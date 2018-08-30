Gafisa: Until The Cymbal Strike

As if that's not enough, Gafisa is now facing shareholder pressure to replace its entire Board of Directors.

However, like most Brazilian-headquartered companies, Gafisa's performance is overshadowed by the country's upcoming presidential election and the potential impact to its fragile economic recovery.

The company also delivered its best EBITDA and its best inventory turnover metric in two years.

Cymbals make sound because they vibrate. When they vibrate in response to a controlled strike, the sound is moving. When they vibrate from being dropped, the noise is irritatingly deafening. Brazil's soon-to-be-elected president holds the cymbals in its orchestra.

The presidential election will commence on October 7th, but parties had to have their candidates registered by August 15th. Even with the names known, the song remains haunting for Brazil's economic climate. Seeking Alpha has outstanding articles worthy of perusal for interested investors.

SA contributor Shannon Bruce notes the heaviness of the uncertainty and complexity:

"What makes stocks with political exposure to Brazil's politics a compelling investment is that the politics largely outweigh other variables such as company fundamentals and industry outlook."

SA author James Cherry predicts a business-friendly candidate is likely to win Brazil's top spot:

"Brazil is still recovering from a large recession, and during a recovery period like this one, populist leaders tend to win elections."

Another SA team, Investment U, is reminding potential investors that the crisis in Brazil can create opportunity:

"The slightest economic improvement, coupled with the slightest political stability, could cause Brazil's stock market and currency to move substantially higher."

Have no doubt - the country's October election matters:

"A market-friendly outcome to October's election remains critical to ensuring a sustainable recovery; however, this is far from certain."

Second-Quarter Setback

Although Brazil's economy expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter in the 2018 first quarter, it stumbled in the 2018 second quarter. FocusEconomics reports the contraction in May was the largest on record. A nationwide truckers' strike that ended in June, higher oil prices and global turmoil were the culprits credited for the step backward. Yet, for the year, Brazil's economy is still expected to grow slightly.

In all of this uncertainty, Brazilian real estate developer, Gafisa (GFA), managed to offer a calming chorus. Its second-quarter results were the culmination of a focus on clearing inventory, selectively controlling launches, lowering expenses and bettering its debt position over the past few years.

Gafisa's Second Quarter

The builder reported second-quarter results on August 10th. Net revenue of R$302.3 million improved 41.6% compared to the 2018 first quarter and more than doubled compared to the 2017 second quarter. The net loss of R$29.4 million was 48% better than the first quarter and 84% better than a year ago. EBITDA was at its highest point of the last two years at R$29.2 million.

Gafisa expects to be cash-flow positive for all of 2018. Even though its second-quarter performance did deliver positive cash flow of R$26.7 million, it did not reach the mark for the first half of the year. The company outlined several factors in its first quarter earnings call that would help deliver on its projection. The second quarter delivered in most respects.

A decrease in debt would lower interest expense. The difference in the second quarter was a decrease of R$2.5 million for a 10% improvement.

Dissolutions (or cancellations) would be lower and would track nearer the 2018 first quarter rate. Similar to the R$57.7 million in the 2018 first quarter, dissolutions were just R$59.9 million, 47% lower than the same quarter a year ago.

General and administrative costs were to hit closer to the R$18.7 million level of the 2018 first quarter rather than the R$19.74 million of the 2017 second quarter. This is the one area where it may appear the company was off track because expenses crept higher to R$20.85 million. But the increase was due to the difference in launches - R$400 million in the second quarter compared to R$139 million in the first quarter.

Adjusted gross margin would improve toward 35%. In the 2018 second quarter, adjusted gross margin hit 34.5%, 680 basis points better than the 27.7% from the first quarter. The improvement is credited to selling newer units with higher margins and lower interest expenses.

If Gafisa's 2018 second-half performance generates numbers similar to the second quarter, the real estate developer will be cash-flow positive for the year. Operating cash in the first quarter was negative at R$71.9 million. The second quarter generated positive flow of R$26.7 million resulting in a R$45.2 million half-year deficit. Thus, if the second half of the year continues on track, Gafisa should be cash-flow positive, albeit slightly, by year-end.

The Impact of Cash Flow

Understanding the flow of cash will assist in understanding the possibilities for the last half of 2018. Gafisa's costs to launch and build projects come from three sources - 1) the pre-sales deposit, 2) the cash flow from delivered units and/or 3) from financing. It is optimal when pre-sales and deliveries, net of fewer cancellations, fund building costs rather than debt financing.

When the builder launches a project, the potential sales value (PSV) of the project is added to the inventory. As of June 30, 2018, Gafisa's inventory totaled R$1,396 million. In the second quarter, Gafisa added R$399.9 million in PSV. In fact, the PSV in the first six months of 2018 at R$538.6 million barely trails the PSV for the whole of 2017 at R$554 million.

Gafisa is currently constructing 21 projects in its R$1,396 million of inventory. Less than half, R$499.8 million, are finished. In the second quarter, the majority of the units sold (57.8%) were from launches rather than inventory. When a unit is sold before completion, it is logged as a pre-sale. In the second quarter, pre-sales generated a net R$346 million, R$405.9 million in gross sales and R$59.9 million in dissolutions.

When units are "delivered", Gafisa receives the remaining sales amount to offset building costs and, hopefully, generate a profit. Deliveries on 1,025 units in 5 projects in the second quarter equated to R$301 million of PSV. Net backlog revenue (total revenue less costs) contributed R$262.8 million in the second quarter with a margin of 37.5%.

If funding is not available internally to cover the build, the project must be financed. Gafisa tracks both project debt and corporate debt in its total debt obligation. Project debt as of June 30, 2018 was R$595 million, 62% of Gafisa's total debt of R$964.8 million. This mark was 13% lower than the 2018 first quarter and 31% lower than a year ago.

If a pre-sale transaction is dissolved or canceled, the unit's PSV is added back to inventory and the pre-sale amount is deducted from gross sales in the quarter of cancellation. Reselling the unit will result in additional expense negatively impacting gross margin, potentially even in future quarters. As well, the longer a unit sits in inventory, the greater the possibility the sales price may fall below the PSV and negatively impact margin. Interest expenses may also continue to be incurred.

The Last Half of 2018

While the financial data supports the company's progress, there is another clear testament to Gafisa's focus on its strategy - its inventory turnover number. In the second quarter, based on the trailing 12 months, it equates to just 16 months. This is the lowest rate in two years and less than half the marks of the summer of 2016.

The quicker units sell, the easier it is to manage inventory and the more profitable Gafisa can be. Simply, the real estate developer must continue to sell units.

Therein lies Gafisa's dependence on Brazil's economic health. CEO Sandro Gamba feels the recent recession, the worst in Brazil's history, prepared the company for survival:

"Despite economic and political uncertainties that still impact our business environment and the country as a whole, we remain focused on sustaining our current trend of improved results over upcoming periods."

The company is prepared to continue its trek:

"We can develop the same level of launches in the first half of the year but this is going to be confirmed if the economic scenario allows us to." (emphasis added)

It simply cannot be ignored that electing the wrong candidate to office could derail Brazil's fragile recovery.

Beyond Brazil's Politics

While it is easy to blame the political environment for the din engulfing Gafisa, two significant factors transpired after the close of the second quarter with potential to influence its future, one positive, one negative.

Bad news first. On July 31st, 2018, GWI Asset Management S.A., GWI, notified Gafisa it must call an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The company wants to remove every member of Gafisa's Board of Directors and elect new members. On August 2nd, Gafisa notified GWI that the new roster of potential board candidates must be named. GWI submitted the list on August 7th. GWI owns over 30% of Gafisa's outstanding shares. The shareholders' meeting is now scheduled for September 25th.

From a positive perspective, effective January, 2019, Brazil's housing loan rules will change for the next six years. The changes include an increase to the ceiling on properties that may be acquired through Brazil's Housing Financial System and its Government Severance Indemnity Fund For Employees to R$1.5 million. Gafisa sees the changes as "positive" and is "cautiously optimistic" that the changes will spur activity as perhaps 90% of its inventory may be covered by the new regulations.

The Necessity of Noise

Sometimes shareholder activism wreaks havoc on a company. That's not to say good cannot come from it. GWI's pressure prompted Gafisa to pursue alternatives to such a takeover including seeking legal advice and proposing adoption of a multiple voting process.

In a July share acquisition notice, GWI stated the purpose of acquisition was to "change part of the Company's administrative Board" (emphasis added) and it did not intend to "acquire the Company's controlling shareholder". Yet, the vote at the September meeting will take place in multiple phases with the first being to vote on the removal of all members - yes, all or nothing. On this note, it appears Gafisa may have outwitted GWI.

If the first phase does not pass, the session will be complete. If the first phase were to pass, the second phase will establish the number of members of the board. Then, the third phase will elect a new board.

There are questionable factors regarding the suitability of GWI's proposed roster. First and foremost, other than GWI's own real estate attorney, no one on the roster has real estate development experience. There are two attorneys, a financial adviser, a professor/economist, an aviation company CEO, a jack-of-all-trades and GWI's own CEO. Further, by its own admission, GWI's CEO (and proposed candidate) is both the father of another of its candidates and has been "punished with the temporary suspension of his authorization to professionally manage securities portfolio" by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.

Should the vote pass to completely replace Gafisa's board, the company is prepared with its own roster. Not surprisingly, each of the candidates has professional experience in the real estate industry and no one is related to another.

At this juncture, the pressure from GWI appears to be unnecessary noise. But, that's not to say it is not having impact.

The Potential in Share Price

The company's share price has certainly not escaped all of the uncertainty. Despite soothing second quarter results and the positive potential from loosening regulations, the share price has not been able to withstand the political turmoil and shareholder activism. Since mid-August, the price has fallen 7% and continues to tumble.

Earlier in the summer, Gafisa's share price appeared to be trading in line with the value derived by adding its cash and inventory and subtracting total debt. Based on second quarter results of a greater increase in cash than the decline in inventory and less debt, the share price should have improved by approximately 4%. Instead, the share price has fallen to the R$11.00 to R$11.50 range. On the U.S. market, Gafisa's shares have not had an up day since August 13th and have lost 15%.

It could be debated that all of these potential woes creating noise are already being priced into the share price.

The two weeks between September 25th and October 7th will crescendo for Gafisa. Yet, should the noise clear i.e. should GWI's proposal to dump the Board be voted down and should Brazil elect a business-friendly president, Gafisa's share price could rebound dramatically. The SA Investment U article describes this "slingshot" effect.

"Whenever a country's stock market and currency rally simultaneously, profits can pile up quickly."

It points out a similar environment existed in Brazil in 2004.

"The Brazilian stock market gained 622% (in dollars) between May 2004 and May 2008."

As SA's Mr. Bruce pointed out, when company fundamentals and industry outlook take center stage as opposed to political strife, beaten-down companies become compelling investments. Beyond benefiting from both the passing threat of a board upheaval and the hope of Brazil's ongoing recovery, Gafisa should also benefit from its operational and financial progress coupled with the real estate industry's potential from Brazil's regulation changes.

But, until the cymbal strike, the noise will prevail.

