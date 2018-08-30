Tesla In 2022

Before we begin, let's get several things out of the way. First, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the epitome of a battleground stock. Investors either love or hate the company, there is little room for middle ground. Second, at present, the idea that the company just goes bankrupt or the idea that the stock is worth $4,000 (I've heard both recently) are equally ludicrous. Last, I'm not a Tesla fanboy, but there is a specific scenario where I can see Tesla being a good investment. The Tesla story reminds me of a quote by Galadriel in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. She said, "the Quest stands upon the edge of a knife. Stray but a little, and it will fail, to the ruin of all. Yet hope remains while the Company is true."

The Quest

To buy into the idea of Tesla as an investment, we must establish the size and scope of the market Tesla is hoping to capture. There are a few fundamental market forces we need to agree on.

First, there is a market for electric vehicles (EV), and that market is expected to grow. Depending on which research you look at, by 2030, the number of electric vehicles on the road will be somewhere between 30 million and 125 million. The second market force is autonomous vehicles (AV) which will be a reality. Over the next few decades, AV sales growth is expected to exceed 40%. In fact, some studies suggest at least 33 million autonomous vehicles on the road by 2040.

Though huge growth in EV and AV sounds like enough of a reason to consider Tesla stock. However, there is a white whale that has been suggested by the likes of Intel and Nvidia. The suggestion is that autonomous vehicles change the concept of vehicle ownership. Self-driving vehicles bring into question the whole ownership principal. Intel's study suggests by 2050, the vehicle business will change to be a service instead of an item you purchase. The estimated value of this mobility-as-a-service industry… over $3 trillion.

Trying to avoid "the ruin of all"

With as much as a $3 trillion market opportunity at stake, Tesla is running fast and trying to establish itself as the front-runner for both EV and autonomous vehicles. The challengers are massive and the cost of trying to be number one is killing Tesla right now.

When it comes to challengers, two of the bigger companies are Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). Alphabet's Waymo division has been called the future of the company, and analysts have predicted this could be worth as much as $135 billion in the future. Waymo vehicles are driving as much as 25,000 miles each day, "largely on complex city streets." With Alphabet sitting on nearly $100 billion in net cash and investments, and billions of free cash flow, the company can essentially invest about as much as it chooses to try and take this market.

General Motors Cruise segment is beginning to attract a lot of attention as well. GM built Cruise from the ground up. The design, manufacturing, and sales teams all are housed within the same company. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) recently announced an over $2 billion investment in Cruise. Though GM has roughly $48 billion in long-term debt net of cash, the company generated almost $2 billion in free cash flow over the last three months.

Tesla's issue is very straightforward, the company has debt and does not have free cash flow. In the last six months, Tesla's core operating cash flow decreased from a negative $33 million last year to a negative $519 million in the current quarter. Due to negative cash flow, Tesla has seen its net long-term debt net of cash climb from $5.5 billion to $6.7 billion in just the last six months. In the same time frame, Tesla's cash balance has dropped by roughly $1.2 billion. The company must keep pushing production and spending money to expand. Depending on what Tesla does in the next six months could determine the fate of the company.

Yet Hope Remains

Tesla's way forward would take some major guts by management to just admit that the company can't make it to profitability with its existing capital structure. With the company's current cash burn, Tesla would run out of cash in less than 12 months. To be blunt, Tesla's financial profile makes it unlikely the company can successfully access the debt markets the way it will need to over the next several years. Most finance companies will require a certain level of interest coverage or EBITDA to long-term debt coverage. With Tesla reporting negative income and free cash flow, managing coverage ratios would be a big issue.

So, where can Tesla go? The company's market cap is over $50 billion even with its current issues. Even though it would be initially very painful for current shareholders, a large secondary offering may be the best way to get Tesla the cash it needs. How much would the company need to offer, and what's the payback in the end… so glad you asked.

To survive until Tesla can become profitable, the company needs a lot of cash to retire debt and fund expansion. To get this done, the company needs to issue by my estimate about 100 million shares. With 170 million outstanding shares today, this would be a big hit to the stock price, but I believe investors would accept this as a clear path to profit. With a 59% increase in outstanding shares but relief from the uncertainty of Tesla's current issues, the stock would likely take a hit of at least 30% or more. Initially, this would push the stock price to around $200 per share.

Though significant dilution would be painful, in the long run, it's the only clear way I can see for Tesla to stay independent and to get where it needs to go.

To run this model, I've made a few assumptions.

Based on a ramp up of Tesla 3 production and strong demand, I'm assuming Tesla's sales for 2018 come in at the top end of analysts' expectations at about $22 billion. Next year, revenue projections seem too conservative, so I'm going with 60% automotive sales growth in 2019 and 50% sales growth each year from 2020 to 2022.

Leasing, energy generation and storage, and other revenue growth stay consistent over the next five years compared to today's growth rates.

The company improves its gross margin by 1-2% per year based on manufacturing improvements and being able to leverage its costs across a larger sales base.

R&D spending percentage decreases by about 1% per year and SG&A expenses drop by roughly 2% per year.

With 100 million shares priced at say $200 a share, Tesla would raise roughly $20 billion. Part of this would be used to pay off Telsa's existing long-term debt, thus eliminating significant interest over the next few years. The remainder would be to absorb losses over the next three years as Tesla expands.

(Source: author assumptions)

Using these assumptions, the first few years it's likely Tesla still reports losses. In fact, even with significant sales growth and huge improvements in cost, under this model, Tesla would still report a loss of over $2 billion in 2019 and just over $1 billion in 2020. However, 2021 would become a turning point for the company.

In 2021, Tesla would generate over $78 billion in revenue, on a gross margin of 21%. Given that GM and Ford (NYSE:F) each generate over $35 billion in sales each quarter, this number is aggressive, but not unrealistic. This same year, Tesla's R&D spending would drop to 7% of sales, but this would still represent over $5 billion. The company's SG&A expense would drop to 12% of sales, which again seems realistic as GM spends about 8% on SG&A currently.

By 2021, Tesla finally turns a profit of $1.6 billion. With 100 million additional shares issued in 2018 and with 3% growth each year from stock compensation, there are about 295 million shares outstanding. Investors would finally see a positive P/E ratio, as EPS for 2021 hits $5.50.

Once a company produces profits and begins to leverage its costs, the jump from profitable to highly profitable often happens very quickly. The year that Tesla investors are really looking forward to is 2022. With 50% automotive revenue growth, the auto division would cross the $100 billion in annual sales mark. Tesla's continued ability to leverage costs increases its overall gross margin to 22%. Given that GM generates a gross margin of 18% in 2018 and this is on traditional vehicles, a 22% margin for Tesla in five years seems possible. By the end of the year, on net income of over $7 billion, the stock shows an EPS of $24.72.

By 2022, investors would likely be willing to pay a much lower P/E after years of fast growth. However, with earnings of $24.72 per share, even at a P/E of 30, this indicates a stock price around $740.

If you are thinking about buying Tesla shares on the current pullback, I would suggest waiting for clarity on the company's plans to fund the business. If Tesla announces a secondary offering of enough to solve its cash needs for the next few years, investors should line up for the opportunity. The stock isn't going to $0, and it's not going to $4,000, but $740 seems like a real possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.