share) with Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) and M&T Bank (MTB), but still far smaller than super-regionals like Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Unlike many small banks, Sandy Spring has a pretty well-known brand and reputation in its footprint, and I would argue that this has helped the bank grow both its loans and deposits, as it offers an option for customers who want more "high-touch" service than the larger banks are typically willing to provide, though arguably at the cost of some sophistication (Sandy Spring can't compete with the larger banks in terms of IT investments).

Sandy Spring has focused on the counties surrounding Washington, D.C., holding strong share in Montgomery County (Maryland) and Howard, solid share in Anne Arundel, and lesser (but still meaningful) share in Fairfax and Loudon (Virginia). These counties have roughly double the average national household income and Sandy Spring has built one of the most attractive deposit franchises in the region with a sizable percentage of non-interest-bearing deposits (almost one-third) and larger-than-average deposit balances per client.

Sandy Spring's loan book is somewhat typical of smaller banks, at least insofar as a large exposure (51%) to commercial real estate (or CRE) and construction (13%) lending goes. While Sandy Spring previously had a larger-than-normal exposure to residential mortgages, that has been shrinking (17%) as the company has prioritized commercial lending and absorbs the loan book of WashingtonFirst. While the DC metro area CRE market is still relatively healthy, Sandy Spring has been seeing more competition, particularly from non-bank lenders (like insurance companies).

Sandy Spring also has a worthwhile fee-generating business. Mortgage banking is an important constituent, but the bank also has a growing asset management business (West Financial), a trust business, and an insurance operation with a focus on physician liability.

Near-Term Funding Challenges

Sandy Spring shares have come off about 10% since second-quarter earnings, as the company missed on lower fee income (lower mortgage banking earnings, as the company elected to hang on to more of its ARM production) and a little higher expenses.

Revenue rose less than 1% sequentially, as earning asset growth was offset by NIM pressure (down 2bp qoq and down 4bp yoy) as the company saw an adverse deposit beta from intensifying deposit competition in the DC area and pretty modest loan yield improvement. Operating expenses ticked higher (up 5% qoq), but management expects the efficiency ratio to drop from the mid-50%'s in the low 50%'s in the second half of the year as the WashingtonFirst expense synergies kick in.

Loans grew 3% sequentially, and management is expecting an annual pace of loan growth in the high single digits. Deposits rose 4% on a sequential basis, with a nice 8% jump in non-interest-bearing deposits. Credit remains benign.

Funding remains a meaningful near-term concern with Sandy Spring, as there is significant competition for deposits in the region, and loan competition is limiting loan yield improvements. As an example, Sandy Spring's premier money market account product saw a beta in the 70%'s in the first quarter. While that retreated to the 40%'s in the second quarter, even that is still pretty high.

Making matters worse for Sandy Spring is the company's high loan/deposit ratio (107%) which pretty much forces the company to do what it can to raise deposits to fund that loan growth - while the growth in non-interest deposits this quarter was welcome, the bank has had to turn more to CDs in recent years to fund its loan growth, and that hurts margins. With all that in mind, management is looking for additional NIM compression in the second half, with NIMs around 3.5% to 3.55% versus 3.56% this quarter.

The Opportunity

Funding challenges are going to create some headwinds for lending growth and/or spreads, but I don't believe this invalidates a bullish thesis on Sandy Spring. This is still a high-quality bank with a high-quality franchise in the DC metro area, and I believe the market can support attractive loan growth for years to come (though economic cycle risk is always a concern, as would be Congressional budget disputes that lead to shutdowns). While I believe Sandy Spring would be attractive to an acquirer, I also believe that the bank sees itself as a future acquirer, with options to add share in the DC MSA and/or Baltimore.

I'm expecting double-digit earnings growth over the next five years and high-single-digit growth over the long term, which supports a decent return today on a discounted earnings basis. A PE-based approach is a little more accommodating, as I believe a 13x forward PE is fair and would support a fair value in the low $40s on my 12-month EPS estimate (and you could argue 14x is reasonable, pushing the fair value to the mid-$40s). Last and not least, on a core profitability basis (using return on tangible equity), Sandy Spring also looks undervalued, with a fair value closer to the mid-$40s.

The Bottom Line

Funding risk is real and could be a meaningful brake on loan and earnings growth, but I believe the overall quality of this bank mitigates some of the growth risk. Although this is a more competitive period of the cycle, Sandy Spring has been through this before. While I believe it's not the best bank (or best type of bank) for this part of the cycle (where aggression can pay off more than prudence), its quality will be a significant plus when the economy slows and the music stops. All told, given a discount to fair value and good long-term prospects, I think this is a good time to consider these shares, though the next couple of quarters likely won't be blockbusters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.