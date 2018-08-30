Activision Blizzard: Let The Games Begin!

While the premium valuations have been justified by the company's IP, the evolving company and market dynamics call for a wait and watch approach.

Despite the competition, the management believes it has hit a home run with the Overwatch League.

While the company has a tremendous focus on mobile, some of the recent initiatives warrant more detailed understanding.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the largest and best-selling gaming companies. The company's enviable IP of products has made it the darling of the markets. In light of the recent announcements by the company, the evolving competitive environment, and the company's premium valuations, it would be prudent to let some of ATVI's initiatives play out before investing in the stock.

Mobile

Expanding its mobile presence has been an area of focus for ATVI. To this end, ATVI recently tied up with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to launch Call of Duty (COD) on mobile, in China. The Tencent tie-up gives ATVI access to technical expertise and distribution muscle. Given that majority of Activision's revenues are non-mobile, this move is in line with the broader management strategy.

Source: 10Q - 2Q18

While a China launch is likely to be positive for COD MAUs, intense competition could lead to pricing pressures and thus muted revenue growth.

An Observation

Tencent also has a 40% stake in Epic, the owner of Fortnite. In addition to Fortnite's China focus, Fortnite is already available on iOS and Android. While this creates a conflict of interest for Tencent, the issue can lead to a potentially much bigger downside for ATVI. While Fortnite was already giving ATVI sleepless nights, the user engagement for COD has also been declining. As per ATVI's 10-Q for 2Q18:

The sequential decrease in Activision's average MAUs is due primarily to lower MAUs for the Call of Duty franchise.

So, essentially this alliance hands over the reins of COD's future to COD's competitor! Why would the ATVI management do that? The reasons could vary from a burning desire to enter China to possible longer-term collaboration with Tencent.

King

ATVI had purchased the maker of 'Candy Crush', King in 2016. ATVI paid $18/share ($5.9 billion) for King, which was much below the $22.5/share price of King's IPO in 2014. The motivation behind this acquisition was to get a lion's share of the fast-growing mobile gaming market.

In the world of games, there are many examples of one-trick ponies. Rovio had a smashing success in Angry Birds but was unable to replicate it across its other titles. Candy Crush from King has been a similar tale, with a continual decay in user base. In 3Q15, King claimed to have 474 million MAUs vs. 270 million MAUs in 2Q18. This 40% fall has been attributed to non-serious users exiting the platform. While King's revenues have increased, the argument of 'non-serious users' defies logic. With King, ATVI had purchased a mobile distribution channel rather than revenues; now the same distribution network is dissipating!

Interestingly, in 2013, King had stopped advertising to only focus on in-game purchases. However, as of 2Q18, King was again trying to build a credible base for advertising revenues which should contribute meaningfully to ATVI in 2019. The obvious reason is to offset the decline in core gaming revenues, but this again begets the question: Why is the user base (even if non-serious) declining? The only plausible answer is dwindling player interest, something which was evident even before the deal - King had peaked in 1Q15 with 550 MAUs. Also, in terms of synergies, there hasn't been any meaningful changes to the erstwhile ATVI business from King.

Source: ATVI filings

The growth in Blizzard MAUs can be attributed to the stellar performance of Overwatch, a multi-player shooting game.

The Overwatch League (OL)

Ever since its launch, Overwatch has seen tremendous player interest. Some have gone as far as calling it the best shooter game ever. During the title's beta, Overwatch users started organizing informal competitions. Building on top of this, ATVI created the OL with aspirations to compete with NFL. The management's expectations translated into dollars too with OL starting off with 12 teams, each of which was sold for $20-25 million. Owing to the strong demand, ATVI has reportedly doubled the asking price per team. Additionally, the first season's viewership beat the Overwatch League office's expectations - at over 860K viewers vs. an expected number of 500k.

Ever since, the management has been gung ho about OL and its prospects as a media property.

As the mainstream popularity of esports continues to grow, we're well-positioned to leverage the success of our Overwatch League model to develop new esports opportunities in the future.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

For ATVI, OL is a jackpot. In addition to OL presenting an answer to competitive threats such as Fortnite, eSports presents an opportunity for clubs losing out fans to gaming.

Football dominates when it comes to viewing figures but clubs cannot afford to remain complacent. The audience is aging and, increasingly, younger fans are staying away.

Source: The Sun

At the same time, one must not forget that ATVI has been striving towards making eSports mainstream for the last two decades. Can OL break the glass ceiling? The early signs sure are encouraging.

Financials

For 2018, the management had guided for a back-end loaded performance owing to multiple launches slated in the second half of the year. Given the management expectations of new launches and the sun setting patterns, in the base case, the MAUs estimates are as follows:

Source: ATVI Financial Model

This translates into the following revenue expectations.

Source: ATVI Financial Model

Expansion in China, investments in building out OL and initiatives to grow the mobile business are likely to keep the margins muted.

Source: ATVI Financial Model

The assumptions across different scenarios are summarized below:

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Activision revenue -2.4% 5.7% 16.7% Blizzard revenue -2.5% 7.6% 18.3% King revenue -5.9% 4.2% 14.7% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 66.7% 70.7% 73.5% R&D margin 15.8% 14.9% 14.0% S&M margin 17.3% 16.7% 16.0% G&A margin 10.9% 10.6% 10.3% Op income margin 22.7% 28.5% 33.1% FCF margin 23.8% 28.1% 31.4%

Source: ATVI Financial Model

The difference in assumptions arises due to contributions from mobile, King, and OL ecosystem impacts.

Valuation

On a P/S basis, ATVI trades at ~7x F2018E revenues. While this is not cheap (7x for a company growing at 6% looks stretched when compared with high growth cloud companies which trade at similar multiples), the company's industry-leading IP portfolio has enabled ATVI to command a premium. The multiple is likely to see a contraction on the back of competition from Fortnite, which may be partly offset from OL. On a DCF basis, the value per share across the three scenarios are as follows:

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 24.8 Base 68.4 Bull 186.7 Average 93.3

Source: ATVI Financial Model

At around the $70 level, the stock looks priced to perfection. The risks to the current thesis on ATVI are:

Mobile MAU growth in King: If King is able to launch another Candy Crush like title, the entire complexion of the ATVI story would change. Not only will this allow for incremental revenues ATVI's dependence on lower margin geographies could also reduce. Even mobile streaming (for OL etc.) could be a potential option, but that may be quite far-fetched.

OL: While the management has grand visions for the Overwatch League, the value as a media property would only evolve over a period of time. Any pull forward of the schedule can make the stock move up.

Tencent: Any further news around Tencent could make the markets take notice.

Dividend: While the current dividend yield is low, given ATVI's bulging cash balances, a one-time special dividend can excite the markets.

ATVI has one of the best portfolios in the gaming industry. However, current valuations seem to have priced in only the positives, while ignoring the potential issues with King and Tencent. Thus, at the current juncture, it may be best to wait and let the story play out.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

ATVI Financial Model has been built using SEC filings, investor presentations, and competitor analysis

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts provided are for the base case of the ATVI Financial Model

For the ATVI Financial Model, please inbox the author

