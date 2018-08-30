Disruptive Innovation And Generally Good Execution Driving Globus Medical

ExcelsiusGPS is off to a very good start and offers the prospects of driving share gains and instrument pull-through, while the trauma launch has had some short-term hiccups.

Although there was a little hiccup in June, Globus Medical (GMED) has continued to outperform in a hot med-tech market, as investors have been fired up by the company’s disruptive innovation (particularly in robotics) and prospects to leverage meaningful share gains and pull-through in the coming years. At the same time, the company’s “core” spine business has continued to gain share in what may finally be a recovering U.S. market for spine procedures.

Up close to 80% over the past year, valuation remains my biggest concern with the shares. Ongoing beat-and-raise quarters should be able to support the stock (if not drive it higher), but the stock does appear to be carrying multiples in excess of what the business can support, and I believe that ups the risk.

Excelsius Off To A Good Start

Globus management could arguably be faulted for the level of detail/disclosure it provides (or rather, doesn’t provide), but it does appear that the launch of the company’s robotic system, the ExcelsiusGPS, is off to a very good start. There is some flexibility on pricing/terms, but I think Globus has been consistently placing a low double-digit number of systems each quarter.

Perhaps more impressive is that a significant number of systems appear to be going into competitive accounts. It’s very very early, but that suggests that ExcelsiusGPS can be a meaningful driver of share gains for Globus, and the pull-through on instruments could be a significant revenue driver in the years to come. I’d also note that Globus is not sitting on its hands with this system – the company already has new indications coming (including discectomy and decompression), and there could be an introduction/soft launch of one at the upcoming NASS meeting in late September.

Globus has a good system here, and the integrated navigation capabilities and pre-planning/intra-operative planning and imaging capabilities seem to be significant selling points with the surgeon community. Moreover, management is positioning this as just the first iteration in what could ultimately become a much more useful and broad-based system, including applications in trauma and beyond the spine. I’d also note the fast-mover angle here, as NuVasive (NUVA) continues to take a rather dim view of robotics (though their Pulse system could incorporate robotics down the road), while Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Stryker (SYK) play catch-up.

Trauma Off To A Slower, Lumpier Start

Globus’s move into trauma wasn’t expected to be a huge driver of 2018 results, and that’s a good thing as the company has run into some early challenges. The company laid out an attractive line-up of systems at the March AAOS meeting that could cover about 70% to 80% of all trauma cases, and followed up a little later with a small fragment set (addressing one of the handful of early product gaps). Unfortunately, the actual launch has been hampered by manufacturing and supply chain issues that have kept the company from fully launching all of its systems. That’s a near-term impediment to the business (trauma surgeons tend to want to have a broad suite of systems available if they’re going to switch vendors), but I don’t expect it to have any meaningful impact on the business, and I don’t think it will do any damage to the company’s reputation with trauma surgeons and hospitals.

Good Results In A (Possibly) Improving Market

Globus has delivered three straight quarters of double-digit overall revenue growth and double-digit growth in the U.S. business, with the launch of ExcelsiusGPS providing a noticeable boost. The core Globus spine business has grown more slowly, up more than 6% in Q4’17, up 4% in Q1’18, and up 4% in Q2’18 (or about 3% on a selling day-adjusted basis), but has still been outgrowing the overall spine market and I believe Globus is taking share (likely more from Zimmer and Johnson & Johnson, but probably NuVasive too in some cases).

This second quarter was the first time in a while where the U.S. spine market looked good overall, as reimbursement pressures have been a significant headwind for procedure growth for a little while now. I’d be cautious about assuming that this is the start of a brand new period of growth for the market, but the environment does seem healthier than it has been in a while. More to the point for Globus, though, is that I continue to believe the market has moved to a place where companies really have to drive and provide innovation to offset reimbursement challenges, and I think that plays into Globus’s wheelhouse – not just with ExcelsiusGPS, but with platforms like the company’s expandable interbody products as well.

The Opportunity

My expectations were higher than most of the sell-side earlier this year, and that’s still the case. Sell-side expectations for 2018 have moved up throughout the year, but I’m still looking for 10% growth in 2019 where the baseline expectation is a little under 9% (and the highest numbers for 2018 and 2019 are just shy of 10% revenue growth). I likewise expect ongoing improvement in margins over the long term, though margin leverage has been soft here lately (and likely will be for a little while longer) as the company ramps up spending in areas like sales and marketing to support the ExcelsiusGPS launch and the trauma launches.

Globus shares really don’t hold much appeal on a discounted cash flow basis, but that’s the norm among growth med-tech companies/stocks. I’m more concerned about the level of growth expectations implied by the EV/revenue multiple, though. Med-tech stocks typically trade on the strength of their revenue growth -- there’s a strong relationship between near-term revenue growth and EV/revenue (margins also matter a bit), and that relationship has been pretty consistent over time. For the multiple Globus currently sports on 12-month forward revenue, the company would normally be expected to post mid-to-high teens revenue growth, not 10% growth. While I have no problem at all believing that Globus could continue to exceed expectations and post beat-and-raise quarters, and I do expect ExcelsiusGPS to drive share gains and instrument pull-through, that’s still a sizable gap between what the sell-side is projecting and what the market seems to be expecting.

The Bottom Line

Valuation doesn’t matter until it does. If Globus continues to beat expectations and support higher growth forecasts, that valuation issue won’t be an issue. Sooner or later, though, the music stops and valuation matters again – particularly if or when the company stumbles for a quarter or two. Given that risk/reward skew, I’ll wait for a better entry point even as I expect ongoing success with ExcelsiusGPS, trauma, and the innovative core spine portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.