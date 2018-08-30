Dick's Sporting Goods - I'm Not Interested

While the stock has already been punished, I am staying away from the company.

The company is not only dealing with declining comps and trouble due to Under Armour's distribution decisions, but general ongoing weakness in the sporting goods retail industry.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) just released its second quarter earnings. The company beat EPS estimates but came short on sales. Comparable store sales were weak and are expected to be weak in the second half of this year as well. One of the problems the company is facing is contraction in the sporting goods retail industry. All things considered, I am going to stay away from this company as I do not see much value going forward.

Source: LancasterOnline

EPS Was O.K, Sales Were Not

Second quarter EPS came in at $1.20 versus expectations of $1.05. The year-on-year growth rate is at 25%. This is the first quarter of growth since the second quarter of 2017. It is also the fourth consecutive EPS beat. Sales on the other hand came in at $2.177 billion versus expectations of $2.236 billion. The growth rate compared to the prior-year quarter is at a mere 1% which is the lower growth rate in years.

Source: Estimize

Comparable store sales were 4% lower in the second quarter versus a 0.1% increase in the second quarter of 2017. Sales were impacted by strategic decisions that need to fight slow growth on the longer term as CEO Stack mentioned.

Mr. Stack continued, "We delivered double digit growth in eCommerce, private brands, and athletic apparel excluding Under Armour, however, as expected, sales were impacted by the strategic decisions we made regarding the slow growth, low margin hunt and electronics businesses, which accounted for nearly half of our comp decline. In addition, we experienced continued significant declines in Under Armour sales as a result of their decision to expand distribution.

The problems from slower Under Armour sales are something we might see on the long term as well. Under Armour is increasing its distribution to multiple Kohl's, to provide just one example, which is hitting Dick's very hard.

One thing that is positive however are the margins. Gross margins slightly increased from 29.54% to 30.28% while operating margins increased 8 basis points to 7.46%. Net margins added slightly more than 20 bps to 5.48%. This was mainly the result of a better product cycle, less promotions and a favorable product mix.

Moreover, online sales added 12% and accounted for 11% of total sales. This is up from 9% in Q2 of 2017. These numbers are not spectacular, they just show that the company is not missing out on online sales considered that most of its business is still brick and mortar.

What's Next?

One of the problems Dick's is facing is contraction in the sporting goods stores business. Sporting goods stores are down since the third quarter of 2016. The most recent three quarters all reported contraction close to 3%.

Not even the recession of 2008-2009 had growth numbers this bad. It clearly shows the secular behavior of sporting goods retail stores that suffer structural demand changes. It is no surprise that Dick's is unable to grow its comps. Especially if problems like the ones with Under Armour put additional pressure on top line growth.

For the full year of 2018, Dick's expects EPS to come in between $3.02 - $3.20 which is up from previous expectations of $2.92 - $3.12. FactSet consensus expects EPS to be $3.08 which is why the guidance upgrade did not effect the stock price in a positive way.

Additionally, the company expects comps growth for the full year to be between -3% and -4% versus -0.3% in 2017.

Moreover, we see that consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan has peaked. The graph below shows that the company already underperformed in 2017 thanks to a tough sporting goods industry while general consumer sentiment was still rising.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University Of Michigan)

I believe that the additional pressure from peaking sentiment will hurt the company on the longer term.

The long term stock price also displays the company's problems really well. The stock never really made it beyond its 2015 peak. Back then, the US economy suffered from a weakening consumer after the manufacturing peak of 2014. However, Dick's also suffered from ongoing problems in the sporting goods industry which pushed the stock down to levels not seen since 2010.

Source: TradingView

Note that the company does not suffer from financial instability. The company has a solid liquidity position (current ratio of 1.30) and a debt to equity ratio of 0.39.

Nonetheless, I am going to ignore the company's valuation of just 17 times earnings. The risk/reward ratio is just not interesting. Even if the company manages to turn its comps growth around in 2019 you would still be better off with a stock/company that operates in a much healthier retail segment.

That said, I am staying away but will continue to monitor the situation in the sporting goods industry and retail in general.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.