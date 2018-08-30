Refinery maintenance season is under way, so readers should expect crude storage to start building into mid-October.

Saudi continues to keep exports to the U.S. high; that has dampened the crude draw expectations.

Welcome to the "U.S. oil demand concerns are overblown" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

Over the last month, the oil bear thesis started to grab the market's attention, ranging from the demise of the OPEC cut agreement to trade war led global oil demand slowdown fears and U.S. oil demand concerns. But with WTI now recovering back to just under $70/bbl and the Brent-WTI spread widening past $7/bbl, we know that the pullback in July and August came as a result of the OPEC export timing mismatch in June, which we wrote about frequently. Despite our repeated warning that this pullback will be temporary, investors turned bearish on energy stocks at precisely the wrong time ... yet again.

Looking at this EIA oil storage report, we saw draws across the board. This was primarily led by a rebound in implied oil demand consumption, which on a four-week moving average basis is now just slightly below the record set in 2017:

Implied U.S. gasoline demand for last week reached the highest ever recorded. On a four-week moving average basis, we are starting to trend higher again.

As you can see, most of the demand variables remain fine, and this week's report exhibited the bullish demand despite lower petroleum product exports and higher imports:

Total liquid stockpile continues to trend bullish:

While the year-over-year deficit narrowed over the last two months, we expect the better-than-normal storage changes to continue into year-end.

Moving on to U.S. crude storage, the draw this week was lower than what we had projected. That was primarily due to much lower-than-expected refinery throughput.

Refinery maintenance season is about to start, so readers should expect U.S. crude storage to start building into mid-October. U.S. crude exports and imports will be very important factors to watch over the coming months.

With Brent-WTI spreads widening, we won't see a rebound in U.S. crude exports just yet. Tanker tracking services are showing low U.S. crude export volumes in September as well, but as we've said before, lower U.S. crude exports equal tighter balances globally. In addition, China will likely be buying U.S. crude again starting in October, which should add ~200k b/d to overall exports.

Another factor that has dampened U.S. crude storage draws has been the higher-than-expected crude imports from Saudi Arabia:

On a four-week average basis, U.S. crude imports from Saudi are about to hit ~1 million b/d. We wrote about why Saudi has increased exports to the U.S. here. The increased imports from Saudi have resulted in sizable delta changes in U.S. crude storage on a year-over-year basis:

But there's a reason why Saudi exports to the U.S. has been trending higher. Other producers are struggling to provide the U.S. with the necessary barrels:

You can see from the chart above that Venezuela and Colombia have struggled to export adequate volume to the U.S. As a result, Mexico, Canada, and Saudi Arabia have had to step up to replace the void.

In addition, there's been a lot of discussion on the crude quality the U.S. refineries need vs. what U.S. shale produces. With LTO being predominantly light sweet crude, the drop in imports from Venezuela has created a vacuum for heavy sour barrels. Looking at the global oil markets, sour crude has performed much better than light sweet crude over the last month, illustrating the current quality mismatch we are seeing in the physical oil market.

This issue will likely persist into next year leaving the debate wide open as to whether or not there's enough global refining capacity to process all the crude that's about to hit the market by the end of 2019 (when Permian bottleneck issues dissipate). We do not have an answer to this just yet, but we are actively researching the topic.

Finally, U.S. oil production was pegged at 11 million b/d, with Lower 48 production revised lower by 100k b/d to 10.5 million b/d. Adjustment factors for unaccounted-for crude oil flipped positive again this week. Our trued-up U.S. oil production method, where we add the weekly U.S. oil production figure to the adjustment, shows U.S. oil production in August to be averaging 11.261 million b/d:

Our view is that this is likely too high considering that the EIA 914 report for May showed U.S. oil production sub-10.5 million b/d. This Friday's EIA 914 will be an important one to watch.

Conclusion

The short-term headwinds in the oil market have largely reversed. China's crude imports are on the rebound, and with OPEC decreasing exports in July and August the physical glut created from the timing mismatch in June is starting to reverse. We expect Brent to keep outperforming WTI. We also expect U.S. crude exports in September to remain low allowing the North Sea glut to clear. This would open things up for higher U.S. crude exports in October.

For energy investors, the fog that shrouded the oil market is clearing up. Even though most investors are turning bearish on the energy sector, we do not think that's the wise thing to do. We believe the near-term headwinds have reversed, and we expect the energy sector to finish the year as the best-performing sector for 2018.

