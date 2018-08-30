Box: Market Overplays Competitive Issues

Box (BOX) has taken another big hit following quarterly earnings due to weak billings guidance. The cloud content management company has always been an interesting stock since first going public back in 2015. Some stock weakness is likely justified due to ongoing signs of competitive threats hurting growth, but a 10% hit is another opportunity to buy the dip here.

Image Source: Box website

Weak Billings Is A Problem

Revenue growth re-accelerating to 21% is difficult to get excited about due to billings growth being stuck at a rate of only 17%. Billings growth hit this level for the second consecutive quarter, so the market is now concerned about a pattern forming. Even worse, the company guided to single-digit billings growth in the current quarter with a rebound in FQ4 to roughly 25%.

The numbers don't support the consensus view that revenue growth will rebound up to around the 21% rate next fiscal year. The consensus estimates require a 120 basis point re-acceleration in revenues to reach that target and clearly the nearly 10% drop in the stock is based on fears that this isn't going to occur.

For its part, Box continues to suggest that moving up the enterprise scale with partners will lead to larger deals in the future. These deals are taking longer to close and will in theory provide a big boost to billings and hence revenues in FQ4.

Per CFO Dylan Smith on the earnings call:

As we mentioned last quarter, we continue to expect most of these larger deals to close later in the year, predominantly in Q4...As such, we expect our calculated billings growth in Q3 to be in the high single-digit range and in Q4 to be in the mid-20s.

Until the company closes the 400 basis point gap between billings and FY20 revenue forecasts, the stock is likely to trade weak. Box has plenty of excuses with a change in developer fees and billings prepayments last year, but the market usually fears the worst and assumes the issues are actually competition.

Reason To Stay Engaged

The market is likely overplaying the weak guidance as perceived lowered FQ3 EPS is overlooked for maintained full-year numbers. The company consistently beats EPS estimates suggesting guidance at a loss of $0.08 to $0.07 will end up right at analyst estimates of $0.06 loss. The end result is that Box will likely beat the currently expected $0.18 loss for the year.

Cash flows continue to improve, and this has always been a big part of the value equation. The key to any tech story is typically more about whether the company generates positive cash flows versus a reported net loss. Does the company generate money every day it is open or is it burning cash drastically alters my investment thesis and reason for staying bullish here.

With billings growth of 17%, Box can continue to boost existing cash flows. Even in the traditionally weak FQ3, the cloud content management company reduced the free cash flow loss by 500 basis points. The end result was that free cash flow burn improved by $4.6 million in the quarter.

Source: Box FQ2'18 presentation

For these reasons, Box turns obviously cheap on these dips below $24. A cloud software company constantly moving towards AI with its Box Skills product is rather cheap at an EV/S multiple below 5x.

BOX data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market clearly fears that Dropbox (DBX) is slowly moving up the value chain and stealing customers that caps growth at Box. Some of the fears are likely justified, but the stock is too cheap for the reality of the competitive threats with Box moving into larger enterprise deals that Dropbox can't match.

