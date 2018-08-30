AT&T: Playing Defense

Source

AT&T continues to trade under bearish pressure with only limited bounces after making an approach toward valuations of $30 per share. These types of psychological levels can have a critical influence on sentiment when broken - and the least thing T bulls need is a foray into the $20s. Bullish analyst recommendations have helped in the short-term. But investors must maintain a defensive approach for long positions in this stock. Without a proactive approach, long positions in T can be viewed as “dead money” when compared to the broader activity in the S&P 500 Trust ETF. I remain long the stock but I will continue to sell short-term call options for the stock as a means to generate additional income that goes beyond T’s elevated 6.18% dividend.

In prior articles on AT&T, I have highlighted the dichotomies which account for the fundamental positives and negatives inextricably connected to those holding a position in the stock. Most T bulls are long-term shareholders, attracted to the stock’s incredible dividend yield (which, amazingly, continues to hold above 6%). Needless to say, this type of payout is not common in the low-interest rate environment which still characterizes the global financial markets. The problem, of course, is the fact that share values continue to decline in a bearish trend that has been in place since the summer of 2016.

Long-term investors tend to overlook short-term fluctuations in their favorite stocks. But early selling pressure T can be traced all the way back to 2000, and this has created a significant underperformance when compared to the generalized equities market. The S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is currently in the process of hitting record highs, as a bullish earnings season has been heavily favorable for those invested in assets tied to the value of the central stock benchmarks.

The divergences here represent a problem, no matter how much we like AT&T’s dividend payout. A comparison of the YTD returns in T and SPY (-17% and +9.3%, respectively) show that AT&T’s dividend simply does not make up the difference. This is why alternative options strategies must be considered, as they can offer some interesting strategies for those looking to maintain long positions in the stock.

The initiation of covered call options prior to a stock’s ex-dividend date is a strategy that offers a way for investors to boost returns in these types of environments. As long the option is not exercised, T bulls can collect the income from writing the call in addition to the elevated 6.18% dividend payout. This is a common approach for stocks that fall into the soon-to-be-renamed telecom sector (which is also considered to be “defensive” in nature). Generally speaking, covered call strategies tend to perform well in core portfolio holdings which are trading sideways relative to the broader market. AT&T fits each of these characteristics to a T, and so this is an approach with the potential to alleviate some of the pain currently experienced by those with significant positions in the stock.

As a defensively bullish strategy, the covered call option is in a good position to benefit from AT&T’s low valuation, elevated dividend, and uncertain short-term outlook. There are still significant questions which will need to be addressed as the Department of Justice appeals AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, citing "fundamental errors of economic logic" in prior court proceedings. Some analysts have suggested that the DoJ’s goals are political (not legal) in nature. For investors, the critical idea here is the lack of certainty that has been generated by the issue and the lagging effect it is having on share prices.

That is not to say that the outlook is entirely negative, as recent stock recommendation from JP Morgan show. On the basis of its price-to-earnings valuation, AT&T is trading within striking distance of multi-decade lows. If you are of the mindset that the stock market (as a whole) has become too richly valued, it is easy to see how AT&T could benefit from cyclical rotations in the quarters ahead. When combined with assets held by Verizon (VZ), total market share within the industry is seen at roughly 70%. Verizon is currently showing gains of +3.1% on a YTD basis, however, and the underperformance suggests that AT&T will be in a strong position to drive new upside in share values once the company’s legal issues resolve themselves.

AT&T will next report earnings on October 23rd, and the Zacks Investment survey of analysts currently shows a consensus EPS expectation of $0.95. This is firmly above the $0.74 per share posted during the same quarter the prior year. One factor that has been largely overlooked (and could generate an upside surprise in the figures) is the positive impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The bill disproportionately lowers tax liabilities for the telecom industry, and the differences in AT&T’s effective tax rate can be visualized in the chart above.

Part of the Trump plan included advantageous CAPEX provisions over the next five years. In this case AT&T has the capability to immediately expense capital expenditures for short-lived items like equipment. AT&T is expected to post $25 billion in its CAPEX figure for FY2018E, so the company looks to be in a sweet spot in terms of the timing of the Trump tax bill. In my view, these are positives which could generate an upside surprise for AT&T in its next earnings release. This should give investors a cautiously bullish outlook which can benefit from the use of covered call options in the stock.

For the retired (or newly retired) this still marks an attractive entry point given its low historical valuation and consistent payout history as a Dividend Aristocrat. My preferred way to trade sideways moves at the bottom of a long-term range is through options positioning, and AT&T seems to be meeting all of the needed criteria to pull the trigger. As long as we are willing to implement a proactive approach on the stock, long positions in T do not need to be viewed as “dead money” given its ability to provide consistent payout income. I remain long T and I will continue to sell short-term call options for the stock as a means to generate additional income beyond its attractive 6.18% yield.

