Specific Risks To Musk And Tesla From The SEC

The risks aren't so much in monetary penalties, but the optics and ripple effects of an SEC conviction that could topple Tesla and Musk's other companies.

Elon Musk’s recent tweet that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. (TSLA) private at $420 per share raised eyebrows in the markets, as well as at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Several major news outlets reported that the SEC had issued a subpoena to Tesla, seeking information from each director, although it is unclear was information was being sought.

This article will examine the likely areas the SEC is poking around in and will lay out the spectrum of risk to Musk, Tesla as a company, and Tesla investors.

The SEC Investigation Process

The announcement of an SEC investigation into a company is often received with a mix of terror and uncertainty by investors. Massive past frauds such as Enron and Worldcom are what come to mind, but the truth is that the SEC issues subpoenas frequently and engages in enforcement actions on a daily basis.

When as issue hits the SEC radar, the Commission must decide whether and how to pursue it. The agency’s Enforcement Manual is publicly available. Once a matter becomes a Formal Investigation, the SEC first issues subpoenas for documents.

In the Tesla situation, the SEC is probably looking for documents that relate to any discussion Board members may have had with each other, Musk, or outside parties relating to taking the company private. There’s a reason for this that we’ll come back to in a moment.

After receiving documents, the SEC will subpoena witnesses for oral testimony. This can cut two ways. Witnesses are only going to provide basic information and will utilize their Fifth Amendment privilege where applicable, unless granted immunity. Depending on whether or not the SEC sees serious charges, immunity may or may not be granted.

The SEC will also speak with any whistleblowers.

Possible Enforcement Actions

The central question the SEC is looking to answer is whether or not Musk and/or Tesla Board members breached Rule 10b-5 of the Securities Act of 1934, which states:It shall be unlawful for any person, directly or indirectly, by the use of any means or instrumentality of interstate commerce, or of the mails or of any facility of any national security exchange--

(A)To employ any device, scheme, or artifice to defraud,

(B)To make any untrue statement of a material fact or to omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, or

(C)To engage in any act, practice, or course of business which operates or would operate as a fraud or deceit upon any person,

in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

Believe it or not, this is not a simple rule to interpret. Numerous court cases, right on up to the Supreme Court, have tackled this rule. The SEC is seeing if there is enough evidence that Musk and/or any Board members engaged in any of these activities. There are other statutes that may be involved, but this is the big one.

What actions fall into these dreaded categories? Essentially, if Musk or Board members engaged in any communications about taking the company private without having any real expectation that this would happen, or to make that announcement with the purpose of affecting the stock price, the SEC would probably find that to be a violation. Why? Because it would qualify as a “scheme”.

“But wait,” you may ask, “how is that a scheme to defraud?”

This is where the meaning of the word “fraud” to the public, and its meaning to the SEC diverge. To the public, the word “fraud” connotes to “massive fraud in which lots of people lost a lot of money through trickery and deceit”. They think Enron, Worldcom, Bernie Madoff, and pump-and-dump campaigns when they hear the word “fraud”. This is also important as far as optics are concerned, which we’ll come back to in the “Remedies and Optics” section below.

To the SEC, however, if a person or company acts in a way that crosses the statute, it’s considered fraud. One critical element of fraud, however, is “scienter”, or knowledge that whatever was being done was wrong. In fact, the violator doesn’t even have to have knowledge that it was wrong, just that it demonstrated recklessness or gross negligence.

So in the example above, if Musk or the Board members planned to manipulate the stock by engaging a false private buyout scenario, that would likely qualify.

What might not qualify is if Musk was just being Musk, and tweeted without thinking. That could cut either way. Would the SEC see that as grossly negligent, even if there were no intent to push the stock up? Possibly – and with a high profile case like Musk – the odds in favor of this go up. Or does it qualify as an “untrue statement of material fact”? We’ll look at that in the “Defenses” section below.

All of these possibilities only address civil enforcement actions, which is all the SEC is permitted to handle. Sometimes, a case will be investigated on a parallel path by the FBI and Department of Justice to see if a criminal case has merit.

The bar on criminal cases is higher to proceed upon. Securities laws are complicated and difficult to explain to juries. The threshold to bring a criminal case is not a bright line. There must be willful acts on the parts of the accused; knowing statements were false and fraudulent; and most importantly, designed so that others would act upon these acts or statements.

The questions in a criminal case can be difficult to tackle for both prosecution and jury. When does misrepresentation cross into actual fraud? What about one’s goal versus his awareness of that the goal is wrong? What kind of harm was intended to be inflicted and what was actually inflicted? Was the harm limited or broad?

Some cases are obviously criminal, such as Ponzi schemes. Or, take the case of a company that was an outright fraud itself and had no actual operations, and the controlling shareholder arranged to sell millions of dollars of stock in the company. Those are pretty egregious.

In Musk’s case, for there to be a criminal complaint, there would have to be some very damning testimony from cooperating witnesses or internal communications that essentially admitted that there was no plan to take the company private, that the takeout number was a total fiction, and that it was done for the sole reason of harming short-sellers or naysayers. This seems unlikely.

Defenses

There are a number of Supreme Court cases that can be put to work here.

A primary defense to “willfulness” is good faith. If Musk had reason to believe that taking Tesla private was a reasonable possibility, the good faith defense is viable, especially because “the defendant has no burden to produce evidence of good faith. Government has the burden to prove willful intent to defraud. Good faith does not refer to a defendant's belief in the ultimate success of the venture, but to the defendant’s honest belief in the truth of the allegedly fraudulent statements. After the jury determines that fraud exists it may weigh any evidence presented by the defendant and the prosecution to determine whether defendant acted in good faith.”

The other major defense would be rebutting what the SEC would posit as “fraud on the market”. That is, the SEC would say that the tweet constituted fraud, which directly affected the stock price. The defense might turn to Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. v. Siracusano, 131 S. Ct. 1309 (2011). This was a shocking unanimous decision from the Roberts court, in which the court looked into whether a statement was “material” or not, as required by the statute.

Justice Sotomayor stated that, “… the materiality element is satisfied when there is “a substantial likelihood that the disclosure of the omitted fact would have been viewed by the reasonable investor as having significantly altered the total mix of information made available.”

So if Musk omitted that there wasn’t any viable buyout possibility, that omission may not be considered material. Why not? The defense might argue that any “reasonable investor” knows that Musk is a loose-cannon tweeter, rivaled perhaps only by President Trump. Not only that, the tweet is just one thing is an ocean of available content – past and present – about Tesla that exists. Countless articles and tweets are created about it every day. Did his tweet “significantly alter” the “total mix of information available”?

That’s a tough case to make. One might point to the reaction of Tesla’s stock to the tweet, yet a defense attorney would again point to all the other information out there as possibly creating movement. Tesla moves wildly on days with no news!

There are two more esoteric defenses.

In Janus Capital Group v. First Derivative Traders, the Supreme Court defined the “maker of a statement” (referring to Rule 17(B) as well as Rule 10b-5) to be “the person or entity with ultimate authority over the statement, including its content and whether and how to communicate it.” Most people would see that Musk has the ultimate authority over his own tweets, as CEO of the company.

Were his tweet simply reckless and foolish, one would expect his attorney to cite the legislative intent of these statutes, namely that there were, “particularly designed to meet the evils of the 'tipster sheet' as well as articles in newspapers or periodicals that purport to give an unbiased opinion but which opinions are in reality bought and paid for." H.R. Rep. No. 85, 73d Cong., 1st Sess. 24 (1933).

This isn’t a complete defense, but it would be difficult – in the absence of other evidence – for the SEC to build a case given this fact.

Another angle to play might be to point to Twitter as being the “maker of the statement”. After all, Twitter has ultimate authority, including…whether and how to communicate it”. Twitter knows Musk is a loose cannon and could have shut down his account or removed that tweet at any time. Would that defense work? It’s difficult to say, but it would certainly be an interesting defense.

Remedies and Optics

Most SEC civil cases are settled before any trial occurs. The targeted party will stipulate to the settlement in which they give up ill-gotten gains and are penalized some monetary amount, while neither admitting nor denying guilt. Some cases do move forward, however, and Tesla and Musk are pugilists by nature.

Assuming no criminal element, the question is what remedies might the SEC impose from a civil standpoint?

The SEC has the ability to levy a penalty against Tesla, Musk, and/or any Board members. Errors and Omissions insurance will cover any corporate penalty, but not personal ones.

However, there are two major problems that could whack Tesla very hard. The other remedy that the SEC can deliver is an injunction that prohibits individuals from engaging in similar behavior in the future. Mind you, these remedies cannot be punitive. They must be done solely to protect investors.

The SEC could enjoin Musk from acting as a corporate officer. This could be potentially devastating not only to Tesla, but SpaceX and SolarCity, as well. Many investors view Musk’s empire as Musk’s Empire.It is, in some ways, a cult of personality. We won’t get into the existing criticisms on Tesla’s execution issues, SolarCity’s lousy financials, and SpaceX’s problematic business model, as they’ve been covered elsewhere. But it requires investors to ask the questions that are truly at the heart of the SEC inquiry: What if Musk had no real power at these companies? If there wasn't any “there, there”?

Once investors and government officials perceive Musk’s Empire as being merely Musk’s Empire, and the vaunted visionary is no longer perceived as a true influencer, will SolarCity’s backers stop believing that the company can ever get its solar installations to an acceptable and profitable level? Will government officials stop believing that SpaceX might, one day, actually produce cost-effective, reusable rockets (which data suggests is nearly impossible)?

Will all private investment, not to mention government tax credits and incentives, in Musk’s futuristic companies, come crashing down?

It is entirely possible, and therein are the ultimate long-term risks.

The other issue surrounds the optics of an SEC investigation, particularly if the SEC trumpets that it has filed fraud charges against Musk if they don’t settle. There’s that word again: “fraud”. Don't underestimate the risk this poses to Tesla stock or Musk's Empire. Once that word gets attached to any public company, the stink is hard to wash off. It could be an inflection point that scares out momentum investors, and even true believers, and could create a domino effect to Musk's other companies.

The downside to fighting any accusation in court also means the news stays alive in the media, which means uncertainty will surround Tesla stock and Musk's Empire for a long time – and we all know that uncertainty is a terrible thing for any company. There are too many opportunities for the stock to soar or crash based on every little announcement in the legal case. It’s better for Musk to settle if the SEC says they will file charges.

The SEC situation will take a few months to wrap up. That also creates uncertainty and more distractions for the overwhelmed Musk. Thereafter, we have no idea what the SEC will do, or if the DOJ is involved. For those seeking to limit risk in their portfolio, Tesla is not the place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.