AbbVie: FCFs Ensure Sweet Dividends And Buybacks

Current share price level is my safety margin and suggests all revenue from Humira will diseappear (unrealistic before 2025) and potential Rova-T sales will be null.

Article thesis

AbbVie (ABBV) is an appealing investment for dividend seekers, as it offers a FCF yield of 8.6% based on a FCF of 13.1B USD this year and the current market cap of 152B USD. The company will produce excess cash flow, which will give investors compelling total returns over the coming years. However, AbbVie will have to deal with biosimilar pressure on Humira sales. So future cash flows will depend on whether AbbVie's management is able to manage patent expiration. One thing remains clear: investors will receive every year sweet dividends and buybacks.

Track record has been tremendous so far

AbbVie's top as well as its bottom line have performed magnificently since the company was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT):

Source: market screener

Margins have grown substantially since 2013 thanks to Humira, the best-selling drug globally. However, Humira will be up against competition by biosimilars in Europe by the end of this year. Fortunately, Europe doesn't represent the most relevant market for AbbVie by far. In the U.S. Humira won't be up against competition until 2023. I am looking forward to seeing how Mr. Gonzalez and Co. are going to cope with biosimilar pressure.

In my opinion, too many grim scenarios have been cited. The most crucial thing is how its pipeline will develop. AbbVie's management and analysts predict Humira sales will continue to grow throughout the following years.

Source: company presentation

AbbVie has been a one trick pony since 2013. It is, therefore, crucial to find extra potential drugs to counter Humira revenue declines. Even if Humira sales would completely disappear, AbbVie should be able to expand its product portfolio and grow compared to 2017, which I will explain throughout this article.

However, not everything has gone well in the development of new generation products. The expensive acquisition of Stemcentrx (5.8B USD) hasn't led to the long-awaited beneficial results in order to diversify AbbVie's product portfolio in lung cancer (expected peak sales were 5B USD for Stemcentrx' technology). On the contrary, the results of the most previous phase II were disappointing as the objective response rate came in at 16%, well below the targeted 40%. Minding this story, AbbVie demonstrates us the devastating consequences of making expensive acquisitions.

On Wednesday last week, Argenx announced that AbbVie has exercised its exclusive option to license ARGX-115, a novel immuno-oncology antibody. This is a type of taking crucial steps towards the lead of the immuno-oncology market. I'd like to see more of these initiatives:

Immuno-oncology is one of AbbVie's key focus areas in our mission to discover and develop medicines that drive transformational improvements in cancer treatment," said Tom Hudson, M.D., Vice President, Oncology Early Discovery and Development, AbbVie. "Our collaboration with argenx over the past two years has been productive, and we look forward to continue working together to fuel scientific progress for patients. argenx and AbbVie entered into an option and license agreement for ARGX-115 in April 2016. With the option exercise announced today, AbbVie obtains a worldwide, exclusive license to develop and commercialize ARGX-115-based products. argenx is now eligible to potentially receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $625 million, as well as tiered royalties on ARGX-115-based product sales, if approved, argenx also has the right to co-promote ARGX-115-based products in the EU and Swiss Economic Area.

As you can see in the graphic below, revenues of non-Humira products will amount to 35B USD versus 9.6B in 2017. As stated above, total revenues will be 32B USD in 2018. So even if Abbvie loses all of its income from Humira, revenues will slightly grow over time as Imbruvica, Venclexta, Elagolix, Upadicitinib, Risankzimunab, Mavyret will contribute to future turnovers. If Rova-T doesn't deliver income, future turnovers will stand at levels of 2017.

Source: Company report

First-half results of 2018

AbbVie reported strong revenue growth, partly driven by currency tailwinds. Imbruvica remains one of the best Humira replacement products. During the second quarter, Imbruvica posted sales of $850 million, which was firmly above the consensus estimates ($827.2 million). Growth of 35.6% growth was posted, as U.S. sales came in at $693 million and shared international profits came in at $157 million. This is encouraging because net revenues rose to $2.6 billion in 2017 (which was a gain of 41% relative to the prior year).

Worldwide GAAP net revenues were $8.278 billion in the second quarter, up 19.2 percent year-over-year. Worldwide adjusted net revenues of $8.258 billion increased 17.1 percent on an operational basis, excluding a 1.8 percent favorable impact from foreign exchange. Global HUMIRA sales increased 10.0 percent on a reported basis, or 8.2 percent operationally, excluding a 1.8 percent favorable impact from foreign exchange. In the U.S., HUMIRA sales grew 10.0 percent in the quarter. Internationally, HUMIRA sales grew 4.4 percent, excluding a 5.4 percent favorable impact from foreign exchange. Second-quarter global IMBRUVICA net revenues were $850 million, with U.S. sales of $693 million and international profit sharing of $157 million for the quarter, reflecting growth of 35.6 percent. Second-quarter global HCV net revenues were $973 million.

Margins remain robust with operating margins of more than 45%.

On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the second quarter was 76.6 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 80.5 percent. Updates 2018 GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance Range to $6.47 to $6.57; Raises 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $7.66 to $7.76 to $7.76 to $7.86, Representing Growth of 39.5 Percent at the Midpoint.

Balance sheet: higher debt level caused by working capital increases and Dutch Auction

Source: company results

AbbVie's debt level hugely increased compared to the end of last year. However, this is a result of seasonal working capital increases as well as dividends. Net debt stood at 31.8B USD including investment assets. I expect this figure to decline to 28B USD by the end of this year meaning 2.2 times FCF.

Above all, AbbVie completed a Dutch Auction in the second quarter for an aggregate cost of 7.5B USD which was definitely a surprise as the Group could have spent it in a better way. Nevertheless, the tender offer is not a problem as dividends and buybacks are well covered by the free cash flow. AbbVie remains generous for its shareholders.

Cash flows remain robust

Source: company results

AbbVie posted a FCF before working capital changes (core FCF) of 6.8B USD. For this year, analysts forecast a FCF before working capital changes of around 13.1B USD. This should be sufficient to cover the dividends and buybacks. Last year FCF came in at 9.4B USD.

Conclusion

AbbVie has enough free cash flow to counter the current debt levels. My conservative investment case is built on a C.A.G.R. of 3.48% for free cash flows during the next 10 years, which is a usual period to calculate the fair value. The C.A.G.R. is based on AbbVie's market outlook by 2025 including contributions of Humira and growth in Humira replacement products (without Rova-T sales). The weighted average cost of capital is set at 6%, reflecting a multiple of 16.6. I use no endless growth rate. After deducting pension provisions and net debt, my long-term fair value stands at $ 168. Therefore investors get more than 5% dividend yield and more than 5% share buyback returns. So, using my main and most possible scenario, long-term investors receive 16B USD FCF per year by 2021-2022, resulting in a current yield of 10.5%. I suggest sweet dividends will continue to grow rapidly, supported by additional buybacks. Think about the additional buybacks as these actions will increase fair value by 5% per year.

In a worse scenario, future free cash flows will stand at 9.4B USD (the figure of 2017). That means investors currently get 6.1% FCF yield. If that happens, AbbVie is fair valued if your required yield is unchanged at 6%. So without future growth (wiping out Rova-T and Humira contributions), AbbVie's fair value would have been around $ 96 for this year excluding positive impacts from buybacks. Thus, the $ 96 figure can be seen as AbbVie's today's minimum value; the safety margin for investors. It is unrealistic Humira contributions will disappear completely before 2025. Even biosimilar pressure won't wipe out Humira sales immediately, so AbbVie has enough time seeking for product diversification.

A decent investment case as the overall future growth story seems to be intact, even if Humira sales would completely disappear. Investors are worried about patent cliffs, which is an overdone attitude given the fact that AbbVie has been valued like a real growth stock at more than 20 times FCF. The current valuation is a welcome safety margin. Buy and hold investors are seeking for FCF's to have a return on their investment. Whether they get buybacks, dividends or acquisitions, these items are all part of the whole investment thesis. It doesn't seem AbbVie's cash machine has come to an end so far.

