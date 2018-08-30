Et Tu, Bruton?

In the long run, non-covalent inhibitors could offer the keys to the kingdom if they can master the pharmacology.

Patients with C481 mutations develop resistance to covalent inhibitors and are at high risk of relapse, motivating the need for a new wave of non-covalent BTK inhibitors.

Introduction:

Since it was first approved to treat mantle cell lymphoma in 2013, ibrutinib (Imbruvica) has rapidly become a hematology hegemon. In 2017, AbbVie (ABBV) reported over $2.5 billion in net revenues for ibrutinib, a 40% increase over 2016, and forecasts $5 bn in annual sales by 2020.

Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK), the primary target of ibrutinib, is a kinase involved in B-cell signaling and activation and is overexpressed in a variety of b-cell malignancies. It has become a distinctive target in oncology, leading to a wave of approvals for ibrutinib in treating B-cell malignancies and giving rise to a slew of next-generation BTK inhibitors.

Approved indications for ibrutinib

The cohort of next-generation drugs targeting BTK is split into two camps:

BTK inhibitors, such as acalabrutinib, that seek to directly compete with ibrutinib for earlier treatment lines. Non-Covalent BTK inhibitors that target the C481S mutation, a resistance mechanism that is prevalent in ibrutinib refractory patients.

In this article, I will explore the scientific mechanisms underlying BTK, and use that understanding to analyze the competitive space for next-generation BTK inhibitors.

What makes ibrutinib tick: understanding covalent inhibitors

A brief chemistry review follows - if you are not interested in the chemistry, feel free to fast-forward to the section titled "Key Takeaways from the Chemistry."

A covalent bond is fundamentally different from other types of binding interactions. A covalent bond is chemical - meaning that it involves the sharing of electrons. A covalent bond is considered irreversible because it will only be disrupted by a chemical reaction that breaks the bond. Covalent inhibitors have reported improved affinity and selectivity, translating to improved efficacy in clinical settings.

Four covalent kinase inhibitors have been approved by the FDA in oncology, including ibrutinib (2013), afatinib (2013), osimertinib, (2015), and neratinib (2017).

Non-covalent binding is considered reversible because it results from the sum of different intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonding, Van der Waal forces, and hydrophobic interactions. These bonds are usually weaker and are characterized by a binding affinity (measured by Kd), which depends on both the rate at which a molecule binds a target (K on ) AND the rate at which it becomes unbound (K off ).

The general features of ibrutinib are shown below. The acrylamide group (green) is reduced by the sulfhydryl group present on the cysteine residue (C481 below), forming a covalent bond. The phenoxyphenyl group (shown in orange) and pyrrolopyrimidine (blue) block the active site of BTK by competing with ATP. Green keeps her in place, blue and orange get the job done.

Overall, these features are common across covalent inhibitors. For example, acalabrutinib has a similar structure, except the thiol-reactive functional group (green) is an analog of acrylamide.

Chemical structure of Ibrutinib

The sulfhydryl group present at C481 (shown below) is unique to the amino acid cysteine and is essential to the formation of a covalent bond. Any mutation in this residue (such C481-S,-Y,-R and -F mutations) which is tolerated without significant loss of function presents a tumor escape mechanism.

Covalent inhibitors like ibrutinib and acalabrutinib can achieve excellent target coverage because they bind irreversibly. In the presence of the C481S mutation, they retain some target affinity via non-covalent interactions in the BTK active site, but binding is reduced by multiple orders of magnitude.

Oncotarget | Identification of a structurally novel BTK mutation that drives ibrutinib resistance in CLL

Notably, a covalent inhibitor is not inherently a better binder than a non-covalent one. There are numerous examples of non-covalent interactions (such as biotin/streptavidin, bacterial FimH/mannose) that have a binding strength on par with a covalent bond. It is entirely possible to design a BTK inhibitor that strongly binds the active site independently of the C481 residue. We start to see a sub-nanomolar affinity for BTK in both C481 mutated and unmutated assays with some of the next-generation non-covalent inhibitors. The right drug could eventually knock-off ibrutinib as the gold standard.

Further, the cysteine residue targeted by covalent inhibitors is conserved by a variety of kinase inhibitors, leading to off-target inhibition and toxicity. Rationally designed non-covalent BTK inhibitors have the potential to achieve improved selectivity and safety.

Key takeaways from the chemistry:

Covalent inhibitors bind their target irreversibly. This allows sustained coverage and drives the substantial efficacy of ibrutinib.

There are multiple compositions of matter that can effectively target the BTK active site. This enables competition.

When the target changes shape (commonly via the C481S mutation), covalent inhibitors no longer bind their target effectively and lose efficacy.

Rationally designed, non-covalent inhibitors have the potential to achieve improved safety and efficacy in treatment-naive patients.

Clinical impact of the C481S mutation:

Clinical research has shown that the C481S mutation is a functionally-relevant resistance mutation. In a mashup of four clinical trials, 83/308 (27%) of patients with CLL discontinued treatment due to disease progression. Of those patients, 80% had mutations in BTK C481. Based on the number of patients treated with ibrutinib, I figure that ~4,000 patients would have been eligible for treatment in 2017 with next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Importantly, C481S can be identified prior to patient relapse. In one study, resistant cells were detected by bone marrow biopsy on average 9 months before clinical relapse. There is a clear path to identify patients eligible for treatment BEFORE they relapse.

Competitive mashup of BTK inhibitors:

Both covalent and non-covalent inhibitors under development are looking to compete for market share. Currently, only two covalent BTK inhibitors are approved by the FDA: ibrutinib and acalabrutinib (for MCL). AstraZeneca (AZN) sells acalabrutinib, a next-generation BTK inhibitor that is more selective than ibrutinib. Beigene (ADR), Gilead (GILD), and ACEA Biosciences all have covalent BTK inhibitors under development. Beigene's application for Zanubrutinib in treating r/r mantle cell lymphoma was recently accepted by the FDA, marking a probable approval in March 2019.

Summary of BTK inhibitors under development in oncology

A number of clinical trials are knocking on the gates to AbbVie's Ibrutinib Empire. An ongoing Phase 3 head-to-head trial by Beigene seeks to dethrone ibrutinib in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, and the Elevate CLL study pits acalabrutinib against ibrutinib in r/r CLL, a gateway to the largest market in B-cell malignancies. Until the results from these trials are in, it is tough to draw comparisons on safety/efficacy across earlier trials.

Multiple ongoing trials threaten to break into ibrutinib's market share

Among companies developing non-covalent inhibitors, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) was first out of the gate in January 2017. Sunesis delayed the readout for the Phase 1B/2 portion of their trial until Fall 2018. My guess is that they have struggled with enrollment - this is a tiny company competing with big fish.

Genentech launched a Phase 1 trial in May 2017 in CLL and NHL. After closing the study early to focus on allocating capital to trials studying GDC-0853 in autoimmune diseases, Genentech reported mixed results, showing 7 partial responses and 1 complete response in a cohort of 27. The trial did not achieve the same degree of target coverage as covalent inhibitors. However, the trial underwent limited dose-escalation despite no observed dose-limiting toxicities, due to the early termination of the study.

Similarly, ArQule (ARQL) has announced early results from their Phase 1 trial and is continuing to dose escalate. Modest tumor reduction has been seen in the small cohort of patients across dose levels. I like the structure of ARQ-531 quite a bit. Think ibrutinib, but instead of a thiol-reactive acrylamide group, it has a primary alcohol that stabilizes the solvent front independently of C481. ARQ-531 moderate off-target activity including Src and ERK so it will be interesting to track dose-escalation.

Loxo Oncology (LOXO) is set to join the party later this year with LOXO-305 initiating a Phase 1 trial. Interestingly, LOXO-305 has shown lower affinity in enzymatic assays, but higher affinity in cellular assays. Loxo is late to the party, but they have an excellent track record of developing small molecule inhibitors, and will certainly be looking for a three-peat at ASCO19.

Investor takeaways

The AbbVie Investor: Imbruvica sales should continue to grow healthily for AbbVie investors in the next year or two. Look for revenue consolidation by 2021 due to competition from label expansions for acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib. Keep a close watch on the head-to-head Phase 3 trials. A statistically significant margin for either drug in overall survival or safety will accelerate erosion of Imbruvica market share.

Imbruvica sales should continue to grow healthily for AbbVie investors in the next year or two. Look for revenue consolidation by 2021 due to competition from label expansions for acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib. Keep a close watch on the head-to-head Phase 3 trials. A statistically significant margin for either drug in overall survival or safety will accelerate erosion of Imbruvica market share. The Enterprising Investor: As a base case, non-covalent inhibitors have a clear market in C481 mutated, ibrutinib refractory relapses. This is not yet a race to market. There is enough heterogeneity in these inhibitors such that all are not created equally. Matching the efficacy of covalent inhibitors will require excellent bioavailability and high selectivity to minimize off-target toxicity and enable dose escalation to extend target coverage. With the correct balance, the right drug has the potential to knock it out of the park and make a run at earlier lines of therapy. A few of these compounds are worth a second look for the enterprising investor.

Concluding Thoughts

Ibrutinib broke ground for patients living with B-cell malignancies. As with any engineering, the design process is iterative, and next-generation BTK inhibitors seek to build on the safety and efficacy of ibrutinib. Understanding how and why these drugs work is the key to unlocking these huge markets.

