Tesla: Just Keep Waiting

The great Tom Petty had a song called "The Waiting", which probably should be the theme song for anything related to Tesla (TSLA). Whenever the company gives some sort of timeline for a product, a financial item, etc., you generally should be prepared for some sort of delay. Unfortunately for investors, the current waiting period might set up a series of events that won't be too kind to shareholders.

I'm putting together this article on August 29th, 2018. The reason why I mention that is because it has been nearly 900 days since the company unveiled the Model 3 back on March 31, 2016. Starting at $35,000 in the US before incentives, the vehicle generated so much interest that the company had to push forward its 500,000 a year vehicle plan from 2020 to 2018 and raise capital multiple times in an effort to bring the vehicle to market. In the Q2 investor letter, management stated the following:

The standard Model 3, starting at $35,000 with 220 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds, should be available in the U.S. in November.

The only problem with that statement is I'm actually referencing the Q2 2017 investor letter! Nearly a year later, the vehicle still doesn't exist, and Tesla's Model 3 site currently shows it won't be available for another 5-8 months. Not only does that mean it won't be out for November 2018, but also that US consumers won't get the full $7,500 tax credit. I bring this up because of a recent article from electrek that said a reliable source has told the site that Model 3 production is currently behind schedule so far in Q3, detailing the following key points:

As of last week, Tesla was just under 30,000 Model 3's for the quarter.

The company hasn't been able to get back to 5,000 units a week.

Production has trended between 3,500 and 4,900 units a week on a 7-day rolling basis.

Interestingly enough, the Model 3 VINs Twitter page hasn't detailed any new VIN registrations in over a week, the longest pause in a couple of months. I'm not reading too much into this yet because there was a similar pause at the same point in Q2, but it's something to watch moving forward. There is also a discussion from one major Tesla watcher who believes there is a problem in the supply chain related to silicon carbide that is disrupting production.

Tesla management was talking about being at 6,000 units a week in late August, but we haven't seen any evidence of that being the case. The longer that consumers have to wait, the more they are likely to demand a refund and find another vehicle. We are seeing competition start to increase, for instance the Hyundai Kona EV is starting to ramp up deliveries in Norway:

(Source: Norway EV stats, seen here)

Hitting Model 3 targets is a crucial part of Tesla's second half of 2018 goals, which involve GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow. If there is a shortfall, things get dicey in terms of the balance sheet. Not only was there an $82.5 million debt due this month, which potentially Elon Musk could have rolled over, but there's also $230 million due in November and a term loan of $185 million in December. March 2019 also has a $920 million major principal debt due.

It just isn't the Model 3 that's the issue however. While I've detailed a long list of failures that are already in the books, there are some items that Tesla customers are still waiting for. For example, take a look at the images below. Back in the summer of 2016, Tesla was showing on its supercharger site this massive expansion that would be done by the end of the year, putting superchargers in many European countries like Greece, Turkey, Romania, etc. Two years later, these locations still show as "coming soon". This is what happens when you don't have enough money to spend on capital expenditures, which becomes a bigger and bigger problem over time.

(Source: Tesla Supercharger site, seen here)

Next week, we'll start to get estimates from InsideEvs and Tesla Motors Club for August, where Tesla needs to make up some of the lost ground from July. A low estimate regarding US Model 3 deliveries would likely validate Tesla's low production volumes, and investors are already on edge after the go-private situation has collapsed. Shares closed Wednesday at $305, down $80 from their high the day CEO Elon Musk tweeted about going private.

If you are a big fan of waiting, then Tesla is definitely the right company for you to follow. We will likely cross the 1,000 day mark post unveiling before the $35,000 Model 3 hits the market, cutting off some tax credits for US holders and helping competition steal some sales. Electrek recently detailed that production is not living up to expectations, and Tesla cannot afford to miss its Q3 goals with a working capital deficit of nearly $2.5 billion already. Staying public will open up Tesla to tons of extra scrutiny, and the data points so far this quarter do not seem to be trending in the right direction. Tesla shares aren't doing well currently, and the 2025 bonds are close to new lows as seen below.

(Source: Finra page for Tesla 2025 bonds, seen here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.