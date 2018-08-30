Amazon: Buying An Umbrella When It's Sunny Out

I don't think Amazon shareholders should be overly concerned about either, but I present a couple of ways longs can limit their risk in the event of a market correction.

As Amazon hit a new high on Wednesday, we saw a couple of warnings about it on Seeking Alpha.

A New High For Amazon, And New Warnings

On Wednesday, as Amazon (AMZN) closed at a record high, we saw a couple of warnings on Seeking Alpha. First, SA News Editor Brandy Betz reported that short positions in FAANG stocks were up 42% in the past year, with Amazon having the largest short interest of them at nearly $10 billion. Second, Seeking Alpha contributor Rohit Chhatwal argued that the company's Amazon Web Services unit would face increasing competition from Alibaba (BABA) (interestingly, Alibaba also was mentioned in Brandy Betz's article, where she noted it had nearly double Amazon's short interest at $19 billion).

I don't think Amazon shareholders should be too concerned about either of these warnings: As I've argued before, the only conceivable threats to Amazon on the horizon are antitrust action, which doesn't seem imminent, and a broad market correction. But if Amazon longs are looking to add downside protection to Amazon in the event of such a market correction or some other unanticipated event over the next several months, I share a couple of ways they can do so below. After that, I briefly update my site's take on Amazon, and its track record with Amazon in the past.

Downside Protection For Amazon

For these examples, I assume you have 200 shares of AMZN and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one more than that. The screen captures below come from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 200 shares of AMZN against a greater than 20% decline by mid January.

The cost of this protection was $5,590, or 1.4% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price within the spread between the bid and ask.).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to get the same level of protection as above.

One of the differences between this hedge and the previous one is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one that lowered its cost to $4,460, or 1.12% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). A second difference is that the cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $7,160, or 1.79% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) generated by the short call leg.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $2,700, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Amazon

Here's the full row on Amazon from Portfolio Armor's admin panel:

And a close-up on the part of that which determines its potential return estimate:

I'm not going to go through these numbers in as much detail as I did with Verizon (VZ) in my previous article - it's the same sort of analysis, and you can refer to that article for it. I just want to make two points about Amazon here:

Unlike Verizon, Amazon has frequently been a top 10 Portfolio Armor name, most recently, last week. As you can see in the table below, those top 10 names have tended to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next six months.

Portfolio Armor's Previous Track Record With Amazon

Amazon had been a top Portfolio Armor name often over the years before I began offering my Marketplace service last summer. I offered an example of that in an article last April on Assured Guaranty (AGO), which David Einhorn announced he had shorted at the Ira Sohn conference:

One example that comes to mind is an article of mine from a couple of years ago ("Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't"), in which I noted that Amazon was Portfolio Armor's top name at the time, and suggested readers consider buying it, provided they hedged in accordance with their risk tolerance. You can probably guess how Amazon has done since I wrote that article, but if not, here's the chart from YCharts. There was a dip shortly after I wrote that article, as you can see in the chart above. I wrote a follow-up article then encouraging investors to stay the course.

I offered a few more examples of times my site was successfully bullish on Amazon over the years in an article last year (Forget About Value Investing).

Wrapping Up: Buying Umbrellas When It's Sunny Out

Those of you who've been to Manhattan when it's raining will be familiar with the site of people selling umbrellas on the street. You generally don't get the best prices on umbrellas on that situation -you're better off buying one in a store when it's sunny out, and having it with you when it starts raining. Hedging Amazon when it's hitting highs is somewhat analogous: It would likely be more expensive to do so after the start of a correction. I don't anticipate such a correction now, and as I've said, my site is currently bullish on Amazon. But part of the point of hedging is to protect against unanticipated issues. So it's something to consider if you can't tolerate a large decline.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 39.

